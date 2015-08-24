Story highlights Fraser-Pryce wins her third 100m title

Dramatic finish in women's 10,000m race

Canadian's shock win in men's pole-vault

(CNN) She doesn't get the type of headlines that Usain Bolt laps up, but Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is matching the world's fastest man medal for golden medal.

With her long braided hair dyed green, crowned by a band of yellow daisies, Jamaica's "Pocket Rocket" won a record third women's world 100 meters title in Beijing Monday -- just 24 hours after Bolt completed a treble with his much-heralded triumph over Justin Gatlin

It came in the same Bird's Nest stadium where both won their first Olympic golds back in 2008, and since then the duo have been mostly unbeatable in the biggest races.

At just five feet tall, the 28-year-old is tiny in comparison to the 6ft 5in Bolt, but her achievements are in the same stratosphere.

Like her compatriot, Fraser-Pryce will be seeking a third successive Olympic title at Rio 2016.