MotoGP: Marquez keeps title dream alive at Indianapolis

(CNN) MotoGP roared back after its summer break Sunday, serving up a tense duel in front of almost 70,000 fans at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Reigning world champion Marc Marquez narrowly edged fellow Spaniard Jorge Lorenzo for the win, having patiently tracked him for almost the entire race, while championship leader Valentino Rossi snatched a last gasp third place to maintain a slim lead in the standings.

"The race went very well, but we were pretty much on the limit," Marquez admitted. "The truth is that Jorge improved a lot during the race, and I didn't think there would be so many laps in the 1:32 seconds. Even towards the end of the race we did a 1:32.6, which is very fast."

Lorenzo rued the physical demands of fighting off Marquez for so many laps: "When he attacked I really didn't have enough energy and I wasn't fresh enough to make an attack on him," he told reporters.

Qualifying continues to pose problems for Rossi as he bids for his tenth title, and "The Doctor" yet again made life hard for himself, starting from eighth on the grid, before firing his way into fourth place on the opening lap.