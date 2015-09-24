Story highlights Germany's Angela Merkel: New residents will be welcome -- if they assimilate

European Council president: "Greatest tide of refugees and migrants is yet to come"

EU, together with U.N., commits 1 billion euros to Mideast

(CNN) European leaders are seeking to forge a two-part response to the wave of humanity reaching the continent, proposing to require new residents to integrate while also trying to alleviate problems in the Mideast.

Speaking Thursday in Berlin, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said refugees would be welcomed -- but would need to assimilate into society, respect the government and the values of the country, and learn German.

And following a meeting in Brussels, Belgium, the European Council -- the heads of government of the 28 European Union countries -- said the biggest test still lies ahead.

"It is clear that the greatest tide of refugees and migrants is yet to come," said Donald Tusk, president of the European Council.

Tusk said that European leaders had agreed to provide more help to Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and other countries in the region in the hopes of at least inducing some people who are fleeing conflicts and poverty to stay in the Middle East.

