Story highlights The camerawoman worked for Hungary's nationalist N1TV news station

Her behavior "was completely unacceptable," and she has been fired

(CNN) The video defies explanation. A Hungarian camerawoman, documenting the wave of desperate migrants sprinting from a holding camp, sees a man running with a child in his arms. So she trips him.

The man, carrying all his belongings, falls on top of the boy as they tumble to the ground. He screams in disbelief.

Moments later, the same camerawoman kicks other migrants as they run, including a young girl in the leg.

The videographer, who worked for the Hungarian nationalist N1TV station, has been fired, Editor-in-Chief Szabolcs Kisberk said.

"The camera operator behavior was completely unacceptable," N1TV said in a statement.

