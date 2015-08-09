Rio 2016: Phelps sends out message to gold medal rivals

Story highlights Michael Phelps back to his best with three 2015 world bests at meeting in Texas

Phelps missed this week's world championships in Russia after a DUI rap last September

Katie Ledecky carries U.S. team in Kazan with five golds

China's Sun Yang shock withdrawal from men's 1500m final Sunday

(CNN) The world swimming championship finished Sunday in Russia but an Olympic legend competing at a meet over 6,000 miles (10,000km) away has been making the biggest waves this weekend.

Michael Phelps was not included on the American team for the worlds in Kazan after his arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol last September and many speculated his comeback had hit the buffers.

The 30-year-old Phelps has certainly proved his doubters wrong with a trio stunning performances at the U.S. national championships in San Antonio, Texas.

The 22-time Olympic medalist won the 100m butterfly in 50.45 seconds, almost a second faster than the time he set to win gold in the event at the 2012 Games in London.

It also sent an ominous warning to his arch-rival, South African Chad le Clos, who won the world title in the 100m butterfly, but in a slower time of 50.56 seconds.

