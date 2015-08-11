(CNN)Rickie Fowler appears to have it all.
He's got the $150,000 car, a loving girlfriend, doting fans and earnings already this year of $3.6 million. He's also the kind of guy that remembers to buy the media a barrel of beer after hitting a hole-in-one at the Quicken Loans National.
Yet there's one thing missing from the American golfer's life -- he hasn't won a major.
That's despite finishing inside the top five of all four majors in 2014 -- a feat previously accomplished only by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.
"It slid a little under the radar, but that was fine with me," Fowler told CNN's Don Riddell, reflecting on a year of going oh-so close in 2014. "Looking back on it, it's something that I'll be able to look back on for the rest of my life.
"No-one else has really done it, either than Tiger and Jack, so it's very historic," added Fowler, speaking ahead of the PGA Championship -- the season's final major -- at Whistling Straits.
"But Rory McIlroy did win two majors around those times, so him becoming the world No.1, and holding his position there was talked about more.
"I'm trying to take care of my business, getting into the thick of things and winning more often."
Speaking of winning, Fowler and his model girlfriend Alexis Randock sent the media into a frenzy after they shared a passionate kiss following the world No.7's victory at The Players Championship in May.
However, the 26-year-old admitted he wasn't surprised at the reaction his display of affection received.
"No, not really. Everything that happens with winning, and obviously The Players being the best field in golf that we play, it was a pretty memorable win."
Fowler's Players Championship success tasted all the sweeter given just before the tournament he'd topped a poll of "the most over-rated golfer."
"I just laughed at it [the poll]," quipped Fowler. "I'm a top ranked player in the world. I've had some great finishes, and coming off a year where I was in the top five of all the majors.
"I kind of thought it was funny and it was just great timing that it came out right before The Players. I think we silenced a lot of people with the win at The Players, so that was kind of fun."
Having come so close on four occasions last year, the dream for Fowler remains winning that elusive first major.
"Well it would be a dream come true," he said. "It's always been a dream of mine to be a major champion.
"To have the chance of walking up 18 -- whether it's at The Masters, the U.S. Open, The Open Championship or the PGA Championship -- to have a chance or to have enough of a lead where you can celebrate it a little bit would be really special.
"So I'm looking forward to getting off to a good start this week and giving myself a chance."