Story highlights German authorities are groaning over the influx of tens of thousands of refugees

Private volunteer initiatives by German citizens are fighting to take up the slack

(CNN) With some 10,000 migrants pouring into Munich, Germany, most every day, there are not enough beds for everyone yet.

So after their exhausting flight from homelands laid waste by bombs and drenched in blood, many arrivals have just pulled up a piece of floor and slept right in the train station.

Police in Munich announced on Sunday that the city had hit its capacity to help after 12,200 migrants arrived Saturday. Germany expects up to 800,000 applications for asylum this year, mainly from Syrian refugees.

Officials from German states have groaned to Chancellor Angela Merkel -- who generously decided to open the borders over a week ago and let so many destitute in -- that they don't know how to take care of them all, that the proverbial boat is already full.

Robust volunteerism

