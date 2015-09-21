Story highlights Pettersen apologizes for controversial behavior

Norwegian said she hadn't conceded putt after opponent picked up ball

Her actions were described a "bull***t" and a "terrible injustice"

Team USA went on to win the Solheim Cup

(CNN) Sorry can sometimes be the hardest word to say, but not for Suzann Pettersen who used it four times in a lengthy apology as the Norwegian golfer sought forgiveness for her part in a row that broke out in women golf's leading competition between Europe and the U.S.

Pettersen, the world No.8 and highest-ranked European player in the women's golf rankings, sparked controversy during the Solheim Cup Sunday after refusing to concede a putt on the 17th hole of the final fourballs match.

American Alison Lee missed a putt for birdie and then scooped the ball up with her putter believing Pettersen and her teammate Charley Hull, who had started walking towards the 18th tee, had conceded the putt.

Pettersen appealed to the match referee saying she hadn't conceded the putt because it was more than three feet. The claim drew widespread criticism but under the rules the hole was awarded to Europe.

"I've never felt more gutted and truly sad about what went down Sunday on the 17th at the Solheim Cup," Pettersen said in a post on her Instagram account.