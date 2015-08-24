Tiger Woods: Golfer's season comes to an abrupt end

Breaking News

    Tiger Woods says he is planning to return to action in October after missing over a year of competitive action. The 40-year-old has undergone multiple back surgeries over past year and has not competed since August 2015.
    The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed onto his back by caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
    Woods won the the U.S. Open in 2008 -- his last major victory to date. He missed tournament in July 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/06/07/golf.tiger.usopen.injury/index.html&quot;&gt;citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries&lt;/a&gt;.
    In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
    Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he fell out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of his sex scandal.
    Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
    In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;.
    After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
    In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
    In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
    In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
    Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
    Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
    Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
    In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000.
    Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
    Woods holds the trophy for the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, where he clinched his 75th PGA Tour title.
    In March 2013, Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt;. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities. In May 2015, Woods and Vonn announced their breakup, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
    In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
    Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He tied for 17th place.
    Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
    In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
    Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
    (CNN)Tiger Woods' season came to an abrupt end Sunday, but in a year of numerous lows, at the least the American golfer could console himself that he went out on a relative high.

    Having missed the cut at three consecutive majors -- an unthinkable thought for the greatest golfer of the past two decades -- the 39-year-old was just two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Wyndham Championship.
      The world number 257 had needed to win the PGA Tour event to qualify for next week's opening tournament of the FedEx Cup playoffs, but a triple bogey at the 11th and a bogey at the 12th ultimately proved costly.
      "I gave myself a chance and I had all the opportunity in the world today to do it. I didn't get it done," Woods told the PGA Tour's official website after his final-round even-par 70 left him well outside the top 125 in the standings.
      "(I've) got lots of soccer games and practice to go to, so I'll be doing that and just working out, training and trying to get more fit."
      In what was his first appearance at the Greensboro, North Carolina tournament, the former world number one's hopes of winning evaporated after he failed to make a birdie until the ninth hole on the final round.
      "I made the seventh, which was solid," Woods said. "Right in the middle of the hole."
      "I had some makeable putts early that I missed. I just wasn't able to get any kind of roll early. I had my chances to get it going. I just never did."
      The 10th-place finish -- his first since 2013 -- was four shots off eventual winner Davis Love III and means Woods' next appearance on the PGA Tour will come at the season-opening Frys.com Open in October.
      It will be the first time he has played in one of the tour's fall events. He is set to line up alongside world No. 2 Rory McIlroy -- they were among a group of players given permission to drop out of the 2012 tournament in order to play an exhibition, on the condition they would fulfill their obligations by the end of this year.
      Love, meanwhile, became the third-oldest winner on the U.S. circuit as he won the tournament for the third time, aged 51.
      The American Ryder Cup captain moved from 186th to 76th in the FedEx standings to secure entry into next week's event, The Barclays at Plainfield in New Jersey.
      It was his first PGA Tour victory since 2008, and the 21st of his career.
