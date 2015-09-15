Story highlights Scott Brash wins the CP International in Calgary to secure third successive major

(CNN) Serena Williams might have fallen at the last hurdle in a bid to achieve a tennis calendar grand slam last week, but a British showjumper has completed his sport's own Herculean test and earned $1.6m for doing so.

While Serena, who had won the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon in 2015, was still licking her wounds after her shock defeat in the U.S. Open semifinal at Flushing Meadows, Scotsman Scott Brash, 29, was preparing to create equestrian history at Spruce Meadows, Calgary in Canada.

Having already won the Rolex Grand Prix at Geneva's CHI indoor show in in December 2014, Brash claimed the Rolex Grand Prix at CHIO Aachen in May, the Scot remained calm under pressure to jump two clear rounds on his horse Hello Sanctos and hit the jackpot in Calgary.

"Winning one of the equestrian majors was an incredible achievement, to win two was a dream come true, but to go on and complete the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping is beyond belief," said Brash in a statement.

He made it. @scott_brash writes history in the Rolex Grand Slam of Show Jumping. — Rolex Grand Slam (@RolexGrandSlam) September 13, 2015

Rodrigo Pessoa and Eric Lamaze have won all three showjumping majors, but Brash is the first rider to do it consecutively. In doing so he pocketed a $1.1m bonus plus $500,000 for winning the competition in Canada.