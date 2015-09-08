Queen Elizabeth II: The platinum monarch?

Victoria Arbiter is CNN's royal commentator. She is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter. Follow her on Twitter @VictoriaArbiter . The opinions in this piece are solely hers.

(CNN) Just like her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria before her, Elizabeth II was never expected to rule; as the eldest daughter of the king's second son, Prince Albert (later King George VI), hers was a life destined to be lived in relative privacy, until the 1936 abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, after a reign of only 325 days, changed the course of history.

Already the country's longest-lived monarch and the world's oldest-serving sovereign, at approximately 5.30 p.m. on September 9, Elizabeth will reach yet another milestone when she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch, breaking Victoria's record of 63 years, seven months and two days on the throne.

Indifferent to the historical significance of the occasion, Elizabeth is not interested in competing with her ancestors.

She originally planned to spend the day privately with "no fuss" at Balmoral, but after caving to demands that she should be seen on such a momentous day, she agreed to undertake an engagement, so come Wednesday she will open the Borders Railway in Tweedbank, Scotland, the longest domestic line to be built in Britain for more than 100 years.

Elizabeth is the nation's 40th monarch and only the sixth queen since William the Conqueror took the crown over 1,000 years ago. Her rule has seen 12 British Prime Ministers, 12 U.S. Presidents and seven Popes in office.

Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting 63 years of Queen Elizabeth II, the globetrotter – During her reign as queen for 63 years, Queen Elizabeth II has made numerous trips abroad, often leading an extensive schedule. Her travels have taken her all over the world. Hide Caption 1 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting First of many Australian visits – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at a State Opening of Parliament ceremony in Melbourne, Australia in 1954. It was her first of many visits to the Commonwealth country. Hide Caption 2 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Kneesocks in Nigeria – The Queen's Commonwealth Tour took her to Nigeria in February 1956. Here she inspects men of the newly-renamed Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport. Hide Caption 3 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Eisenhower escorts Queen – In November 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Washington, D.C., as pictured here with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Prince Philip. She has met numerous presidents over the years and visited 116 countries. Hide Caption 4 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Tiger hunts and handbags – In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India. Here they are standing with the Maharaja (fourth from the left) and Maharani (fifth from the right) of Jaipur, following a tiger shoot in the Rajasthani city of Jaipur. Despite the fact that she's on a tiger hunt, the Queen has not forgotten her handbag. Hide Caption 5 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting First time to Germany – During the Queen's first official visit to Germany, she met with German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard (front left), here attending a luncheon at the Chancellery, Germany, on May 21, 1965. Hide Caption 6 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Grand Palace visit – The Queen's first visit to Thailand shows her here visiting the Grand Palace in Bangkok in February 1972. Hide Caption 7 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Touring France with Charles – The Queen and Prince Charles seem to be enjoying their open-top car ride during a state visit to Avignon, France, in May 1972, three years after being invested with the title of Prince of Wales. Hide Caption 8 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting New Zealanders greet the Queen – Queen Elizabeth II was warmly greeted by crowds during her Royal Tour of New Zealand in 1977, the year she celebrated her Silver Jubilee. Hide Caption 9 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Reagan rolls with laughter – President Ronald Reagan laughing at the Queen's speech during a state dinner in San Francisco, California in 1983. Hide Caption 10 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Bush Sr. welcomes the Queen – President George Bush steps aside for Queen Elizabeth II to address the crowd attending a welcoming ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 14, 1991. Hide Caption 11 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting South Africa greets the Queen – On her first state visit to South Africa, the Queen inspects the guards of honor at Cape Town's waterfront in March 1995. Hide Caption 12 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Travels in the Far East – Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Malaysia's King Jaafar during the official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur in September 1998. She visited Malaysia on that occasion to officiate the closure of the XVI Commonwealth Games. Hide Caption 13 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Watching a Haka – As the Queen visits a military camp in Christchurch, New Zealand, a Maori warrior performs the Haka in February 2002. Hide Caption 14 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting D-Day ceremonies – Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, French President Jacques Chirac, Bernadette Chirac, U.S President George W Bush, First Lady Laura Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the commemoration ceremony on the 60th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 2004 in Arromanches, France. Hide Caption 15 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Chinese welcome in Singapore – Visiting the former British colony of Singapore in March of 2006, Queen Elizabeth II watches a Chinese Lion Dance troop perform at the Toa Payoh Housing Development Board estate. Hide Caption 16 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Abu Dhabi visit – On a state visit to the Middle East in 2010, the Queen speaks with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi at the Mushrif Palace. Hide Caption 17 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Meeting a koala – Queensland Premier Anna Bligh shows Queen Elizabeth II a koala during a visit to Rainforest Walk, Southbank, in October 2011, in Brisbane, Australia. Hide Caption 18 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Handshake with Northern Ireland – An historic moment was made when Queen Elizabeth II shook hands with Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness as First Minister Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 27, 2012. A simple handshake marks a step forward in the peace process relating to British rule of Northern Ireland. Hide Caption 19 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting Holy visit – Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met with Pope Francis in Rome in April 2014 in Vatican City. This was the Queen's third meeting with a Pope in the Vatican. Hide Caption 20 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting The Queen in France – The Queen is joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a group photo of world leaders attending the D-Day 70th Anniversary ceremonies at Chateau de Benouville in Benouville, France, June 6, 2014. Hide Caption 21 of 22 Photos: Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting State visit to Germany – The Queen raises a glass with the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, as they attend a garden party at the British Embassy residence on a state visit to the country on June 25, 2015 in Berlin. Hide Caption 22 of 22

She is the most traveled monarch in history, having visited over 116 countries. She carries out hundreds of engagements a year, and -- at the age of 89 -- continues to make international state visits.

She is patron of over 600 charities and organizations, having held 400 of those posts since 1952. She has conferred over 400,000 honors and personally presided over 610 Investitures.

She has given her assent to more than 3,500 Acts of Parliament and, excluding 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Andrew and Edward respectively, has attended every State Opening of Parliament.

She has granted the country a sense of continuity and stability, and she has done so with an unmatched devotion to duty.

Such an historic moment does of course lend itself to comparisons between the two queens.

Victoria's reign spanned an age of growth and development. Elizabeth inherited a depressed post-war Britain still enduring rations and widespread hardship, a country where social classes remained distinct.

Throughout the Victorian era it was proudly professed that the sun never set on the Empire, but Elizabeth ushered in its twilight years and bore witness to decolonization across Africa and the Caribbean, thereby granting independence to hundreds of millions of citizens.

The successful and largely peaceful transition to the Commonwealth of Nations has arguably been the Queen's crowning achievement. At the time of her accession, the voluntary organization numbered eight countries. To date it consists of 53 independent nations, many of which have chosen to retain the Queen as head of state.

Many of the greatest socio-economic changes of the 20th century, affecting both the monarchy and the public at large, have occurred during Elizabeth's reign.

In 1952, the year of her accession, Britain was fundamentally considered a white, Christian country. It was an age in which men dominated politics and industry, and the majority of women were housewives.

Today Elizabeth's is a culturally diverse realm in which multi-faith communities live side-by-side and women are often the primary breadwinners. An unlikely feminist role model, the Queen has held the highest position in the land for over six decades, and she has done so because of her willingness to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of an ever changing, less deferential society.

She made the "walkabout" the norm, agreed to open Buckingham Palace to the paying public for a few months of the year and embraced the world of social media. The Monarchy now has its own website and Facebook account, as well as a presence on YouTube, Flickr and Instagram.

The announcement of Prince George's birth in July 2013 was placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, as had been the tradition for previous royal babies ... but not before the news was beamed around the world via Twitter.

At her directive, the Royal Family overhauled its finances and agreed to start paying income tax in 1992. In 2011 the Queen approved changes to the laws to succession , allowing first-born daughters to take precedence over younger-born brothers.

She is a monarch of numerous firsts: the first reigning British sovereign to visit Saudi Arabia (1979), China (1986) and Moscow's Red Square (1994); the first to set foot inside a mosque, Hindu temple and the Vatican; the first to open the Canadian Parliament, to broadcast a televised Christmas address, to fly in a helicopter and the first to celebrate a Diamond Wedding Anniversary.

But it wasn't until May 2011, aged eighty-five, that she was finally able to visit the Republic of Ireland . The four-day state visit, designed to serve as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation, was the first by a British sovereign since the bloody struggle for Irish Independence during the reign of her grandfather, George V, who last visited in 1911. She wore emerald green, spoke a little Gaelic and bowed before Dublin's nationalist memorial in reverence to those killed in the fight for independence.

With Prince Charles -- Britain's longest-serving heir apparent -- waiting in the wings, the future of the British Monarchy ultimately rests in his hands and those of his successors, but Elizabeth will leave behind the single greatest blueprint of any previous sovereign, as well as a neatly-packaged monarchy for which archaic laws have been changed, hands of friendship have been extended and popularity stands at an all-time high.

Already aged 66, Charles's reign and that of both William and George will likely be an elderly one, and so it will be imperative for each to find a way to maintain the monarchy's relevance amidst an ever more youth obsessed culture.

But that is a story for another day -- for the Queen, this record-breaking achievement is merely a milestone, not the end; she continues to carry out a full and unrelenting royal schedule.

Should she live to the same age as her mother, who died in 2002 aged 101, she will prove there is always room for one more first: Come February 6, 2022, she may just be the first British sovereign to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.