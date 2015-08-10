Story highlights A leftist group claims responsibility for U.S. Consulate attack, blasts Turkey's ruling party

4 police die in a roadside bombing in Turkey's Sirnak province, a news agency reports

Two attackers were killed in a gunfight at a police station, the same agency reports

Istanbul (CNN) Police on both ends of Turkey -- as well as the U.S. Consulate in the country's most populated city -- came under attack on Monday.

The violence began around 1 a.m. Monday in Istanbul's Sultanbeyli district, police said, when a vehicle-borne bomb exploded near the police station, wounding at least 10 people.

Then, around 6:45 a.m., assailants opened fire at security forces who were guarding the damaged police station, Turkey's semiofficial Anadolu news agency reported.

By the time the carnage was done, one person had died -- not including two attackers, killed after police returned fire -- and at least 10 others were wounded.

Anadolu also reported that four policemen died and another was injured in a remote-controlled roadside bomb attack Monday morning in southeastern Sirnak province, in eastern Turkey, about 800 miles (1,300 kilometers) from Istanbul.

Read More