Rugby World Cup 2015: Japan stuns South Africa

(CNN) Japan caused one of the greatest upsets in Rugby World Cup history by beating two-time champion South Africa 34-32 in the opening Pool B match on Saturday.

Karne Hesketh crossed out wide in the fourth minute of time added on to clinch Japan's second victory in tournament history, and first since beating fellow minnow Zimbabwe in 1991.

"The whole crowd was behind Japan. When South Africa gave a penalty and we decided to go for it, that's when we finally got their respect," Hesketh, who scored with his first touch of the game, said after the final whistle.

"You can't imagine something like that because it's so special. It was amazing."

The Springboks were expected to have few problems against a team ranked 13th in the world as they began their bid to become the first nation to win the title on three occasions.

