Breaking News

    'Bad Boys FC' recreates football's most infamous moments

    By Matias Grez

    Updated 1138 GMT (1938 HKT) September 7, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    The history of football is littered with moments of brilliant skill but a group of British artists are recreating some of the beautiful game&#39;s uglier incidents. Perhaps the most infamous of them all, Diego Maradona&#39;s &quot;Hand of God&quot; goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup helped Argentina to a 2-1 win. The South Americans would go on to win the tournament, beating West Germany in the final to claim a second World Cup triumph.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Mini hand of God" (Diego Maradona)The history of football is littered with moments of brilliant skill but a group of British artists are recreating some of the beautiful game's uglier incidents. Perhaps the most infamous of them all, Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal against England in the quarterfinal of the 1986 World Cup helped Argentina to a 2-1 win. The South Americans would go on to win the tournament, beating West Germany in the final to claim a second World Cup triumph.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    During a fiery 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in 2013, Luis Suarez bit Branislav Ivanovic on the arm -- the second time he had bitten an opponent in his career. Suarez apologized but a year later he was at it again, chomping his third victim, Giorgio Chiellini, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Baby Teeth" (Luis Suarez)During a fiery 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Chelsea at Anfield in 2013, Luis Suarez bit Branislav Ivanovic on the arm -- the second time he had bitten an opponent in his career. Suarez apologized but a year later he was at it again, chomping his third victim, Giorgio Chiellini, at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    In what was Zinedine Zidane&#39;s last game as a professional, the France legend was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy&#39;s Marco Materazzi in extra-time. It led to one of sport&#39;s most iconic images, Zidane trudging past the World Cup trophy and down the tunnel.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "My mum's a what?!" (Zinedine Zidane)In what was Zinedine Zidane's last game as a professional, the France legend was sent off in the 2006 World Cup final for headbutting Italy's Marco Materazzi in extra-time. It led to one of sport's most iconic images, Zidane trudging past the World Cup trophy and down the tunnel.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    Just days before Manchester City was due to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, news emerged of the fire brigade being called to Mario Balotelli&#39;s house after he set off fireworks in his bathroom. After scoring in City&#39;s 6-1 win, Balotelli, now playing for AC Milan, lifted his shirt to reveal what has become one of the most famous sayings in English football.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Whyyyyy?" (Mario Balotelli)Just days before Manchester City was due to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford, news emerged of the fire brigade being called to Mario Balotelli's house after he set off fireworks in his bathroom. After scoring in City's 6-1 win, Balotelli, now playing for AC Milan, lifted his shirt to reveal what has become one of the most famous sayings in English football.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    It was the 1998 World Cup round of 16 and England was looking to avenge its defeat to Argentina 12 years earlier. The world was introduced to a baby-faced Michael Owen who scored one of the most memorable goals in the tournament&#39;s history, but the match will always be remembered for David Beckham&#39;s petulant kick at Diego Simeone that earned the England midfielder a red card -- and effigies later burnt back home.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Kicking and Screaming" (David Beckham)It was the 1998 World Cup round of 16 and England was looking to avenge its defeat to Argentina 12 years earlier. The world was introduced to a baby-faced Michael Owen who scored one of the most memorable goals in the tournament's history, but the match will always be remembered for David Beckham's petulant kick at Diego Simeone that earned the England midfielder a red card -- and effigies later burnt back home.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    In January 1995, Crystal Palace welcomed Manchester United to Selhurst Park in the Premier League. After being shown a red card, Frenchman Eric Cantona reacted to abuse directed at him from the crowd by kung-fu kicking Palace fan Matthew Simmons.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Karate Kid" (Eric Cantona)In January 1995, Crystal Palace welcomed Manchester United to Selhurst Park in the Premier League. After being shown a red card, Frenchman Eric Cantona reacted to abuse directed at him from the crowd by kung-fu kicking Palace fan Matthew Simmons.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    During a pre-Euro 1996 trip to Hong Kong, England&#39;s Paul Gascoigne took part in the &quot;dentist&#39;s chair&quot; drinking game. Never one to shy away from controversy, Gascoigne subsequently celebrated an extraordinary goal in a group stage game against Scotland by mimicking his antics with the help of Teddy Sheringham.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Dentists High Chair" (Paul Gascoigne) During a pre-Euro 1996 trip to Hong Kong, England's Paul Gascoigne took part in the "dentist's chair" drinking game. Never one to shy away from controversy, Gascoigne subsequently celebrated an extraordinary goal in a group stage game against Scotland by mimicking his antics with the help of Teddy Sheringham.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    Fiery Italian Paolo Di Canio was suspended for 11 matches and fined £10,000 for pushing referee Paul Alcock after he was shown a red card in a Premier League match. The incident occurred as Di Canio&#39;s Sheffield Wednesday were playing Arsenal at Hillsborough.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Pushing your luck" (Paolo Di Canio)Fiery Italian Paolo Di Canio was suspended for 11 matches and fined £10,000 for pushing referee Paul Alcock after he was shown a red card in a Premier League match. The incident occurred as Di Canio's Sheffield Wednesday were playing Arsenal at Hillsborough.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    In a match that was dubbed &quot;The Battle of Old Trafford,&quot; Manchester United hosted Arsenal in a game that saw Gunners&#39; captain Patrick Vieira sent off and United given a penalty in the last minute. Dutch striker Ruud van Nistlerooy stepped up and slammed the penalty against the crossbar, causing Arsenal defender Martin Keown to goad the United man by leaping above him.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    "Learn to play nice" (Martin Keown)In a match that was dubbed "The Battle of Old Trafford," Manchester United hosted Arsenal in a game that saw Gunners' captain Patrick Vieira sent off and United given a penalty in the last minute. Dutch striker Ruud van Nistlerooy stepped up and slammed the penalty against the crossbar, causing Arsenal defender Martin Keown to goad the United man by leaping above him.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Darren Urquhart and Thomas Smith have even created a logo for the project.
    Photos: Bad Boys FC: Kids recreate infamous soccer moments
    Bad Boys FCDarren Urquhart and Thomas Smith have even created a logo for the project.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Mini hand of god (Maradonna).jpgBaby teeth (Luis Suarez).jpgBad Boys BalotelliBad Boys BalotelliKicking and screaming (David Beckham).jpgKarate kid (Eric Cantona).jpgLittle squirts (Paul Gasgoine).jpgPushing your luck (Paolo Di Canio).jpgRuud behaviour (Martni Keown).jpgBAD BOYS FC BADGE.jpg

    (CNN)The majority of us can probably admit to spending many a sunny afternoon in the park or school playground as a child trying to recreate a favorite goal.

    However, how many of us can say we've copied Zinedine Zidane and headbutted an opponent in the chest as the Frenchman did in the 2006 World Cup final? Or bitten an opposing player as Luis Suarez has done on more than one occasion?
    But that's just what admen Darren Urquhart and Thomas Smith, along with photographer George Logan, have done in shooting a series of photos recreating some of football's most infamous moments.
      The "Bad Boys FC" project comes with a twist -- the photos involve children as the creative trio attempt to explore the power that football's global stars have on kids as role models.
      "The idea came from witnessing some bad habits that school kids have picked up from the increased coverage of global football," Urquhart told CNN.
      Read More
      "We've seen kids brandish imaginary red cards towards the referee in an attempt to get an opposition player sent off. And also blatantly diving to win penalties.
      "This behavior has obviously come from seeing their favorite players on TV doing likewise, and kids then think that it's an acceptable part of the game.
      "This got us thinking, where will it stop? Will we see kids kung-fu kicking a fan or biting an opponent?"
      Luis Suarez received a ten-match ban for biting Chelsea&#39;s Branislav Ivanovic in 2013.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Luis Suarez received a ten-match ban for biting Chelsea&#39;s Branislav Ivanovic in 2013.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersLuis Suarez received a ten-match ban for biting Chelsea's Branislav Ivanovic in 2013.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 6
      Manchester United captain and beserker Roy Keane broke Alf-Inge Haaland&#39;s leg in a gruesome tackle in &#39;retaliation&#39; for a perceived slight.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersManchester United captain and beserker Roy Keane broke Alf-Inge Haaland's leg in a gruesome tackle in 'retaliation' for a perceived slight.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 6
      Spain&#39;s Andoni Goikoetxea once broke Diego Maradona&#39;s ankle, and reportedly kept the boot that did it in a display case at home.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersSpain's Andoni Goikoetxea once broke Diego Maradona's ankle, and reportedly kept the boot that did it in a display case at home.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 6
      Wimbledon&#39;s hard man Vinnie Jones terrorized opposition teams during his reign as leader of the &quot;Crazy Gang.&quot;
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersWimbledon's hard man Vinnie Jones terrorized opposition teams during his reign as leader of the "Crazy Gang."
      Hide Caption
      4 of 6
      In one of the World Cup&#39;s most enduring images, Zizou resigns himself to an early bath after headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 final.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersIn one of the World Cup's most enduring images, Zizou resigns himself to an early bath after headbutting Marco Materazzi in the 2006 final.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 6
      Eric Cantona accepted a ban in 1995 after kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan who was verbally abusing him.
      Photos: Six of the worst: Players who caused a stir
      Six of the worst: Football's dirty playersEric Cantona accepted a ban in 1995 after kung-fu kicking a Crystal Palace fan who was verbally abusing him.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 6
      Suarez Ivanovic ANDREW YATES%3aAFP%3aGetty ImagesRoy Keane Alf-Inge Haaland Gary M Prior%3aAllsportAndoni Goikoetxea Simon Bruty%3aALLSPORTVinnie Jones 4 Anton Want%3aALLSPORTZizou Materazzi JOHN MACDOUGALL%3aAFP%3aGetty Imageseric cantona 1995
      Urquhart insisted the kids understood what the project was trying to convey.
      "The kids were great fun to work with and we thoroughly enjoyed the shooting process," said Urquhart.
      "Our Mario Balotelli and Zinedine Zidane had their hair cut specifically and Anderson -- an extra in the Balotelli picture -- had hair extensions put in, which he kept after the shoot in order to look cool at school the next day.
      "Even though the shoot was fun, we ensured the kids fully understood the message and that these were not moments of glory. The kids all responded well and know how to play the game with respect."
      Read: Real Madrid offers $1.1 million to aid refugees
      Urquhart also believes the feedback they have received has ensured the project has already had its desired effect.
      "So far the response from the public had been great. It's starting to spread across social media and it's opening up debates about footballers' behavior which is exactly what we wanted.
      "We do have another football project in production, which should hopefully be launching in November. Watch this space."
      Read: Football's biggest transfers
      Read: The billionaire who wants to fix 'corrupt' FIFA