5 members of same UK family held on terror charges

Story highlights Police are holding teenagers aged 16, 17 and 19, as well as a man and a woman in their 50s

They are suspected of having information likely to be useful to a person planning a terrorist act

London (CNN) Police arrested five members of the same family, three of them teenage girls, on terror charges in east London on Wednesday.

The teenagers are ages 16, 17 and 19, London's Metropolitan Police said. The other two suspects are a 53-year-old woman and a 51-year-old man.

All five were arrested on suspicion of possessing information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, police said.

The man was also arrested on suspicion of possessing false identity documents with improper intention.

The five are being held in a central London police station.

