Peak performance: The man who runs across mountains

Story highlights Andreas Steindl crosses five Alpine peaks -- by running

Steindl took almost eight hours to complete challenge

Alphubel, Taeschhorn, Dom, Lenzspitze and Nadelhorn were the five peaks

(CNN) When presented with the challenge of crossing five alpine peaks, most people would probably choose to fly. Andreas Steindl wasn't one of them -- he ran.

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old athlete covered more than 30 treacherous kilometers from Zermatt to Saas Fee, Switzerland, on foot.

On the way, he crossed five 4,000-meter peaks including the Dom, the highest mountain in Switzerland, in just seven and three-quarter hours.

The mountains and their challenges have always been part of life for Steindl, who grew up in Zermatt as the son of a mountain guide father and an amateur mountaineer mother.

As a 14-year-old, he achieved his first 4,000m ascent on the Matterhorn, and he now holds the record for its quickest ascent from Zermatt -- fractionally under three hours.

Read More