Sudanese man accused of walking through Channel Tunnel

(CNN) A Sudanese migrant is accused of almost succeeding in walking 31 miles through the pitch-dark Channel Tunnel from France to Britain, dodging tight security and high-speed trains along the way.

The man, named by Kent Police as 40-year-old Abdul Rahman Haroun, appeared in court in Kent on Thursday to face charges of "causing an obstruction to an engine or carriage using the railway."

He remains in custody and is due back in court on August 24.

His alleged attempt to walk to Britain comes against the backdrop of thousands of attempts in recent days by migrants camped near the tunnel's entrance in Calais, northern France, to breach security and find a way to reach the United Kingdom.

These breaches have seriously disrupted traffic and resulted in at least one death.

