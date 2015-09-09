Migrant crisis: EU nations face plans for binding quotas

Story highlights European Commission proposes binding quotas for EU states to take in refugees

Under its plans, 120,000 refugees would be relocated from Greece, Hungary and Italy

Some European nations are strongly opposed to mandatory quotas

(CNN) The European Commission has set out detailed plans for mandatory quotas for EU nations to take in refugees, as Europe struggles to cope with a huge influx of migrants -- many of them fleeing war in Syria.

European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker said the proposed measures would "ensure that people in clear need of international protection are relocated swiftly after arriving -- not just now but also for any crisis in the future."

Under the proposals, 120,000 refugees will be relocated from Greece, Italy and Hungary -- three EU nations at the forefront of the crisis, thanks to transit routes across the Mediterranean and through the Balkans.

Of those, 15,600 will come from Italy, 50,400 from Greece and 54,000 from Hungary, the European Commission said.

They would be distributed among other EU states according to binding quotas based on each country's population, GDP, past asylum applications received and employment rate. Additional EU funding would be provided to countries taking in refugees.

