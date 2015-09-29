FIFA corruption scandal timeline
Decmber 21, 2015 – FIFA president Joseph S. Blatter during a press conference he convened in response to the ban imposed by FIFA's Ethics Committee. The Swiss was sporting a band aid under his right eye -- thought to be because of a recent mole removal.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
December 21, 2015 – FIFA president Sepp Blatter and UEFA president Michel Platini are banned by FIFA's Ethics Committee for eight years. The ban relates to all football-related activity and is effective immediately.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
November 11, 2015 – FIFA president Sepp Blatter had been in hospital in November, recovering from "a body breakdown."
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
November 9, 2015 – Wolfgang Niersbach announces his resignation as German Football Federation president, taking "political responsibility" for accusations of bribery involving the country's bid to stage the 2006 World Cup.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – FIFA's deadline for submitting candidacies for its presidential election was October 26, with eight putting themselves forward for the February 26, 2015 vote to succeed Sepp Blatter. However, on October 28 David Nakhid was omitted from FIFA's final list as one of the five football associations that had declared its support for him had already done so for another candidate.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – UEFA president Michel Platini was the first to enter the FIFA presidential race back in July, but questions remain over whether he is even still eligible to stand in the election after he was provisionally banned from football for 90 days.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – Prince Ali bin Al-Hussein of Jordan announced his presidency bid in September. He was the sole challenger to Sepp Blatter in the May 29 election but conceded defeat after receiving 73 votes to the Swiss' 133 in the first round of voting.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – Ex-Trinidad and Tobago captain David Nakhid submitted his candidacy earlier this month. Nakhid also played for the likes of PAOK of Greece and Malmo of Sweden. However, on October 28, Nakhid was omitted from FIFA's final list. "One of the five declarations of support for Mr Nakhid was declared invalid as the same member association had previously issued a declaration of support for another candidate," said a FIFA statement. "In view of this, the Ad-hoc Electoral Committee decided not to consider Mr Nakhid's application as it did not fulfil the required five declarations of support."
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – South African businessman Tokyo Sexwale, who has been part of FIFA's anti-discrimination taskforce, announced his intention to run for presidency after the South African Football Association's National Executive Committee unanimously endorsed his candidacy last week.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – Former FIFA international relations director Jerome Champagne, who had hoped to challenge Blatter in May's election but was forced to withdraw, confirmed last week that he will be standing.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – Asian Football Confederation president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa launched his bid to become the next FIFA president 24 hours before the deadline. Sheikh Salman has been criticized by human rights organizations after being accused of complicity in crimes against humanity. Sheikh Salman's representatives were not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – UEFA announced on the day of the deadline that its general secretary Gianni Infantino -- Platini's right-hand man -- will run for the FIFA presidency.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 26, 2015 – Liberian Football Association president Musa Bility also confirmed on the day of the deadline that he is to run for the FIFA presidency.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 8, 2015 – Has FIFA president Blatter spent his last day as head of football's world governing body? The 79-year-old Swiss was provisionally banned for 90 days Thursday by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA's Ethics Committee, though the duration of the ban could be extended by 45 days.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 8, 2015 – UEFA president and FIFA vice-president Platini was also provisionally banned for 90 days. Platini is one of the FIFA presidential candidates hoping to succeed Blatter.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 8, 2015 – South Korean billionaire and FIFA presidential candidate Chung Mong-joon was banned for six years and fined $103,000 based on findings relating to the bidding process for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the 2022 tournament in Qatar.
Chung, a former FIFA vice president, vociferously denies any wrongdoing and attacked his colleagues for leaks that he says are designed to hurt his candidacy.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
October 8, 2015 – FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke was suspended for 90 days.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
September 14, 2015 – U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch announces that 'additional charges against individuals and entities' are likely following the assessment of new evidence.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
September 9, 2015 – Prince Ali adds his name to the list of candidates seeking to replace Sepp Blatter. The election at scandal-hit FIFA is on February 26, 2016.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
July 30, 2015 – South Korean billionaire and former FIFA vice president Chung announces his intention to run for the top job in world soccer.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
July 29, 2015 – European football chief Platini, seen here with Blatter (left), is the leading candidate to replace the outgoing president. The former France captain is also a vice-president in FIFA's Executive Committee.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
May 14, 2010 – A turbulent period for FIFA began in May 2010 when the world's governing body for soccer was presented with official bid documents by Australia, England, Netherlands/Belgium, Japan, South Korea, Qatar, Russia, Spain/Portugal and the United States for the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. During the ceremony at its Swiss headquarters, FIFA announced dates for inspections of the bidding nations from July-September.
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline
FIFA corruption scandal timeline