(CNN) Arsenal laid down its marker for the English Premier League season by beating reigning champion Chelsea 1-0 to claim the FA Community Shield at Wembley Sunday.

A goal from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the first half settled the all-London affair and gave Arsene Wenger his first victory over Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in 14 meetings.

It was also a sweet moment for 33-year-old Petr Cech, keeping a clean sheet against his old club following his $15.6 million move to the Gunners this summer.

Wenger on @PetrCech: "He had an impact because maybe the Chelsea players thought they needed to score a perfect goal to beat him." #AFCvCFC — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 2, 2015

He was rarely called into action as Chelsea failed to make much impression against the Arsenal defense, but made a fine save to keep out Oscar's second half free kick and looked assured in claiming several testing crosses in a tense finish.

Arsenal had last been at Wembley back in May when it won the FA Cup and Wenger's men made the better start with Theo Walcott proving a nuisance in the central striking role.

