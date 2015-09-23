Huge mosque opens in Moscow

Story highlights Moscow has 2 million Muslims and just four mosques

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a ceremonial opening of the Moscow Cathedral Mosque

He spoke of Moscow being a multireligious city and railed against ISIS

Moscow (CNN) After more than decade under construction, the doors of the newly built Moscow Cathedral Mosque have finally opened in the European city with the largest Muslim population.

It's hoped the mosque, which can accommodate more than 10,000 worshipers, will help alleviate the acute shortage of space for Muslim prayer in the Russian capital.

"Today, we have only four mosques for 2 million Muslims in Moscow. This is not enough," Rushan Abbyasov of the Russian Council of Muftis told CNN.

"However, according to our agreement with the Moscow government, we will start considering new projects. God willing, another massive mosque will appear," he said.

But that may prove unpopular among many non-Muslim Muscovites, many of whom disapprove of the city's growing Muslim population.

