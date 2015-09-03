(CNN) The oppressive heat and humidity at the U.S. Open continued to take their toll as Jack Sock, an American seeded 28th, collapsed to the court and retired against Ruben Bemelmans.

After hitting a serve at 1-2 in the fourth set Thursday, Sock clutched his left leg. He was unable to move and seconds later fell backward toward the court and had to be assisted by an ATP trainer.

A faint-looking Sock -- who claimed his maiden singles title in April and won the Wimbledon doubles title in 2014 alongside Vasek Pospisil -- was helped off the Grandstand, giving the 107th-ranked Bemelmans a spot in the third round at a grand slam for the first time despite trailing two sets to one.

Later the 22-year-old issued a statement via tournament organizers and said he felt "better already."

"Playing in the U.S. Open is the biggest and most important moment of the season for me, so having to retire from my match today is extremely disappointing," he said. "I want to thank everyone for their support and can't wait to be back next year.

Read More