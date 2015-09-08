Breaking News

Queen Elizabeth II: The platinum monarch?

By Victoria Arbiter

Updated 1954 GMT (0354 HKT) September 9, 2015

Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth&#39;s father became King and she became heir presumptive.
Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess&#39; box during a pantomime act at London&#39;s Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England&#39;s children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942. Margaret is Elizabeth&#39;s only sibling.
With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa&#39;s Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. Next to him, from left, are the Queen Mother, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
The royal wedding party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
Princess Elizabeth arrives at a state banquet in London in March 1950.
Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father&#39;s death.
Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953. She was the sixth female to ascend to the British throne.
Queen Elizabeth II is photographed on the balcony of Melbourne&#39;s Government House during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
The Queen sits for a photograph with Charles and Anne, two of her four children.
From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
The Queen holds her son Andrew while his sister, Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland&#39;s Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the state opening of Parliament in April 1966.
Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969. Charles is next in line for the throne.
Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
The Queen and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on July 29, 1981.
Elizabeth takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor in May 1982.
The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London&#39;s Hyde Park in June 1987.
Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana&#39;s funeral in 1997.
Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
The Queen and Prince Philip leave London&#39;s St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral in October 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
The Queen&#39;s signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President&#39;s official residence in Dublin in May 2011.
Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
Prince Charles kisses his mother&#39;s hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert in June 2012. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth&#39;s 60th anniversary as Queen.
The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
The Queen waits to give her speech during the state opening of Parliament in May 2015.
The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015. In September of that year, she became the longest-reigning British monarch in history.
The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February 2016.
Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and were featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday in 2016.
Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor.
On June 10, 2016, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip, and it was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
This 2014 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was reissued on February 6, 2017, to celebrate her Sapphire Jubilee -- 65 years since she ascended to the throne.
Victoria Arbiter is CNN's royal commentator. She is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth II's former royal press secretary Dickie Arbiter. Follow her on Twitter @VictoriaArbiter. The opinions in this piece are solely hers.

(CNN)Just like her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria before her, Elizabeth II was never expected to rule; as the eldest daughter of the king's second son, Prince Albert (later King George VI), hers was a life destined to be lived in relative privacy, until the 1936 abdication of her uncle, Edward VIII, after a reign of only 325 days, changed the course of history.

Queen Elizabeth II: The fast facts
    Already the country's longest-lived monarch and the world's oldest-serving sovereign, at approximately 5.30 p.m. on September 9, Elizabeth will reach yet another milestone when she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch, breaking Victoria's record of 63 years, seven months and two days on the throne.
    Indifferent to the historical significance of the occasion, Elizabeth is not interested in competing with her ancestors.
    She originally planned to spend the day privately with "no fuss" at Balmoral, but after caving to demands that she should be seen on such a momentous day, she agreed to undertake an engagement, so come Wednesday she will open the Borders Railway in Tweedbank, Scotland, the longest domestic line to be built in Britain for more than 100 years.
    Read More
    Elizabeth is the nation's 40th monarch and only the sixth queen since William the Conqueror took the crown over 1,000 years ago. Her rule has seen 12 British Prime Ministers, 12 U.S. Presidents and seven Popes in office.
    Queen meets the world: 6 decades of globetrotting
    During her reign as queen for 63 years,&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/12/17/world/europe/queen-elizabeth-ii---fast-facts/&quot;&gt; Queen Elizabeth II&lt;/a&gt; has made numerous trips abroad, often leading an extensive schedule. Her travels have taken her all over the world.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive at a State Opening of Parliament ceremony in Melbourne, Australia in 1954. It was her first of many visits to the Commonwealth country.
    The Queen&#39;s Commonwealth Tour took her to Nigeria in February 1956. Here she inspects men of the newly-renamed Queen&#39;s Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport.
    In November 1957, Queen Elizabeth II visited Washington, D.C., as pictured here with President Dwight D. Eisenhower and Prince Philip. She has met numerous presidents over the years and visited 116 countries.
    In 1961, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited India. Here they are standing with the Maharaja (fourth from the left) and Maharani (fifth from the right) of Jaipur, following a tiger shoot in the Rajasthani city of Jaipur. Despite the fact that she&#39;s on a tiger hunt, the Queen has not forgotten her handbag.
    During the Queen&#39;s first official visit to Germany, she met with German Chancellor Ludwig Erhard (front left), here attending a luncheon at the Chancellery, Germany, on May 21, 1965.
    The Queen&#39;s first visit to Thailand shows her here visiting the Grand Palace in Bangkok in February 1972.
    The Queen and Prince Charles seem to be enjoying their open-top car ride during a state visit to Avignon, France, in May 1972, three years after being invested with the title of Prince of Wales.
    Queen Elizabeth II was warmly greeted by crowds during her Royal Tour of New Zealand in 1977, the year she celebrated her Silver Jubilee.
    President Ronald Reagan laughing at the Queen&#39;s speech during a state dinner in San Francisco, California in 1983.
    President George Bush steps aside for Queen Elizabeth II to address the crowd attending a welcoming ceremony at the White House in Washington, DC, on May 14, 1991.
    On her first state visit to South Africa, the Queen inspects the guards of honor at Cape Town&#39;s waterfront in March 1995.
    Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Malaysia&#39;s King Jaafar during the official welcoming ceremony in Kuala Lumpur in September 1998. She visited Malaysia on that occasion to officiate the closure of the XVI Commonwealth Games.
    As the Queen visits a military camp in Christchurch, New Zealand, a Maori warrior performs the Haka in February 2002.
    Queen Margrethe of Denmark, Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II, French President Jacques Chirac, Bernadette Chirac, U.S President George W Bush, First Lady Laura Bush and Russian President Vladimir Putin attend the commemoration ceremony on the 60th anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 2004 in Arromanches, France.
    Visiting the former British colony of Singapore in March of 2006, Queen Elizabeth II watches a Chinese Lion Dance troop perform at the Toa Payoh Housing Development Board estate.
    On a state visit to the Middle East in 2010, the Queen speaks with President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi at the Mushrif Palace.
    Queensland Premier Anna Bligh shows Queen Elizabeth II a koala during a visit to Rainforest Walk, Southbank, in October 2011, in Brisbane, Australia.
    An historic moment was made when &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/06/26/world/europe/northern-ireland-mcguinness-queen-handshake/&quot;&gt;Queen Elizabeth II&lt;/a&gt; shook hands with Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness as First Minister Peter Robinson looks on at the Lyric Theatre in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 27, 2012. A simple handshake marks a step forward in the peace process relating to British rule of Northern Ireland.
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip met with Pope Francis in Rome in April 2014 in Vatican City. This was the Queen&#39;s third meeting with a Pope in the Vatican.
    The Queen is joined by U.S. President Barack Obama, French President Francois Hollande, Queen Margrethe of Denmark and Russian President Vladimir Putin for a group photo of world leaders attending the D-Day 70th Anniversary ceremonies at Chateau de Benouville in Benouville, France, June 6, 2014.
    The Queen raises a glass with the President of Germany, Joachim Gauck, as they attend a garden party at the British Embassy residence on a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2015/06/23/europe/uk-germany-queen-state-visit/&quot;&gt;state visit &lt;/a&gt;to the country on June 25, 2015 in Berlin.
    She is the most traveled monarch in history, having visited over 116 countries. She carries out hundreds of engagements a year, and -- at the age of 89 -- continues to make international state visits.
    She is patron of over 600 charities and organizations, having held 400 of those posts since 1952. She has conferred over 400,000 honors and personally presided over 610 Investitures.
    She has given her assent to more than 3,500 Acts of Parliament and, excluding 1959 and 1963, when she was pregnant with Andrew and Edward respectively, has attended every State Opening of Parliament.
    She has granted the country a sense of continuity and stability, and she has done so with an unmatched devotion to duty.
    Such an historic moment does of course lend itself to comparisons between the two queens.
    Victoria's reign spanned an age of growth and development. Elizabeth inherited a depressed post-war Britain still enduring rations and widespread hardship, a country where social classes remained distinct.
    Throughout the Victorian era it was proudly professed that the sun never set on the Empire, but Elizabeth ushered in its twilight years and bore witness to decolonization across Africa and the Caribbean, thereby granting independence to hundreds of millions of citizens.
    A royal welcome: Go inside Buckingham Palace
    The successful and largely peaceful transition to the Commonwealth of Nations has arguably been the Queen's crowning achievement. At the time of her accession, the voluntary organization numbered eight countries. To date it consists of 53 independent nations, many of which have chosen to retain the Queen as head of state.
    Many of the greatest socio-economic changes of the 20th century, affecting both the monarchy and the public at large, have occurred during Elizabeth's reign.
    In 1952, the year of her accession, Britain was fundamentally considered a white, Christian country. It was an age in which men dominated politics and industry, and the majority of women were housewives.
    Today Elizabeth's is a culturally diverse realm in which multi-faith communities live side-by-side and women are often the primary breadwinners. An unlikely feminist role model, the Queen has held the highest position in the land for over six decades, and she has done so because of her willingness to adapt and evolve to meet the needs of an ever changing, less deferential society.
    She made the "walkabout" the norm, agreed to open Buckingham Palace to the paying public for a few months of the year and embraced the world of social media. The Monarchy now has its own website and Facebook account, as well as a presence on YouTube, Flickr and Instagram.
    Queen thanks nation for Jubilee memories
    The announcement of Prince George's birth in July 2013 was placed on an easel in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace, as had been the tradition for previous royal babies ... but not before the news was beamed around the world via Twitter.
    At her directive, the Royal Family overhauled its finances and agreed to start paying income tax in 1992. In 2011 the Queen approved changes to the laws to succession, allowing first-born daughters to take precedence over younger-born brothers.
    She is a monarch of numerous firsts: the first reigning British sovereign to visit Saudi Arabia (1979), China (1986) and Moscow's Red Square (1994); the first to set foot inside a mosque, Hindu temple and the Vatican; the first to open the Canadian Parliament, to broadcast a televised Christmas address, to fly in a helicopter and the first to celebrate a Diamond Wedding Anniversary.
    But it wasn't until May 2011, aged eighty-five, that she was finally able to visit the Republic of Ireland. The four-day state visit, designed to serve as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation, was the first by a British sovereign since the bloody struggle for Irish Independence during the reign of her grandfather, George V, who last visited in 1911. She wore emerald green, spoke a little Gaelic and bowed before Dublin's nationalist memorial in reverence to those killed in the fight for independence.
    Queen Elizabeth II joins Twitter
    Proving her worth as an accomplished diplomat yet again, the visit received widespread praise. Through sheer stamina, consistency and commitment she has managed to win over many an ardent Republican, some of whom have declared her to be "untouchable." Even as Scottish Nationalists looked to the 2014 referendum on independence, they vowed to keep the Queen as head of state regardless of the vote's outcome.
    With Prince Charles -- Britain's longest-serving heir apparent -- waiting in the wings, the future of the British Monarchy ultimately rests in his hands and those of his successors, but Elizabeth will leave behind the single greatest blueprint of any previous sovereign, as well as a neatly-packaged monarchy for which archaic laws have been changed, hands of friendship have been extended and popularity stands at an all-time high.
    Already aged 66, Charles's reign and that of both William and George will likely be an elderly one, and so it will be imperative for each to find a way to maintain the monarchy's relevance amidst an ever more youth obsessed culture.
    But that is a story for another day -- for the Queen, this record-breaking achievement is merely a milestone, not the end; she continues to carry out a full and unrelenting royal schedule.
    Should she live to the same age as her mother, who died in 2002 aged 101, she will prove there is always room for one more first: Come February 6, 2022, she may just be the first British sovereign to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.