(CNN) In less than one year, Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 Olympic Games. It will also shine the spotlight on some uniquely Brazilian sports and athletes who wouldn't mind a bit of the Olympic glory themselves.

On the beach, visitors will discover footvolley -- kind of like beach volleyball, but players can't use their hands or arms to smack the ball over the net. Feet, chest and head tend to be the tools of choice.

"We're fighting to make it an Olympic sport," footvolley enthusiast Ricardo Martins told CNN after a grueling match of two-on-two. "It's beautiful to play and watch."

Footvolley, "futevolei" in Portuguese, was invented in Rio in the 1960s when beachgoers were banned from playing football on the sands. These days it's a common sight from Copacabana to Leblon.

Photos: Traditional Brazilian sports bidding for Olympic limelight Athletes competing in some of Brazil's more obscure sports are eager to get their chance to impress at future Olympic Games. If you direct your eyes upwards while Rio de Janeiro, you'll see paragliders taking leaps of faith from some of the city's highest points. Hide Caption 1 of 5 Photos: Traditional Brazilian sports bidding for Olympic limelight The idea is to fly for up to 150 kilometers and the first to the finish line over a series of races wins, similar to a sailing regatta. Hide Caption 2 of 5 Photos: Traditional Brazilian sports bidding for Olympic limelight Footvolley was invented in the 1960s and is commonly played on beaches across Brazil. "We're fighting to make it an Olympic sport," footvolley player Ricardo Martins told CNN. Hide Caption 3 of 5 Photos: Traditional Brazilian sports bidding for Olympic limelight The art of capoeira was developed in the 16th century by African slaves who wanted to disguise practice fighting as dancing. Hide Caption 4 of 5 Photos: Traditional Brazilian sports bidding for Olympic limelight It is an acrobatic mix of martial arts and dance performed to the music of a "berimbau." "It's difficult to imagine a competition with points for this or that, who wins, who loses," says mestre Enrique Anistasio de Jesus. Hide Caption 5 of 5

"It's gotten very professional," Martins says.

Read More