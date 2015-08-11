(CNN) Rickie Fowler appears to have it all.

He's got the $150,000 car, a loving girlfriend, doting fans and earnings already this year of $3.6 million. He's also the kind of guy that remembers to buy the media a barrel of beer after hitting a hole-in-one at the Quicken Loans National.

Yet there's one thing missing from the American golfer's life -- he hasn't won a major.

That's despite finishing inside the top five of all four majors in 2014 -- a feat previously accomplished only by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

"It slid a little under the radar, but that was fine with me," Fowler told CNN's Don Riddell, reflecting on a year of going oh-so close in 2014. "Looking back on it, it's something that I'll be able to look back on for the rest of my life.