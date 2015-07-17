Breaking News

MH17 tragedy: One year later
MH17 tragedy: One year later

Story highlights

  • A year later, victims' families still search for answers, wait for anyone to be held to account
  • "It was a year of horror, of waiting, but it feels like yesterday," the brother of one victim says
  • Two Dutch-led investigations gather evidence of what happened, who brought down plane

(CNN)For Piet Ploeg, who lost his brother, sister-in-law and nephew when Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over war-torn eastern Ukraine a year ago, the pain is still raw.

"It was a year of horror, of waiting, but it feels like yesterday," he told CNN ahead of the anniversary.
    All 298 people on board the Boeing 777 plane died when it came down on July 17, 2014. No one has been held to account, and the families of those killed have few answers as to what really happened.
    The disaster and its aftermath -- when armed men initially prevented international monitors from reaching the crash site and recovering the scattered bodies -- shocked the world.
    As the months have passed, almost all the victims' relatives have had the bodies of their loved ones returned to them for burial.
    But the body of Piet's brother Alex Ploeg is one of only two of which no trace has been found.
    Piet Ploeg told CNN how the family struggled to come to terms with the uncertainty of having no remains to lay to rest.
    The passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 came from around the world and held a wide range of hopes and dreams.
    The passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 came from around the world and held a wide range of hopes and dreams.
    The passengers and crew aboard Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 came from around the world and held a wide range of hopes and dreams.
    Karlijn Keijzer, 25, was a champion rower from Amsterdam who showed much passion and leadership in the United States as a member of the team at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
    Karlijn Keijzer, 25, was a champion rower from Amsterdam who showed much passion and leadership in the United States as a member of the team at Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.
    Miguel Calehr, left, and his older brother Shaka were both aboard the flight. They were on their way to Bali to visit their grandmother. Their middle brother, Mika, was supposed to be on the flight as well, but it was fully booked.
    Miguel Calehr, left, and his older brother Shaka were both aboard the flight. They were on their way to Bali to visit their grandmother. Their middle brother, Mika, was supposed to be on the flight as well, but it was fully booked.
    A 77-year-old teacher and Roman Catholic nun, Sister Philomene Tiernan, was on the flight, according to Australia's Kincoppal-Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart. The school principal described Tiernan as "wonderfully wise and compassionate."
    A 77-year-old teacher and Roman Catholic nun, Sister Philomene Tiernan, was on the flight, according to Australia's Kincoppal-Rose Bay School of the Sacred Heart. The school principal described Tiernan as "wonderfully wise and compassionate."
    On Friday, President Barack Obama told reporters that an American, Quinn Lucas Schansman, was aboard. His Facebook page said he was a student at International Business School Hogeschool van Amsterdam.
    On Friday, President Barack Obama told reporters that an American, Quinn Lucas Schansman, was aboard. His Facebook page said he was a student at International Business School Hogeschool van Amsterdam.
    The World Health Organization was able to confirm to CNN that their employee Glenneth Thomas was on board and heading to the International AIDS Conference scheduled to begin this weekend in Melbourne, Australia.
    The World Health Organization was able to confirm to CNN that their employee Glenneth Thomas was on board and heading to the International AIDS Conference scheduled to begin this weekend in Melbourne, Australia.
    Shazana Salleh, a Malaysian national, was one of 15 crew members aboard.
    Shazana Salleh, a Malaysian national, was one of 15 crew members aboard.
    Prominent Dutch scientist Joep Lange was a pioneer in HIV research and a former president of the International AIDS Society, which organizes the International AIDS Conference.
    Prominent Dutch scientist Joep Lange was a pioneer in HIV research and a former president of the International AIDS Society, which organizes the International AIDS Conference.
    Jacqueline van Tongeren, partner of HIV researcher Joep Lange, was on the flight with him.
    Jacqueline van Tongeren, partner of HIV researcher Joep Lange, was on the flight with him.
    Medical student Andrei Anghel, 24, boarded Flight 17 on his way to vacation in Bali.
    Medical student Andrei Anghel, 24, boarded Flight 17 on his way to vacation in Bali.
    Darryl Dwight Gunawan, 20, was traveling home to the Philippines after a summer vacation with his family. His mother, Irene Gunawan, 54, and sister Sheryl Shania Gunawan, 15, were also aboard.
    Darryl Dwight Gunawan, 20, was traveling home to the Philippines after a summer vacation with his family. His mother, Irene Gunawan, 54, and sister Sheryl Shania Gunawan, 15, were also aboard.
    John Paulissen, his wife Yuli Hastini and their two children, Martin Arjuna and Sri were all aboard the flight.
    John Paulissen, his wife Yuli Hastini and their two children, Martin Arjuna and Sri were all aboard the flight.
    Tessa van der Sande, an Amnesty International employee, was on the flight.
    Tessa van der Sande, an Amnesty International employee, was on the flight.
    Angeline Premila Rajandaran was a flight attendant, one of the 15 crew on board.
    Angeline Premila Rajandaran was a flight attendant, one of the 15 crew on board.
    A lover of French literature, Adi Soetjipto, 73, was returning home to Jakarta, Indonesia, after her annual visit to her mother in the Netherlands, nephew Joss Wibisono said.
    A lover of French literature, Adi Soetjipto, 73, was returning home to Jakarta, Indonesia, after her annual visit to her mother in the Netherlands, nephew Joss Wibisono said.
    Nick Norris and his three grandchildren, Otis, 8, Evie,10 and Mo, 12, were all aboard the flight.
    Nick Norris and his three grandchildren, Otis, 8, Evie,10 and Mo, 12, were all aboard the flight.
    Pim de Kuijer was also on his way to the International AIDS Conference.
    Pim de Kuijer was also on his way to the International AIDS Conference.
    Husband and wife Albert and Maree Rizk were among the passengers on board.
    Husband and wife Albert and Maree Rizk were among the passengers on board.
    Musician Cor Schilfder was on vacation with girlfriend NeeltjeTol, a florist.
    Musician Cor Schilfder was on vacation with girlfriend NeeltjeTol, a florist.
    Shun Poh Fan and wife Jenny Loh were restaurant owners in the Netherlands.
    Shun Poh Fan and wife Jenny Loh were restaurant owners in the Netherlands.
    Fatima Dycynski was an engineer and the founder and CEO of Xoterra Space.
    Fatima Dycynski was an engineer and the founder and CEO of Xoterra Space.
    Arjen and Yvonne Ryder
    Arjen and Yvonne Ryder
    Flight attendant Sanjid Singh Sandu swapped flights at the last moment on Thursday and boarded MH17 in Amsterdam so he could get home early, his parents told CNN.
    Flight attendant Sanjid Singh Sandu swapped flights at the last moment on Thursday and boarded MH17 in Amsterdam so he could get home early, his parents told CNN.
    "I cannot understand very well how it is possible that just two people are vanished ... blown away," he said. "It's beyond belief, I can't understand it."
    The bodies of Alex Ploeg's wife, Edith Ploeg-Cuijpers, and 21-year-old son, Robert, were recovered and the family held a funeral for them in November. They also remembered Alex, who was 58, at the ceremony but had only a picture to display.
    "You want to believe that your brother will come home. He didn't come home," Piet Ploeg said.
    Several Western nations and the Ukrainian government have accused pro-Russian separatists operating in the region of shooting down the plane with a missile. Rebel leaders and the Russian government have repeatedly disputed those allegations.
    Piet Ploeg is pointing no fingers. He just wants the right party to be held responsible.
    "It could be Russia, it could be Ukraine, it could be the separatists. I think it is important that they find out who did it, who was responsible for it," he said. "I'm not very interested in who pushed the button, but who was responsible, which organization, which country."

    How is the anniversary being marked?

    Commemorative events were taking place Friday in the Netherlands, Ukraine and Australia.
    The greatest loss was suffered by the Netherlands, which had 196 of its citizens on board the flight, which took off from Amsterdam bound for Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
    But dozens of Malaysians and Australians were also on the plane, as were smaller numbers of UK, Indonesian, Belgian, German, Philippine and Canadian nationals.
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko paid respects to the victims and their relatives in a video message Friday. "Today, our people recall this tragedy and share the grief and sorrow of the families who lost their loved ones," he said.
    Ukrainians laid flowers outside the Dutch Embassy in Kiev, and a ceremony is also planned at the crash site.
    Ukraine

    What do we know about what happened?

    The Dutch Safety Board is leading an international investigation into the crash, at the request of Ukraine, which remains locked in conflict with pro-Russian separatists in its eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
    The Dutch accident investigators have not yet released their final report, but the evidence points to the separatists as being responsible for shooting down MH17, according to a source who has seen a draft investigative report.
    Did pro-Russian rebels shoot down MH17?
    Did pro-Russian rebels shoot down MH17?

    The final report is expected to be competed and published in the first half of October.
    In its preliminary report on the disaster, the Dutch agency said Flight 17 broke apart in the air after a burst of "high-energy objects" hit it from outside, supporting the theory that a warhead exploded close to the jet.
    Piecing together what happened has not been easy.
    The vast crash site was left unsecured after the disaster, and international investigators struggled to reach the area amid fighting between the separatists and Ukrainian government forces.
    The rebels were widely accused of looting the site, tampering with evidence and stopping investigators from combing through the wreckage.
    Now, harrowing new video has emerged, made public Friday by News Corp Australia, that appears to show Russian-speaking fighters rifling through victims' belongings after the crash.
    Only in November could experts start to recover the mangled debris of the downed airliner from the Donetsk farmland where it came to rest.
    Ukraine conflict: How we got here

    Will anyone be prosecuted?

    The lead prosecutor in a separate criminal investigation into who brought down the plane said that investigators had identified "several" persons of interest but that it was too early to say they had identified suspects.
    Ukraine President: MH17 culprits must take 'responsibility'
    Ukraine President: MH17 culprits must take 'responsibility'

    Investigators have been denied access to certain information in Luhansk, including records of cell phone calls, Fred Westerbeke told CNN, but they did get access in Donetsk.
    Investigators are looking at different scenarios, he said, but "most of the information we have points to the use of a Buk rocket being fired from the eastern part of Ukraine."
    It's been a difficult investigation to pursue, Westerbeke said. Nonetheless, he's optimistic the case will one day be brought to court.
    "I really believe we will have a prosecution, yes," he said.
    "Will the suspect be arrested and handed over for prosecution? That is more difficult to answer."
    The criminal investigation may be completed by the end of the year.

    What happens next?

    Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Ukraine have called for the United Nations Security Council to set up an international criminal tribunal to try those responsible for bringing down the plane.
    Dutch PM: Arming separatists was wrong
    Dutch PM: Arming separatists was wrong

    "Justice for the victims from the first moment has been our top priority," Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said this month. "We are now asking support in the United Nations for the creation of an international tribunal."
    But Russia has pushed back against the idea.
    In a call with Rutte on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia wanted a thorough investigation, but he criticized "premature and counterproductive initiatives from several countries, including the Netherlands, to establish an international tribunal," according to a Kremlin readout of the call.
    Speaking to reporters the same day, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov suggested that the United States wanted the tribunal so it could punish those it already believes to be responsible. The U.N. Security Council has nothing to do with the MH17 investigation, and the creation of an international tribunal would be unprecedented, he said.

    So who is to blame for shooting down the plane?

    That remains a hotly contested question.
    The draft Dutch investigative report said the evidence indicates that a Buk -- a Russian surface-to-air missile -- was used, launched from a village in rebel-controlled territory, according to the source who's seen the document.
    Crisis in Ukraine
    Ukrainian security forces patrol in the village of Bobrovyshche on July 14, 2015. More than 6,400 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine since April 2014, the United Nations says.
    Ukrainian security forces patrol in the village of Bobrovyshche on July 14, 2015. More than 6,400 people have been killed in the conflict in Ukraine since April 2014, the United Nations says.
    Ukrainian security forces on the lookout in Bobrovyshche on July 14. The country's troops face daily attacks from Russian-backed separatists despite a ceasefire being in place.
    Ukrainian security forces on the lookout in Bobrovyshche on July 14. The country's troops face daily attacks from Russian-backed separatists despite a ceasefire being in place.
    A man with a machine gun is among the Ukrainian troops standing guard in Krimskoe town of Luhansk, Ukraine, on June 25.
    A man with a machine gun is among the Ukrainian troops standing guard in Krimskoe town of Luhansk, Ukraine, on June 25.
    Shelling between Ukrainian troops and pro-Russian rebels leaves damage in Donetsk, Ukraine, on Monday, June 1.
    Shelling between Ukrainian troops and pro-
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher on the front lines near Donetsk on Saturday, May 30.
    A Ukrainian serviceman fires a grenade launcher on the front lines near Donetsk on Saturday, May 30.
    Pro-Russian rebels carry the coffin of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/24/europe/ukraine-separatist-commander-killed/index.html&quot;&gt;prominent separatist commander Alexei Mozgovoi&lt;/a&gt; during his funeral in Alchevsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 27.
    Pro-Russian rebels carry the coffin of prominent separatist commander Alexei Mozgovoi during his funeral in Alchevsk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, May 27.
    An American soldier, right, trains Ukrainian troops on Tuesday, April 21, near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Operation Fearless Guardian, a six-month training exercise, involves about 300 members of the American 173rd Airborne and about 900 Ukrainian National Guard troops.
    An American soldier, right, trains Ukrainian troops on Tuesday, April 21, near Yavoriv, Ukraine. Operation Fearless Guardian, a six-month training exercise, involves about 300 members of the American 173rd Airborne and about 900 Ukrainian National Guard troops.
    Residents flee with salvaged belongings during renewed fighting in the Jabunki neighborhood near the airport in Donetsk on Monday, April 13.
    Residents flee with salvaged belongings during renewed fighting in the Jabunki neighborhood near the airport in Donetsk on Monday, April 13.
    A mortar round sticks out of the ground near a destroyed tank at a former Ukrainian army checkpoint outside Chornukhyne, Ukraine, on Monday, March 2. Russian-backed separatists had recently overran the area.
    A mortar round sticks out of the ground near a destroyed tank at a former Ukrainian army checkpoint outside Chornukhyne, Ukraine, on Monday, March 2. Russian-backed separatists had recently overran the area.
    An instructor of the Ukrainian volunteer Azov Battalion conducts training exercises in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 1.
    An instructor of the Ukrainian volunteer Azov Battalion conducts training exercises in Kiev, Ukraine, on Sunday, March 1.
    A woman makes her way across a bridge destroyed in heavy fighting in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 1.
    A woman makes her way across a bridge destroyed in heavy fighting in Donetsk, Ukraine, on March 1.
    A volunteer gives humanitarian aid to residents of Popasna, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 28.
    A volunteer gives humanitarian aid to residents of Popasna, Ukraine, on Saturday, February 28.
    A Ukrainian serviceman climbs out of a tank at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Ukraine, on Monday, February 23.
    A Ukrainian serviceman climbs out of a tank at a checkpoint near Horlivka, Ukraine, on Monday, February 23.
    A member of a Ukrainian military medical unit cries during a ceremony in Artemivsk, Ukraine, on February 23. Four of his comrades were killed near Debaltseve, Ukraine.
    A member of a Ukrainian military medical unit cries during a ceremony in Artemivsk, Ukraine, on February 23. Four of his comrades were killed near Debaltseve, Ukraine.
    A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he covers a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 22. The explosion during a peaceful protest left two dead and 15 wounded.
    A man holds a Ukrainian flag as he covers a victim of an explosion in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 22. The explosion during a peaceful protest left two dead and 15 wounded.
    Pro-Russian rebels stationed in Horlivka launch missiles on Wednesday, February 18.
    Pro-Russian rebels stationed in Horlivka launch missiles on Wednesday, February 18.
    Pro-Russian separatists take position near Uglegorsk, Ukraine, on February 18.
    Pro-Russian separatists take position near Uglegorsk, Ukraine, on February 18.
    An army ambulance damaged in recent shelling lies by a road near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 15.
    An army ambulance damaged in recent shelling lies by a road near Svitlodarsk, Ukraine, on Sunday, February 15.
    Ukrainian servicemen play with a soccer ball on a road between Svitlodarsk and Debaltseve on February 15.
    Ukrainian servicemen play with a soccer ball on a road between Svitlodarsk and Debaltseve on February 15.
    A woman salvages items February 15 from the rubble of a destroyed clinic where she had worked in Opytne, Ukraine.
    A woman salvages items February 15 from the rubble of a destroyed clinic where she had worked in Opytne, Ukraine.
    People carry a refrigerator through a balcony at an apartment building that was damaged in recent shelling in Svitlodarsk on February 15.
    People carry a refrigerator through a balcony at an apartment building that was damaged in recent shelling in Svitlodarsk on February 15.
    A recent ceasefire was brokered during marathon talks in Minsk, Belarus. From left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather before negotiations begin on Wednesday, February 11.
    A recent ceasefire was brokered during marathon talks in Minsk, Belarus. From left, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President François Hollande and Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gather before negotiations begin on Wednesday, February 11.
    People stand beside the body of a woman killed during shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 10.
    People stand beside the body of a woman killed during shelling in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday, February 10.
    A volunteer gets a medical checkup at a military base for pro-Russian rebels February 10 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
    A volunteer gets a medical checkup at a military base for pro-Russian rebels February 10 in Donetsk, Ukraine.
    Ukrainian volunteer fighters and policemen arrest two men in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 9. The men allegedly arrived from Donetsk and were suspected of participating in pro-Russian rebel activities and organizing terrorist attacks in the Ukrainian capital.
    Ukrainian volunteer fighters and policemen arrest two men in Kiev, Ukraine, on February 9. The men allegedly arrived from Donetsk and were suspected of participating in pro-Russian rebel activities and organizing terrorist attacks in the Ukrainian capital.
    Residents unload humanitarian aid in Debaltseve on Friday, February 6.
    Residents unload humanitarian aid in Debaltseve on Friday, February 6.
    A man rides a bicycle in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, on February 6.
    A man rides a bicycle in Vuhlehirsk, Ukraine, on February 6.
    A child waits on a bus to leave Debaltseve on Tuesday, February 3, after increased fighting in the region.
    A child waits on a bus to leave Debaltseve on Tuesday, February 3, after increased fighting in the region.
    A man stands next to his car in Donetsk on Sunday, February 1, after it was destroyed by shelling.
    A man stands next to his car in Donetsk on Sunday, February 1, after it was destroyed by shelling.
    The body of a civilian killed during shelling lies on the ground in Donetsk on Friday, January 30.
    The body of a civilian killed during shelling lies on the ground in Donetsk on Friday, January 30.
    People in Mariupol, Ukraine, pour soil into the grave of a recent shelling victim on Monday, January 26.
    People in Mariupol, Ukraine, pour soil into the grave of a recent shelling victim on Monday, January 26.
    Ukrainian servicemen prepare ammunition at a position on the front line near Mariupol on January 26.
    Ukrainian servicemen prepare ammunition at a position on the front line near Mariupol on January 26.
    A man injured during shelling in Mariupol sits in an emergency hospital on January 26.
    A man injured during shelling in Mariupol sits in an emergency hospital on January 26.
    A piece of an exploded missile sits lodged in the ground outside an apartment building in the Vostochniy district of Mariupol on Sunday, January 25.
    A piece of an exploded missile sits lodged in the ground outside an apartment building in the Vostochniy district of Mariupol on Sunday, January 25.
    A resident walks by a burning building in Mariupol on Saturday, January 24.
    A resident walks by a burning building in Mariupol on Saturday, January 24.
    A pro-Russian rebel takes cover from shelling in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on Thursday, January 22.
    A pro-Russian rebel takes cover from shelling in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on Thursday, January 22.
    People in downtown Donetsk react as Ukrainian prisoners of war are handed over by pro-Russian rebels on January 22.
    People in downtown Donetsk react as Ukrainian prisoners of war are handed over by pro-Russian rebels on January 22.
    A trolleybus is damaged in Donetsk&#39;s Lenin District after its station was hit by a shell on January 22.
    A trolleybus is damaged in Donetsk's Lenin District after its station was hit by a shell on January 22.
    A rebel takes aim while protecting a supply position in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on January 22.
    A rebel takes aim while protecting a supply position in the Kievsky district of Donetsk on January 22.
    Rubble and debris cover the airport in Donetsk on Wednesday, January 21.
    Rubble and debris cover the airport in Donetsk on Wednesday, January 21.
    Vladimir Bovrichev cries next to the body of his 4-year-old son, Artiam, during Artiam&#39;s funeral on the outskirts of Donetsk on Tuesday, January 20. The boy was killed during a Ukrainian artillery strike.
    Vladimir Bovrichev cries next to the body of his 4-year-old son, Artiam, during Artiam's funeral on the outskirts of Donetsk on Tuesday, January 20. The boy was killed during a Ukrainian artillery strike.
    Women sit in a shelter during a battle in Donetsk on Sunday, January 18.
    Women sit in a shelter during a battle in Donetsk on Sunday, January 18.
    A building hit by Ukrainian artillery is seen in the Voroshilovsky area of Donetsk on January 18.
    A building hit by Ukrainian artillery is seen in the Voroshilovsky area of Donetsk on January 18.
    Men from the Azov Volunteer Battalion board a bus in Kiev to join the fight against the rebels on Saturday, January 17.
    Men from the Azov Volunteer Battalion board a bus in Kiev to join the fight against the rebels on Saturday, January 17.
    Rebels sit atop a tank at a checkpoint north of Luhansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 14.
    Rebels sit atop a tank at a checkpoint north of Luhansk, Ukraine, on Wednesday, January 14.
    A Ukrainian soldier looks down from a military truck at the Donetsk airport on Tuesday, January 6. The airport has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine.
    A Ukrainian soldier looks down from a military truck at the Donetsk airport on Tuesday, January 6. The airport has been the scene of some of the fiercest fighting in eastern Ukraine.
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gives a speech as he hands over new military equipment to forces near the city of Ghytomyr, Ukraine, on Monday, January 5.
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko gives a speech as he hands over new military equipment to forces near the city of Ghytomyr, Ukraine, on Monday, January 5.
    A Ukrainian volunteer fighter fires a machine gun at pro-Russian rebels near the village of Pisky, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 3.
    A Ukrainian volunteer fighter fires a machine gun at pro-Russian rebels near the village of Pisky, Ukraine, on Saturday, January 3.
    But Russia denies any involvement. And its officials have repeatedly pointed the finger instead at Ukraine, suggesting that a Ukrainian fighter jet shot the plane down, or that Ukrainian ground forces were responsible.
    Earlier this week, state news agency Tass quoted Russian Investigation Committee spokesman Vladimir Markin as saying it is inclined to believe the plane "was hit by an air-to-air missile," rather than a surface-to-air weapon, and that "the missile is not Russian-made."
    A day later, Tass cited the deputy head of Russia's aviation agency, Rosaviation, as saying one possibility was that the plane was shot down by a 9M38M1 surface-to-air missile fired from the Buk-M1 air defense system -- a missile discontinued by Russia since 1999.
    The official, Oleg Storchevoy, was citing a report by Russian air defense system manufacturer Almaz-Antey in June, which also pointed out that Ukraine had received many of the type of missiles in question. However, analysis of that report by IHS Jane's Defence Weekly said that even if the missile type was proved, the question of who fired the weapon was unresolved, and that the pro-Russian separatists certainly had more reason to do so than the Ukrainians.
    Heather Conley of the Center for Strategic and International Studies told CNN there was "so much overwhelming evidence," and while the Kremlin can continue to deny any Russian involvement, "it just does not stand (up) to any test."

    What do the pro-Russian separatists say?

    In the days after the crash, Alexander Borodai, then the self-declared rebel Prime Minister in Donetsk, told CNN he believed Ukrainian forces either shot the plane down with a surface-to-air missile or one of its own fighter jets.
    "We didn't have motives and desire to do that, and it is obvious that Ukrainians have them," he said. "I can't say about desire, but motive is obvious that the crash of this plane was beneficial to them."

    What is the current situation in Ukraine?

    A shaky ceasefire was agreed to in February, but the bloodshed has continued -- though on a lesser scale -- as the pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian forces battle for control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
    Shelling, bullets and explosions: This is Ukraine's ceasefire
    The number of ceasefire violations has been increasing lately, climbing to more than 100 a day, according to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination Center, set up last year by Ukraine and Russia.
    Modern-day trench warfare in Ukraine
    trench warfare Ukraine NPW pkg ctw_00010109

    About 80% of ceasefire violations are taking place around the city of Donetsk, which is held by the separatists' self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic. Fighting around the shattered Donetsk International Airport continues around the clock, the center said.
    This week, eight Ukrainian soldiers were killed and 16 injured in 24 hours, Ukraine's National Defense and Security Council told CNN, some as they checked anti-mine equipment in Luhansk, near the Russian border.

    Is there any resolution in sight?

    Not so far. Western leaders have called on all sides to implement fully the terms of the truce signed by Ukraine, Russia, pro-Russian separatists, France and Germany in Minsk, Belarus, in February.
    They have continued to put pressure on Moscow, which they accuse of backing the separatists with equipment, training and Russian troops -- through a range of financial sanctions imposed against Russian interests.
    Expert: Ukraine &#39;is in a period of stagnation&#39;
    exp Ukraine analysis_00002001

    Those sanctions were extended last month, prompting Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov to say Russia would respond by extending measures against the European Union, which include restrictions on the import to Russia of EU foodstuffs.
    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned last month that while Europe faces many crises, "none is as complex as the crisis in Ukraine." He also called on Russia to "stop its aggressive actions in Ukraine."
    There's little sign of diplomatic progress, though. While Moscow denies any direct involvement in Ukraine, Putin has accused NATO of raising tensions by advancing toward Russia's borders.

    How did we get here?

    The unrest began in late 2013, leading up to the Ukrainian parliament's ouster of pro-Moscow President Viktor Yanukovych in February 2014. Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula a few weeks later, with fighting breaking out that April in two Ukrainian regions bordering Russia -- Donetsk and Luhansk.
    Separatist leaders there declared independence from Ukraine and sided with Russia. Despite the efforts to forge a peace deal, there's been no letup in the violence. Many people in eastern Ukraine speak Russian and look to Moscow, not Kiev, for direction.

    CNN's Nick Paton Walsh, Claudia Rebaza, Rene Marsh and Pamela Boykoff and journalist Victoria Butenko in Kiev, Ukraine, contributed to this report.