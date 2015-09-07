Story highlights In 1956, some 200,000 Hungarians fled a Soviet crackdown, with most going to Austria

The world acted quickly, transporting nearly 93,000 refugees out of Hungary in 10 weeks

U.N. refugee chief said in 2006 such rapid action seems "almost inconceivable" today

(CNN) The thousands of Syrians and other asylum-seekers who walked from Hungary's capital toward Austria in recent days followed a well-trodden route -- one desperate Hungarians took 59 years ago as they tried to escape the Soviet suppression of their uprising against communist rule.

Revisiting that exodus provides parallels with Europe's current turmoil and offers some lessons about the impact of a surge of desperate refugees and/or migrants. The Hungarian crisis would also become the template on which the international community would handle later refugee crises.

On October 23, 1956, a student protest in Budapest against communist rule quickly found broader support. Initially only a few hundred Hungarians tried to leave the country. But when the Soviet Union sent in armored columns to crush the revolt on November 4, the trickle became a surge.

Austria's open arms

Altogether some 200,000 Hungarians fled in trucks, trains and on foot. The vast majority was able to enter Austria because border fences had been dismantled earlier in 1956 and minefields removed (as they would be again in 1989 with happier results.)