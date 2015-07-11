Bastian Schweinsteiger to join Manchester United

(CNN) German international captain Bastian Schweinsteiger is to leave Bayern Munich to join Manchester United, the Bundesliga champions confirmed Saturday.

The 30-year-old Schweinsteiger has spent 17 years at Bayern, but will move to the English Premier League giants after putting in a transfer request.

"We've granted his request and agreed transfer terms with United," Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told gathered reporters.

"I regret it, but I also understand a player seeking to gain new experience at the end of his career," he was quoted on the club's official website.

Schweinsteiger, who made 536 appearances for Bayern, winning 20 trophies, is expected to sign a three-year deal with Louis van Gaal's United.

Read More