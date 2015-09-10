Breaking News

    U.S. Open 2015: Serena Williams standing on the brink of history

    By Tom Sweetman, CNN

    September 11, 2015

    Story highlights

    • Serena Williams is just two matches away from completing the calendar grand slam
    • Only three females have achieved the feat before -- Steffi Graf, Maureen Connolly and Margaret Court
    • Williams faces Italian Roberta Vinci in U.S. Open semifinal

    (CNN)Two matches from making history.

    That's the position Serena Williams finds herself in going into her U.S. Open semifinal against Roberta Vinci.
      Should two positive results follow in New York over the coming days then she will have achieved something only ever done before in the women's game by three others -- the calendar grand slam.
      No female player since Steffi Graf in 1988 in the Open Era has managed the feat, while Maureen Connolly and Margaret Court are the only others to find themselves on such an esteemed list, securing their slams in 1953 and 1970 respectively. No male, meanwhile, has done it since Rod Laver in 1969.
      But with the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles already in the bag this year, Williams has the chance to rewrite the record books at Flushing Meadows.
      
      She has already claimed the so-called "Serena Slam" -- for the second time in her career -- having won the last four majors in a row, and is now on course for one of the greatest runs ever in professional tennis.
      World No. 43 Vinci stands in her way, before a potential final against Flavia Pennetta or second seed Simona Halep, should Williams safely negotiate her way past the Italian. Williams and Vinci were due to battle Thursday but rain pushed back the women's semifinals to Friday.
      Vinci, who is competing in her first ever grand slam semifinal after beating Kristina Mladenovic in three sets in the previous round, has not beaten Wiliams in four career attempts.
      "I'm not going to underestimate her," Williams said of Vinci. "She has played really well. She's not in the semifinals of a grand slam for no reason. She knows what to do and she knows what to play.
      "I just think it was great that I just played her because I kind of know what to expect, and I'll be more ready for it this time."
      Doing it the hard way
      Williams has often done it the hard way in grand slams in 2015, having toiled at times in Melbourne, Paris and London before ultimately prevailing.
      Sickness was overcome during January's Australian Open final against Maria Sharapova, while at the French Open she was forced to win a deciding set in five of her seven matches.
      "In Australia I was, like, puking before I walked on the court. At the French [Open] I just -- it was only by the grace of God and miracle that I won that," Williams told CNN Sport last month.
      The U.S. Open seems to have ran a little smoother so far for Willams, however, having dropped only two sets en route to the last four, against Bethanie Mattek-Sands and sister Venus.
      Vitalia Diatchenko, Kiki Bertens, Mattek-Sands, Madison Keys and sister Venus have all been dismissed, but the six-time U.S. Open champion is expecting a different challenge from Vinci, who possesses one of the game's best slice backhands.
      "She's going to present a completely different game from my last four or five matches," Williams said.
      "She has nothing to lose. I don't either. So we're just going to go out and have a lot of fun."
      Plenty at stake
      While Williams says she has nothing to lose, there is certainly much to gain for the 33-year-old, who is chasing a fourth straight U.S. Open title and seventh overall.
      Defeat would, of course, rob her of the chance to land that career grand slam, while it would also bring to an end her run of four consecutive major victories.
      That's a record exceeded only by Connolly, Court and Martina Navratilova, who all racked up six straight grand slam titles.
      Williams also has the chance to land her 22nd grand slam title in New York, which would equal Graf's Open Era record and leave her just two shy of Court's all-time mark.
      Plenty at stake and much more history to be written for Williams -- just two matches to go.
      Serena Williams has been dominant at the majors, especially since last year's U.S. Open. But she has been beaten before at grand slams ...
      Serena Williams has been dominant at the majors, especially since last year's U.S. Open. But she has been beaten before at grand slams ...
      The only time Williams lost in the first round of a grand slam came in 2012 against Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano at the French Open.
      The only time Williams lost in the first round of a grand slam came in 2012 against Frenchwoman Virginie Razzano at the French Open.
      Razzano, whose fiance died a year earlier, rallied from a set down and 5-1 down in a second-set tiebreak to pull off the shock win.
      Razzano, whose fiance died a year earlier, rallied from a set down and 5-1 down in a second-set tiebreak to pull off the shock win.
      The last player, meanwhile, to beat Williams in a grand slam final was Samantha Stosur at the 2011 U.S. Open.
      The last player, meanwhile, to beat Williams in a grand slam final was Samantha Stosur at the 2011 U.S. Open.
      Williams coming second in a grand slam final is rare: Her record in major finals stands at 21-4.
      Williams coming second in a grand slam final is rare: Her record in major finals stands at 21-4.
      Stosur is one of three players who have played Williams at least twice at a grand slam to have a winning record against the world No. 1. The other two are Justine Henin, seen here, and Jennifer Capriati.
      Stosur is one of three players who have played Williams at least twice at a grand slam to have a winning record against the world No. 1. The other two are Justine Henin, seen here, and Jennifer Capriati.
      One of Capriati's four wins over Williams took place at the US Open in 2004, when the latter was on the receiving end of at least one bad officiating call.
      One of Capriati's four wins over Williams took place at the US Open in 2004, when the latter was on the receiving end of at least one bad officiating call.
      Who was the last player to beat Williams at a grand slam? It's Razzano's countrywoman, Alize Cornet. She did it last year at Wimbledon.
      Who was the last player to beat Williams at a grand slam? It's Razzano's countrywoman, Alize Cornet. She did it last year at Wimbledon.
      Garbine Muguruza toppled Williams at the 2014 French Open but Williams gained her revenge in July, defeating the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.
      Garbine Muguruza toppled Williams at the 2014 French Open but Williams gained her revenge in July, defeating the Spaniard in the Wimbledon final.
      Williams' defeats, however, are rare, and she will be expected to complete the calendar-year grand slam in September. She's the three-time defending champion at the U.S. Open.
      Williams' defeats, however, are rare, and she will be expected to complete the calendar-year grand slam in September. She's the three-time defending champion at the U.S. Open.
