Breaking News

    Volvo Ocean Race: 'Yes, we do know how to sail this boat'

    By Shirley Robertson and Chris Borg

    Updated 1344 GMT (2144 HKT) July 15, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Looking down from the top of the Team SCA mast. The all-female crew created history in June, winning the eighth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.
    Photos:
    At the pinnacleLooking down from the top of the Team SCA mast. The all-female crew created history in June, winning the eighth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    Team SCA were the first all-female crew to win a stage for 25 years.
    Photos:
    History-makersTeam SCA were the first all-female crew to win a stage for 25 years.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    The eighth and penultimate legs stretches 647 miles from Lisbon, Portugal, to Lorient, France and the 15-strong crew won by almost 50 minutes.
    Photos:
    Lorient expressThe eighth and penultimate legs stretches 647 miles from Lisbon, Portugal, to Lorient, France and the 15-strong crew won by almost 50 minutes.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Team SCA became only the fourth female crew in history to compete in the race.
    Photos:
    Complete pictureTeam SCA became only the fourth female crew in history to compete in the race.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    The Team SCA sailors celebrate their arrival into Lorient.
    Photos:
    On their wayThe Team SCA sailors celebrate their arrival into Lorient.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Team SCA&#39;s eighth-leg victory was the first since Tracy Edwards&#39; Maiden won two legs in 1990.
    Photos:
    Celebration timeTeam SCA's eighth-leg victory was the first since Tracy Edwards' Maiden won two legs in 1990.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    The SCA crew members pose on their boat.
    Photos:
    Flying the flagThe SCA crew members pose on their boat.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Skipper Davies told CNN&#39;s Mainsail: &quot;We&#39;re all really competitive and we want to win.&quot;
    Photos:
    Need for speedSkipper Davies told CNN's Mainsail: "We're all really competitive and we want to win."
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    &quot;We&#39;ve had a mountain to climb to get here,&quot; skipper Sam Davies told the BBC. &quot;The conditions might have been man-breaking, but they were not women breaking.&quot;
    Photos:
    Unbreakable"We've had a mountain to climb to get here," skipper Sam Davies told the BBC. "The conditions might have been man-breaking, but they were not women breaking."
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    On a sparkling afternoon of sailing, the SCA boat navigates waters by an offshore lighthouse. Each crew in the race sailed an identically-designed boat.
    Photos:
    Shining lightOn a sparkling afternoon of sailing, the SCA boat navigates waters by an offshore lighthouse. Each crew in the race sailed an identically-designed boat.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Team SCA mastTeam SCA sunsetteam sca waveTeam SCATeam SCA celebratingTeam SCA podiumTeam SCA flagTeam SCA boatTeam SCATeam SCA lighthouse

    (CNN)After 18 months of intense training, things hadn't started brightly for the first all-female team to sail in the Volvo Ocean Race for more than a decade.

    Team SCA, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, struggled for form in the early stages of the grueling nine-leg, 39,000-mile, nine-month event.
      Their failure to make too many waves drew some criticism from within the sailing world -- but the 15 crew members never lost belief.
      And everything changed when, in the eighth leg of the race from Lisbon, Portugal to Lorient in France, everything went right.
      Team SCA arrived in port after a dramatic night of sailing to find nobody else had got there yet.
      Read More
      They had seen off the rest of the field and silenced their detractors by becoming the first all-female crew to win a leg of the race for a quarter of a century.
      English skipper Sam Davies told CNN's Mainsail: "We're all really competitive and we want to win.
      "We knew we were nearly there -- from leg three onwards, we made leaps and bounds in how we were sailing the boat and our speed.
      One design principle shakes up Volvo Ocean Race
      volvo ocean race mainsail a_00031326

        JUST WATCHED

        One design principle shakes up Volvo Ocean Race

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      One design principle shakes up Volvo Ocean Race 07:36
      "But every time we'd make a tiny mistake or be unlucky, and it only takes a tiny thing [to prove costly]. The levels are so high, and the other crews are so good.
      "So you might be getting pretty close, but you're still behind in the rankings -- and that's what the general public looks at."
      Davies said Team SCA only knew for sure that they had triumphed in leg eight when they reached land at Lorient.
      "You can watch them [the other boats] on the tracker, but it's not real until you're actually on the dock," she explained.
      "I guess leg eight was confirmation that yes, we do know how to sail this boat and we do know how to put it in the right place."
      She said the win demonstrated "the team spirit we have" but had not come about because the crew did anything that differed from previous legs.
      "It wasn't a case that something clicked and we'd learned how to do it -- we sailed the boat just how we had been," she explained.
      "It was an amazing feeling."
      Team SCA also achieved four podium positions in the Volvo's short In-Port racing events to go with their eighth-leg victory, including a 'home win' at Gothenburg.
      From racing to victory to fighting for their lives
      volvo ocean race mainsail b_00020706

        JUST WATCHED

        From racing to victory to fighting for their lives

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      From racing to victory to fighting for their lives 08:53
      Davies dedicated those successes to the memory of former coach Magnus Olsson, who died in 2013 at the age of 64.
      And she described how the crew had gone through "a massive learning curve" since its final lineup was selected 18 months ago.
      The Volvo Ocean Race took its competitors from Spain to South Africa, Abu Dhabi, China, New Zealand, Brazil, the U.S., the Netherlands and finally to Gothenburg.
      Davies added: "We've had some amazing experiences, ups and downs, memories that are going to last forever.
      "There's nothing like the pressure of the race, and the last nine months have been really satisfying -- especially managing to win a leg. That's definitely made it worthwhile."
      What it really takes to win the Volvo Ocean Race
      volvo ocean race mainsail c_00062805

        JUST WATCHED

        What it really takes to win the Volvo Ocean Race

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      What it really takes to win the Volvo Ocean Race 07:08
      Satisfying it may have been -- but the relentlessly tough nature of the race meant there wasn't much in the way of celebrating.
      "Most of us just went to bed because we were so tired," Davies admitted ruefully. "We would have loved to have partied, but we couldn't.
      "I think it is the longest sporting event in the world, both in time and in distance. We don't have weekends. We don't have holidays.
      "I'm convinced I'm not going to be recovered for a good few months yet."
      What it really takes to win the Volvo Ocean Race