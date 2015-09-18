Twickenham (CNN) It's not every day you see Canadian Mounties patrolling the streets of London.

But it's not every day that a billion dollar festival of rugby kicks off in the English capital, attracting fans from across the globe and royals from a little closer to home.

The Rugby World Cup got under way Friday in a blaze of fireworks and fierce tackles, with a cameo appearance from Prince Harry giving the spectacle the royal seal of approval.

During a blockbuster opening ceremony, the 106-year-old Twickenham Stadium reverberated with deafening noise before host nation England delighted the 80,000-strong crowd with a hard-fought 35-11 win over Fiji in the tournament's opening match.

An avid rugby fan, Prince Harry is serving as England 2015's honorary president and he addressed the crowd ahead of the match -- with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watching on from the stands.

In an impassioned speech, he heralded the values of the sport as well as recalling arguably its most iconic moment -- when Nelson Mandela handed South Africa captain Francois Pienaar the Webb Ellis Cup in 1995.

Amid a cacophony of noise, His Royal Highness concluded: "We're ready, game on."

After a hard-fought 80 minutes, England eventually prevailed thanks, in the main, to two tries from full back Mike Brown. Substitute Billy Vunipola added another with the final act of the match.

Fiji's only try came with half an hour played courtesy of Nemani Nadolo.

Though England never looked like losing the match, Stuart Lancaster's team will have to improve before more testing encounters with neighbors Wales and two-time world champions Australia.

The action will be aired in 209 territories by 109 TV broadcasters, meaning as many as 772 million people across the globe can watch the tournament.

Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Richie McCaw is "Mr. Rugby." The New Zealand captain is a three-time IRB world player of the year and an inspiration to his teammates. He will lead the All Blacks' title defense in England after his heroic efforts on home soil four years ago. The 34-year-old is the most capped international player of all time. Hide Caption 1 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? If Wales is to enjoy success at the World Cup then you can bet George North will be one of the main factors behind it. The winger was the first teenager in the history of international rugby to score 10 tries before his 20th birthday. Now 23, he is lethal when given space and difficult to stop once he gets his groove on, though he has been hampered by multiple concussions in the past year. Hide Caption 2 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Kieran Read is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in the game and an integral part of the New Zealand side. The 29-year-old was named international rugby player of the year in 2013 and cites Barcelona soccer star Lionel Messi as one of his inspirations. The No. 8 is expected to succeed McCaw as All Blacks skipper. Hide Caption 3 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? He might be the new kid on the block but 22-year-old George Ford has earned rave reviews for host England. The fly-half starred in his country's Six Nations campaign and scored 25 points against France last March, giving him the edge for the No. 10 shirt ahead of rival Owen Farrell. Hide Caption 4 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Nobody has scored more points in international rugby than Dan Carter. The two-time world player of the year has graced the sport with his wide array of skills since making his All Blacks debut back in 2003. However, the goal-kicking fly-half has suffered injuries and disappointment on the game's biggest stage, being sidelined during the group stage in 2011. Like McCaw, this is expected to be his international farewell. Hide Caption 5 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Mamuka Gorgodze will lead the charge for rugby minnow Georgia, which qualified for the tournament with nine victories and one defeat. Georgia has only managed two World Cup wins, including 2007's 30-0 thrashing of Namibia. Gorgodze, who plays for French and European champion Toulon, is nicknamed "Gorgodzilla" due to the forward's sheer size. Hide Caption 6 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? He's the star of the U.S. Eagles and Samu Manoa is ready to prove it on the biggest stage after missing the 2011 event due to his contract with English club Northampton. The 30-year-old forward, born in California, is well known for his fierce tackles and physical prowess. He recently signed for Toulon. Hide Caption 7 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, one of Argentina's greatest players, made his international debut in 2004. The 33-year-old back-row forward, who also plays for Toulon, was part of the team which reached the semifinals of the 2007 World Cup and the last eight in 2011 -- when he was ruled out ahead of the final group match with a serious knee injury. Hide Caption 8 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Sam Warburton led Wales to the 2011 semifinals but was sent off early in the match against France. The 26-year-old forward will again be captain of a team missing injured key players such as Leigh Halfpenny and Rhys Webb. Hide Caption 9 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Tevita Kuridrani has the potential to be one of the stars of the tournament for Australia. The Fiji-born center is the cousin of former Wallabies winger Lote Tuqiri. Since making his debut against New Zealand in 2013, the Brumbies back has established himself following a five-week ban for a dangerous tackle against Ireland that year. Hide Caption 10 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Johnny Sexton is arguably the best fly-half in world rugby at the moment. The 30-year-old helped inspire Ireland to successive Six Nations titles in 2014-15 and his performances will be key as his country seeks to get past the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time. Hide Caption 11 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? South Africa will have Duane Vermeulen back after neck surgery to spearhead its challenge in his first World Cup. The No. 8 was the team's player of the year in 2014 and is crucial to its success. Vermeulen, known for his powerful approach, will join Toulon after the tournament. Hide Caption 12 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? There are few more exciting players in the world of rugby than Israel Folau. The Australia fullback, who has spoken of his desire to move to the NFL in the future, has pace to burn. At 26, he's at the peak of his powers, and has also represented his country in rugby league. Hide Caption 13 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? South Africa is not short on star quality but this could be Willie le Roux's time to shine upon the big stage. The 26-year-old, who made his debut in 2013, can play at wing, fullback and fly-half, and has the ability to change a game.

Hide Caption 14 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Namibia might be the weakest team in the tournament but it does have inspirational loose forward Jacques Burger as captain. The tough-tackling 32-year-old, who plays for top English club Saracens, will feature at his third World Cup. The African side will need all his experience for its first game against New Zealand. Hide Caption 15 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Vice-captain Vereniki Goneva is one of Fiji's main men. The 31-year-old, who can play on the wing and at center, made his international debut back in 2007 and scored four tries against Namibia at the 2011 World Cup. His experience playing for Leicester could be key in Fiji's opening game against host England at Twickenham. Hide Caption 16 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Wesley Fofana will be a key man as France looks to go one better than its World Cup final defeat by New Zealand four years ago. The Clermont center, who is of Malian descent and is nicknamed "The Cheetah," has the potential to thrill and excite at every twist and turn. Hide Caption 17 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Veteran forward Sergio Parisse will help lead Italy's challenge at the World Cup. The back-rower was born in Argentina to Italian parents before moving back to Europe. Also captain of French club Stade Francais, his power and experience will be key to Italy's chances of progressing from the group stage for the first time. Hide Caption 18 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? Tonga winger Fetu'u Vainikolo knows all about playing rugby in England after spending two years with Exeter Chiefs. He started his career in New Zealand before moving to Ireland, and will next play for French club Oyonnax. At 30, this might be his final chance to shine at a World Cup, having played in 2011 as the Pacific Islanders once again exited in the group stage. Hide Caption 19 of 20 Photos: Rugby World Cup 2015: Who will shine on the big stage? George Pisi is one of three brothers set to feature for Samoa at the 2015 World Cup. George, who plays at center, is one of the nation's most talented players. He plays with younger sibling Ken at English club Northampton, while Japan-based Tusi -- at 33 the oldest of the trio -- is also among the backs in the squad. Consistently inconsistent, Samoa could be brilliant ... or awful. It last reached the quarterfinals when the tournament was held in South Africa in 1995. Hide Caption 20 of 20

One region where rugby has yet to grip the masses is North America, but the continent is well represented both on and off the field.

The U.S. has appeared in all but one of the eight World Cups staged to date, while Canada has been at every tournament.

And the Canadians can count on enthusiastic support. Neil and Shelley Cameron have traveled over 4,000 miles from Calgary to London as part of a 30-strong party.

Bedecked in their local club's jerseys and imitation Mountie hats, they're embarking a rugby-lover's tour of England.

"We've got five games to go see, we want to cheer on Canada against Ireland and you can't miss England playing Fiji," said Neil, 35. "We're in Cardiff, Leeds and, of course, London.

"We've got a whole group of Canadian rugby players with us, all dressed in jerseys and outfits. It's not an event to be missed."

Neil admits rugby isn't huge in hockey-loving Canada but, as he puts it, "you need something to do in the summer."

"Our women's team came in second in the world, so that spurred on a lot of interest in the sport in Canada," added Shannon, referring to last year's Women's World Cup in France, which was won by England.

If England's men are to replicate their female counterparts they will first need to navigate an intriguing pool which also includes powerhouses Australia and Wales as well as Fiji and minnows Uruguay.

Similar to England, Wales will also benefit from home advantage when it begins its campaign against Uruguay at Cardiff's Millenium Stadium on Saturday.

A giant rugby ball inflated on the walls of Cardiff Castle in the Welsh capital captured the public imagination on Friday.

It remains to be seen whether the rugby-mad Welsh will be left deflated at the end of this World Cup.