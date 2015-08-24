Tiger Woods: Golfer's season comes to an abrupt end

Story highlights Woods fails to qualify for FedEx Cup playoffs

(CNN) Tiger Woods' season came to an abrupt end Sunday, but in a year of numerous lows, at the least the American golfer could console himself that he went out on a relative high.

Having missed the cut at three consecutive majors -- an unthinkable thought for the greatest golfer of the past two decades -- the 39-year-old was just two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Wyndham Championship.

The world number 257 had needed to win the PGA Tour event to qualify for next week's opening tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs, but a triple bogey at the 11th and a bogey at the 12th ultimately proved costly.

"I gave myself a chance and I had all the opportunity in the world today to do it. I didn't get it done," Woods told the PGA Tour's official website after his final-round even-par 70 left him well outside the top 125 in the standings.

"(I've) got lots of soccer games and practice to go to, so I'll be doing that and just working out, training and trying to get more fit."