(CNN)The majority of us can probably admit to spending many a sunny afternoon in the park or school playground as a child trying to recreate a favorite goal.
However, how many of us can say we've copied Zinedine Zidane and headbutted an opponent in the chest as the Frenchman did in the 2006 World Cup final? Or bitten an opposing player as Luis Suarez has done on more than one occasion?
But that's just what admen Darren Urquhart and Thomas Smith, along with photographer George Logan, have done in shooting a series of photos recreating some of football's most infamous moments.
The "Bad Boys FC" project comes with a twist -- the photos involve children as the creative trio attempt to explore the power that football's global stars have on kids as role models.
"The idea came from witnessing some bad habits that school kids have picked up from the increased coverage of global football," Urquhart told CNN.
"We've seen kids brandish imaginary red cards towards the referee in an attempt to get an opposition player sent off. And also blatantly diving to win penalties.
"This behavior has obviously come from seeing their favorite players on TV doing likewise, and kids then think that it's an acceptable part of the game.
"This got us thinking, where will it stop? Will we see kids kung-fu kicking a fan or biting an opponent?"
Urquhart insisted the kids understood what the project was trying to convey.
"The kids were great fun to work with and we thoroughly enjoyed the shooting process," said Urquhart.
"Our Mario Balotelli and Zinedine Zidane had their hair cut specifically and Anderson -- an extra in the Balotelli picture -- had hair extensions put in, which he kept after the shoot in order to look cool at school the next day.
"Even though the shoot was fun, we ensured the kids fully understood the message and that these were not moments of glory. The kids all responded well and know how to play the game with respect."
Urquhart also believes the feedback they have received has ensured the project has already had its desired effect.
"So far the response from the public had been great. It's starting to spread across social media and it's opening up debates about footballers' behavior which is exactly what we wanted.
"We do have another football project in production, which should hopefully be launching in November. Watch this space."