    2015 World Athletics Championships: Usain Bolt defeats Justin Gatlin

    By Eoghan Macguire, CNN

    Updated 1705 GMT (0105 HKT) August 23, 2015

    2015 World Athletics Championships: Usain Bolt defeats Justin Gatlin
    Bolt beats Gatlin at World Athletics Championships

      Bolt beats Gatlin at World Athletics Championships

    Story highlights

    • Usain Bolt pips Justin Gatlin to gold at World Athletics Championships
    • Jamaican clocks time of 9.79 seconds in Beijing final

    (CNN)Usain Bolt overcame the doubters and the form book to beat controversial rival Justin Gatlin to 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships in Beijing Sunday.

    The imperious Jamaican, who has struggled with injury all season, surged home in 9.79 seconds edging Gatlin, the fastest man in the world this year, into silver medal position just one hundredth of a second back.
      Bronze was shared between youngsters Andre De Grasse and Trayvon Bromell who finished with an identical time of 9.92 seconds.
      "This means a lot because I've been struggling all season," Bolt told BBC Sport immediately after the race. "It's taken me a while to work things out. It's been up and down but it's okay now."
      Although Bolt's winning 9.79 was a season's best, it remained down on the 9.77 clocked by Gatlin in the semifinals earlier in the day.
      The pair were neck and neck after 80m but Gatlin seemed to loose his balance as he approached the finish line leaving Bolt to savor yet another big-stage victory.
      Usain Bolt crosses the finish line to win 100m gold at the 2015 World Athletics Championships.
      Usain Bolt crosses the finish line to win 100m gold at the 2015 World Athletics Championships.

      Battle for the soul of athletics

      It was a fittingly dramatic end to one of the most talked about 100m events in years.
      The final had been billed, somewhat melodramatically, as the battle for the soul of athletics. While double Olympic 100 meter champion and "fastest man ever" Bolt has never failed a drugs test, Gatlin has twice been banned for substance misuse.
      Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men&#39;s 4x100 metres relay final ahead of Mike Rodgers of the United States at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.
      Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line to win gold in the men's 4x100 metres relay final ahead of Mike Rodgers of the United States at the 2015 World Athletics Championships in Beijing.
      The Jamaican relay team (L-R) Nickel Ashmeade, Asafa Powell,Usain Bolt and Nesta Carter pose for photographers after winning the final of the men&#39;s 4x100 metres relay event.
      The Jamaican relay team (L-R) Nickel Ashmeade, Asafa Powell,Usain Bolt and Nesta Carter pose for photographers after winning the final of the men's 4x100 metres relay event.
      Bolt has now won 11 gold medals at World Athletics Championships, including three in Beijing this week.
      Bolt has now won 11 gold medals at World Athletics Championships, including three in Beijing this week.
      The Jamaican relay team celebrate by taking selfies with fans.
      The Jamaican relay team celebrate by taking selfies with fans.
      Bolt had already seen off Justin Gatlin to land the 200m title in Beijing Thursday.
      Bolt had already seen off Justin Gatlin to land the 200m title in Beijing Thursday.
      Bolt recorded a time of 19.55 seconds to beat Gatlin, who finished second in 19.74s.
      Bolt recorded a time of 19.55 seconds to beat Gatlin, who finished second in 19.74s.
      &quot;There was never a doubt that I would win this one,&quot; Bolt, who won the 100m title Sunday, said after the race. &quot;I&#39;m number one.&quot;
      "There was never a doubt that I would win this one," Bolt, who won the 100m title Sunday, said after the race. "I'm number one."
      Gatlin had to settle for his second silver medal of the 2015 World Athletics Championships after missing out to Bolt in the 100m final as well.
      Gatlin had to settle for his second silver medal of the 2015 World Athletics Championships after missing out to Bolt in the 100m final as well.
      The best home video ever? Bolt records the medal ceremony during which he&#39;s given the gold he won in the men&#39;s 100 meter at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
      The best home video ever? Bolt records the medal ceremony during which he's given the gold he won in the men's 100 meter at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
      Bolt beat his rival Gatlin by one 100th of a second Sunday. Gatlin was the pre-race favorite and has ran the fastest time this year, but he is a divisive figure due to his previous bans for doping offenses.
      Bolt beat his rival Gatlin by one 100th of a second Sunday. Gatlin was the pre-race favorite and has ran the fastest time this year, but he is a divisive figure due to his previous bans for doping offenses.
      The taste of success is nothing new to Bolt, who made it nine World Championship gold medals with his triumph on Sunday.
      The taste of success is nothing new to Bolt, who made it nine World Championship gold medals with his triumph on Sunday.
      Bolt of Jamaica won in the Men&#39;s 100m final at the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 Sunday with a time of 9.79 seconds.
      Bolt of Jamaica won in the Men's 100m final at the World Athletics Championships Beijing 2015 Sunday with a time of 9.79 seconds.
      Victory in Beijing means Bolt holds on to his tag as the world&#39;s fastest man.
      Victory in Beijing means Bolt holds on to his tag as the world's fastest man.
      Bolt may be the fastest but he is just one sprinter off a conveyor belt of talents to come from Jamaica.
      Bolt may be the fastest but he is just one sprinter off a conveyor belt of talents to come from Jamaica.
      The secret to his speed and that of his countrymen and women, says Bolt, is the level of internal competition.
      The secret to his speed and that of his countrymen and women, says Bolt, is the level of internal competition.
      The reason behind the Caribbean island&#39;s success appears to be down to the sprint system for budding athletes from day one.
      The reason behind the Caribbean island's success appears to be down to the sprint system for budding athletes from day one.
      Bolt arrived in Beijing as defending triple world champion having won his 100 meter gold in Moscow two years ago under the backdrop of lightning.
      Bolt arrived in Beijing as defending triple world champion having won his 100 meter gold in Moscow two years ago under the backdrop of lightning.
      But his career high - at least in speed terms - was at the Worlds in 2009 where he set a 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.
      But his career high - at least in speed terms - was at the Worlds in 2009 where he set a 100m world record of 9.58 seconds.
      He subsequently shattered Michael Johnson&#39;s 200m record at the same championships with a time of 19.19 seconds.
      He subsequently shattered Michael Johnson's 200m record at the same championships with a time of 19.19 seconds.
      Bolt has been coached to the top by Glen Mills, a key figure in shaping the sprint talent that Jamaica has to offer.
      Bolt has been coached to the top by Glen Mills, a key figure in shaping the sprint talent that Jamaica has to offer.
      Bolt appeared to be struggling this season with form and fitness but won the Anniversary Games 100m in a time of 9.87 seconds.
      Bolt appeared to be struggling this season with form and fitness but won the Anniversary Games 100m in a time of 9.87 seconds.
      It brought with it the trademark &quot;Lightning Bolt&quot; celebration.
      It brought with it the trademark "Lightning Bolt" celebration.
      The new head of the IAAF, Seb Coe, even went as far to say that he felt "queasy" at the prospect of Gatlin, himself a former world record holder and Olympic gold medalist in Athens 2004, defeating the iconic "Lightning Bolt."
      Coe's concerns were not eased by recent allegations of mass doping within athletics or the fact that three other men in the Sunday's final -- Mike Rodgers, Tyson Gay and Asafa Powell, who finished fifth, sixth and seventh respectively -- have also served drug bans.
      Speaking about the pre-race hype and concerns surrounding doping, Bolt said: "for me I understand why (there was a focus on drug taking) but I wanted to do it for myself also."
      Returning from the poor form and the pelvic injury that has hampered this year to win "was a big deal," he added.
      Beating the form book

      Yet such a satisfying triumph for the 29-year-old appeared a long way off just a couple of hours earlier.
      Bolt only just scraped into the final after stumbling at the start of his semifinal heat before being forced to turn on the afterburners just to catch up with the rest of the field.
      Then there was the imperious form of Gatlin, the man he was competing for gold with.
      Although Bolt had won six of the seven races between the pair over the years, Gatlin was unbeaten in 28 races and boasted the fastest time (9.74 seconds) of any sprinter this year.
      While Bolt still holds the world record at 9.58 seconds, a feat achieved at the World Championships in Berlin six years ago, his fastest time in 2015 before the final was 0.13 seconds slower than Gatlin.
      Bolt had sought to play down concerns that he has been struggling to maintain his own high standards, calmly telling reporters he was in "wonderful condition" after Saturday's heats.
      Truth be told, he sounded and looked far from his brash convincing self.
      After another momentous Beijing victory on the very track where he claimed three Olympic gold medals in 2008, however, there will be few who ever doubt the great man again.
