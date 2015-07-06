Breaking News

    Women's World Cup: Carli Lloyd's hat trick leads U.S. to third title

    By Saeed Ahmed and Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 1659 GMT (0059 HKT) July 6, 2015

    Abby Wambach acknowledges the crowd after making her 255th and final appearance for the U.S. women's national team against China on December 16, 2015.
    The 35-year-old is the leading scorer in the history of international soccer, with 184 goals.
    The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup on Sunday, July 5, in Vancouver, Canada. The United States defeated Japan with a final score of 5-2.
    Megan Rapinoe of the United States celebrates the decisive win against Japan.
    Abby Wambach celebrates after the U.S. victory.
    Lauren Holiday of the United States heads the ball above Japan's Nahomi Kawasumi.
    Japan's Yuki Ogimi and United States' Meghan Klingenberg vie for the ball during the second half.
    Lloyd scores her team's second goal against Japan on July 5.
    Lauren Holiday of the United States scores her first goal against Japan on July 5.
    Ayumi Kaihori of Japan reacts as a ball from Carli Lloyd rolls into the goal box.
    Lloyd is congratulated by teammates Hope Solo and Megan Rapinoe after scoring a goal.
    Lloyd celebrates scoring the opening goal against Japan.
    U.S. Vice President Joe Biden cheers on Team USA during the game in Vancouver.
    American Kelley O'Hara, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Germany on Tuesday, June 30. The goal, late in the second half, clinched a 2-0 semifinal victory for the Americans in Montreal.
    Carli Lloyd scores the Americans' opening goal from a penalty.
    U.S forward Alex Morgan is defended by Germany's Annike Krahn, left, and Lena Goessling.
    American Morgan Brian, left, and German Simone Laudehr chase down the ball.
    U.S. midfielder Tobin Heath gets knocked over by Germany's Tabea Kemme.
    U.S. defender Meghan Klingenberg stands over China's Wang Lisi during a Women's World Cup match in Ottawa on Friday, June 26. The United States won 1-0 to advance to the semifinals.
    China's Lou Jiahui collides with U.S. defender Julie Johnston.
    Heath fights for the ball with China's Pang Fengyue.
    U.S. forward Amy Rodriguez kicks the ball during the China match.
    Johnston and China's Wang Shuang vie for the ball during the second half.
    U.S. midfielder Megan Rapinoe is fouled by Colombia defender Angela Clavijo during a Women's World Cup match in Edmonton, Alberta, on Monday, June 22. The foul was in the box, leading to a penalty that Lloyd converted into a goal. The United States won the match 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.
    Nataly Arias of Colombia, center, controls the ball near U.S. forward Abby Wambach.
    Lloyd goes for the ball between Colombia's Stefany Castano, left, and Natalia Gaitan.
    Rapinoe heads the ball against Colombia.
    Clavijo stretches for the ball in front of U.S. midfielder Lauren Holiday.
    Wambach, top, scores against Nigeria during a match Tuesday, June 16, in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Americans won the match 1-0, clinching top spot in their group.
    U.S. goalie Hope Solo makes a save against Nigeria.
    A young U.S. fan watches the team warm up in Vancouver.
    Morgan, making her first start of the tournament, keeps her eye on the ball against Nigeria.
    Heath is tackled by Nigeria's Esther Sunday.
    U.S. fans wait for the Nigeria match to start.
    Solo, right, punches the ball away during a match against Sweden on Friday, June 12. The match in Winnipeg, Manitoba, ended in a 0-0 draw.
    Rapinoe tries to hold off Sweden's Therese Sjogran.
    Wambach plays in the second half against Sweden.
    U.S. supporters cheer their team during the Sweden match.
    Sjogran and Sydney Leroux chase down the ball.
    U.S. fans prepare to watch the Sweden match.
    Rapinoe celebrates after scoring a goal against Australia in the team's opening match Monday, June 8, in Winnipeg. Rapinoe would later score again as the United States won 3-1.
    Leroux (No. 2), Wambach (No. 20) and other U.S. players celebrate after winning the Australia match.
    U.S. forward Christen Press heads the ball against Australia. She scored a goal in the second half.
    Leroux slides into Australia's Servet Uzunlar.
    Solo made some big saves in the Australia match, especially early in the first half.
    U.S. fans sing the national anthem before the Australia match.
    Story highlights

    • U.S. coach Jill Ellis calls star midfielder Carli Lloyd a "beast" and a "rock star"
    • Lloyd bags a hat trick, and Lauren Holiday and Tobin Heath score the other goals

    (CNN)Soccer is a tough sell in America because it's a low-scoring game. So goes the conventional wisdom.

    Well, wise up, wisdom.
      Because what happened inside the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Sunday ought to make believers out of even the ultra-apathetic.
      Carli Lloyd: We just made history
      Carli Lloyd: We just made history

      This wasn't just the United States vanquishing Japan, the defending Women's World Cup champions.
      This was soccer, Oprah-cized -- a 5-2 trouncing. "You get a goal! And you get a goal!"
      This wasn't just redemption for losing to Japan in the 2011 finals.
      This was revenge served piping hot, over and over and over -- with the first four U.S. goals in the first 16 minutes.
      Fan share their love of U.S. women's soccer
      This wasn't just a World Cup win for the first time in 16 years.
      This was a win-of-a-kind: No other country has lifted the Women's World Cup three times (1991, 1999 and now, 2015).
      "It doesn't feel real. We just made history," said Carli Lloyd, the midfielder who set some records of her own.
      But before we get to any of that, let's start at the very end.
      If the lasting image of the 1999 World Cup win is that of Brandi Chastain taking off her shirt and lifting her arms in triumph, the iconic moment of the 2015 may be this:
      Forward Abby Wambach rushing to the stands after the game and kissing her wife, Sarah Huffman, as the crowd of 53,341 awwed.
      This is soccer for the new century.
      The first four lightning strikes

      Lloyd was on a mission.
      With all the buzz centering on Wambach, Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux, Lloyd had been an afterthought going into the tournament.
      Now, folks are joking her picture should be placed on the $10 bill, which is due for a makeover in 2020.
      Not only did she score the winning goals against China in the quarterfinals and Germany in the semifinals, the No. 10 stung quickly and often on Sunday.
      Within the first 16 minutes, she'd scored three times, in the third, fifth and 16th minutes of play -- the earliest hat trick in the history of the Women's World Cup. (The fourth goal of that mesmerizing early spell came from Lauren Holiday.)
      The most jaw-dropping of Lloyd's three was the last: a shot that sailed from near the halfway line, past the helpless Japanese goalie, Ayumi Kaihori, and into the net.
      With her hat trick, Lloyd brought her total for the tournament to six goals. And she won the Golden Ball award for best player.
      "I called her my beast," U.S. coach Jill Ellis told Fox Sports. "She's unbelievable. She's a rock star."

      The never-say-die fight back

      Four goals to zero, and still some 74 minutes left in the game.
      If this were an SAT analogy question, you'd think it would be something like USA : Japan :: kitty : ball of yarn.
      But Japan's indefatigable never-say-die attitude is what made the rest of the game exhilarating.
      It bounced back -- twice.
      Yuki Ogimi scored in the 27th minute, ending a U.S. streak that had gone unbroken since its first game of the tournament: 567 minutes in which it didn't give up a goal.
      Then came a second goal when the U.S. team played the ball into its own net in the 52nd minute.
      But it wasn't to be.
      Not even when Japan brought in Homare Sawa, considered one of the best women players.
      She's the one who gave the U.S. hell in 2011.
      In that match, Sawa scored one of the greatest goals in soccer history just three minutes from the end of play. Japan then won the penalty kick shootout, 3-1.

      The finishing touches

      Not Sunday though, even though Japan toughed it out until the final whistle.
      The U.S. was the superior team through and through. Not content with four, it scored yet another goal -- an easy finish by Tobin Heath in the 54th minute.
      It had had seven shots on goal to Japan's four.
      Much of the credit goes to the U.S. goalie, Hope Solo.
      Her career has been a roller coaster ride both on and off the pitch, what with a domestic violence case, a 30-day suspension and her husband's DUI.
      But she delivered a standout performance Sunday, capping a strong tournament. She leaves Canada with the Golden Gloves, given to the best goalie of the competition.

      And in the end ...

      The Sunday win was a perfect finish for a Women's World Cup where shenanigans off the field threatened to overshadow the awesome talent on it.
      There was the controversy over synthetic turf, FIFA's flippant comments about Alex Morgan's looks, and, of course, the continuing saga of the soccer body's beleaguered president, Sepp Blatter.
      Blatter had the good sense to stay away Sunday. But many other luminaries were in attendance, including U.S. Vice President Joe Biden.
      "World champs. The cup is coming back to the United States," he tweeted after the game. "We're so proud."
      Afterward, there was much celebrating in the U.S. women's locker room.
      On the Japanese side, the talk was all about Lloyd's phenomenal performance.
      At the 2012 Olympics in London, the U.S. had faced Japan. It was Lloyd's two goals that earned the U.S. the gold.
      This is how Japan's coach Norio Sasaki summed up Sunday's win: "She always does this to us."
