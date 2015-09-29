Story highlights Former FIFA official Jack Warner banned from football for life

Ethics committee of world soccer's governing body issues ban

Warner is facing criminal charges in a United States investigation

(CNN) Disgraced former FIFA official Jack Warner has been banned from football for life by world soccer's governing body.

The former FIFA vice-president quit football four years ago amid a string of corruption allegations and is facing fraud charges as part of a United States investigation.

FIFA's Ethics Committee handed down the ban to Warner, who served as president of the Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) between 1990 and 2011.

JUST WATCHED Sepp Blatter's FIFA tenure suffers new blow Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Sepp Blatter's FIFA tenure suffers new blow 01:50

It is investigating a contract signed with the Caribbean Football Union, then run by Warner, that was deemed "unfavorable for FIFA" and an alleged "disloyal payment" of two million Swiss francs (about $2 million) to Michel Platini, the head of European football body UEFA, made in 2011.