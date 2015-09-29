Breaking News

    Jason Day: Vertigo pushed golfer to dizzying heights

    By Matias Grez

    Updated 1558 GMT (2358 HKT) September 29, 2015

    Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    Jason Day reflects on a year to remember
    Jason Day reflects on a year to remember

      JUST WATCHED

      Jason Day reflects on a year to remember

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Jason Day reflects on a year to remember 03:11

    Story highlights

    • Golfer collapsed at U.S. Open due to vertigo
    • "Mentally and physically" challenging period
    • Narrowly missed out on two major titles
    • But won his first at PGA Championship

    (CNN)Jason Day has rarely had it easy. From losing his father when he was just 12 to turning to drink as a teenager, he was grateful to golf for helping him get back on the straight and narrow.

    If events in his early life helped shape him as a person, then one moment during a standout year redefined him as a golfer.
      Day finished the season on a high, winning his first major title at August's PGA Championship -- and becoming world No. 1 for the first time in September, albeit only for a week.
      However, these breakthrough achievements followed one of the most difficult challenges in his professional career, when he suffered a debilitating bout of vertigo at June's U.S. Open.

      Ding dong the witch is dead. #pgachampionship #winning

      A photo posted by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on

      "I learned a lot about how far I could really push myself, not only physically but mentally as well," Day told CNN.
      Read More
      2015 U.S. PGA Championship: Jason Day wins first major
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Jason Day with his pregnant wife Ellie and son Dash after winning the 2015 PGA Championship.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourJason Day with his pregnant wife Ellie and son Dash after winning the 2015 PGA Championship.
      Hide Caption
      1 of 31
      The Australian poses with the Wanamaker trophy after claiming his first major title with a record score of 20 under par.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourThe Australian poses with the Wanamaker trophy after claiming his first major title with a record score of 20 under par.
      Hide Caption
      2 of 31
      The tearful 27-year-old was congratulated by his longtime caddy and mentor Colin Swatton on the 18th green.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourThe tearful 27-year-old was congratulated by his longtime caddy and mentor Colin Swatton on the 18th green.
      Hide Caption
      3 of 31
      Day won by three shots from American Jordan Spieth, who became the new world No. 1 despite failing to win his third major title this year.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourDay won by three shots from American Jordan Spieth, who became the new world No. 1 despite failing to win his third major title this year.
      Hide Caption
      4 of 31
      South Africa&#39;s Branden Grace celebrates with his caddy Zac Rasego after finishing third on 15 under -- his best result in a major, having tied for fourth at this year&#39;s U.S. Open.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourSouth Africa's Branden Grace celebrates with his caddy Zac Rasego after finishing third on 15 under -- his best result in a major, having tied for fourth at this year's U.S. Open.
      Hide Caption
      5 of 31
      Former U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, here reacting after a shot on the 15th hole, was fourth on 14 under.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round fourFormer U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, here reacting after a shot on the 15th hole, was fourth on 14 under.
      Hide Caption
      6 of 31
      Day reacts after sinking a put on day three of the 2015 PGA Championship. The Australian is two shots clear going into the final day.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round threeDay reacts after sinking a put on day three of the 2015 PGA Championship. The Australian is two shots clear going into the final day.
      Hide Caption
      7 of 31
      Following close behind is Jordan Spieth who carded an impressive six birdies and three pars on the back nine Saturday.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round threeFollowing close behind is Jordan Spieth who carded an impressive six birdies and three pars on the back nine Saturday.
      Hide Caption
      8 of 31
      Early afternoon leader Matt Jones faded as the day progressed to finish at 10-under-par.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round threeEarly afternoon leader Matt Jones faded as the day progressed to finish at 10-under-par.
      Hide Caption
      9 of 31
      A red-hot Martin Kaymer surged up the leaderboard to finish Saturday at 11-under-par.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round threeA red-hot Martin Kaymer surged up the leaderboard to finish Saturday at 11-under-par.
      Hide Caption
      10 of 31
      Reigning PGA champion and world No.1 Rory McIlroy shot a third round of 71 to end Saturday tied for 17th position.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round threeReigning PGA champion and world No.1 Rory McIlroy shot a third round of 71 to end Saturday tied for 17th position.
      Hide Caption
      11 of 31
      The silhouette of the ever popular Phil Mickelson who pleased the crowd with a strong round of 65 Saturday.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      The silhouette of the ever popular Phil Mickelson who pleased the crowd with a strong round of 65 Saturday.
      Hide Caption
      12 of 31
      Matt Jones had taken the outright lead as the second round of the PGA Championships resumed Saturday morning after play was suspended Friday due to bad weather.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoMatt Jones had taken the outright lead as the second round of the PGA Championships resumed Saturday morning after play was suspended Friday due to bad weather.
      Hide Caption
      13 of 31
      Jason Day was joint leader alongside Jones overnight but now lies in second position, two shots behind his fellow countryman.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoJason Day was joint leader alongside Jones overnight but now lies in second position, two shots behind his fellow countryman.
      Hide Caption
      14 of 31
      There was no miracle turnaround for Tiger Woods who missed the cut by two shots upon conclusion of his second round Saturday.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoThere was no miracle turnaround for Tiger Woods who missed the cut by two shots upon conclusion of his second round Saturday.
      Hide Caption
      15 of 31
      On day two, John Daly carded 10 at the par-three seventh hole after hitting the water three times. He threw his club into the lake too.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoOn day two, John Daly carded 10 at the par-three seventh hole after hitting the water three times. He threw his club into the lake too.
      Hide Caption
      16 of 31
      Tiger Woods is battling to make the halfway cut, and has five holes to play when the second round is resumed Saturday morning.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoTiger Woods is battling to make the halfway cut, and has five holes to play when the second round is resumed Saturday morning.
      Hide Caption
      17 of 31
      World No. 1 Rory McIlroy was among those to have completed his second round before the bad weather hit on Friday. The defending champion carded a second successive 71 to earn a place in the weekend rounds.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoWorld No. 1 Rory McIlroy was among those to have completed his second round before the bad weather hit on Friday. The defending champion carded a second successive 71 to earn a place in the weekend rounds.
      Hide Caption
      18 of 31
      McIlroy&#39;s playing partner Jordan Spieth was four shots better off after a 67 left the American tied for seventh as he bids to win his third major this year.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoMcIlroy's playing partner Jordan Spieth was four shots better off after a 67 left the American tied for seventh as he bids to win his third major this year.
      Hide Caption
      19 of 31
      Japan&#39;s Hiroshi Iwata equaled the best score in a major, becoming the 27th man to shoot 63 as he moved up 108 places to 15th equal.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoJapan's Hiroshi Iwata equaled the best score in a major, becoming the 27th man to shoot 63 as he moved up 108 places to 15th equal.
      Hide Caption
      20 of 31
      Sweden&#39;s David Lingmerth took hold of the lead early on day two after hitting a birdie at hole three and was the clubhouse leader on seven under after carding 70.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoSweden's David Lingmerth took hold of the lead early on day two after hitting a birdie at hole three and was the clubhouse leader on seven under after carding 70.
      Hide Caption
      21 of 31
      Phil Mickelson, the 2005 winner, faces a nervous wait after his 73 left him just inside the projected halfway cut.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoPhil Mickelson, the 2005 winner, faces a nervous wait after his 73 left him just inside the projected halfway cut.
      Hide Caption
      22 of 31
      Top-ranked Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 10th tee on Friday at Whistling Straits.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoTop-ranked Rory McIlroy plays his shot from the 10th tee on Friday at Whistling Straits.
      Hide Caption
      23 of 31
      Bae Sang-Moon of South Korea waits with his caddy on the second green on Friday.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoBae Sang-Moon of South Korea waits with his caddy on the second green on Friday.
      Hide Caption
      24 of 31
      Rich Beem of the United States watches a putt on the third green.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round twoRich Beem of the United States watches a putt on the third green.
      Hide Caption
      25 of 31
      Dustin Johnson took an early lead on day one at the U.S. PGA Championship at the Whistling Straits course in Wisconsin, and by the end of the first round he held a one-stroke advantage.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneDustin Johnson took an early lead on day one at the U.S. PGA Championship at the Whistling Straits course in Wisconsin, and by the end of the first round he held a one-stroke advantage.
      Hide Caption
      26 of 31
      A frustrated Tiger Woods was caught by TV microphones dropping the F-bomb as he ended the opening day three over par.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneA frustrated Tiger Woods was caught by TV microphones dropping the F-bomb as he ended the opening day three over par.
      Hide Caption
      27 of 31
      A surprise early challenger was David Lingmerth of Sweden who climbed to outright second.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneA surprise early challenger was David Lingmerth of Sweden who climbed to outright second.
      Hide Caption
      28 of 31
      Denmark&#39;s Thomas Bjorn started the day strongly and was joint leader with Johnson for a stage before fading.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneDenmark's Thomas Bjorn started the day strongly and was joint leader with Johnson for a stage before fading.
      Hide Caption
      29 of 31
      There were concerns over world No. 1 Rory McIlroy&#39;s fitness before the tournament but the Northern Irishman was nimble enough to play out of the water on the fifth hole. He finished on one-under 71.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneThere were concerns over world No. 1 Rory McIlroy's fitness before the tournament but the Northern Irishman was nimble enough to play out of the water on the fifth hole. He finished on one-under 71.
      Hide Caption
      30 of 31
      McIlroy&#39;s playing partner Jordan Spieth is searching for his third major in 2015 but started slowly at Whistling Straits, carding an opening 71.
      Photos: Best images from Whistling Straits
      Round oneMcIlroy's playing partner Jordan Spieth is searching for his third major in 2015 but started slowly at Whistling Straits, carding an opening 71.
      Hide Caption
      31 of 31
      jason day family with trophyDay trophyjason day caddy pga round 4jordan spieth pga round 4bradnden grace pga day 4justin rose pga round 4jason day us pga day threejordan spieth us pga day threeMatt Jones day three us pgausa pga martin kaymerus pga day three rory mcilroyus pga day three phil mickelsonpga matt jones day two resumepga 2015 jason day tiger woods pga 2015 saturday john daly pga round 2tiger woods pga sand round 2rory mcilroy pga round 2jordan spieth pga round 2Hiroshi Iwata pga round 2david lingmerth pga round 2phil mickelson pga round 2Rory McIlroy US PGABae Sang-Moon Rich Beem US PGAus pga dustin johnsontiger woods us pga 2015us pga lingmerthThomas bjorn us pga 2015us pga rory mcilroyus pga dustin johnson
      The Australian was visibly hindered by the condition, collapsing several times during the tournament's second round and needing to lie on the grass to recover.
      It was the second year in a row he had been affected at the golf season's second major -- in 2014 he had to withdraw due to vertigo, which causes a dizzying sensation of movement that is not actually there.
      Despite its effects, Day went into the final round tied for first at Chambers Bay in Washington and ended up finishing equal ninth.
      "The vertigo is a difficult thing, it just comes and goes whenever it pleases. I wasn't expecting it," he said.
      "I've had it before and there have been years between stretches, and unfortunately it happened at the U.S. Open and that knocked me off my feet.
      The golfer with the heart of a champion
      pga tour golfer erik compton intv_00000621

        JUST WATCHED

        The golfer with the heart of a champion

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      The golfer with the heart of a champion 02:42
      "I was down for the count for most of the afternoon on Friday's round. During the Saturday round there was a lot of times where I felt like I was going to quit.
      "I said to myself, 'You know what, I've got to keep counting down the holes, I've got to keep pushing myself -- you have an opportunity to win your first major championship,' and that's what I wanted so badly.
      "Unfortunately I didn't get my first major championship there but just to be able to gut it out and get through that week was fantastic."
      Less than a month later at the Open Championship in Scotland, the 27-year-old missed a crucial putt on the 18th green of the final round at St. Andrews to finish an agonizing one shot behind the three leaders who went into a playoff -- with Zach Johnson emerging victorious.
      However, a month after, Day finally won the first major title of his career with a comprehensive three-shot win at the PGA Championship -- and the world No. 1 ranking soon followed after victory in the BMW Championship.
      While Day won two of the PGA Tour's four FedEx Cup playoff events, he relinquished top spot -- and the $10 million first prize for the series -- to Jordan Spieth after tying for 10th at Sunday's Tour Championship finale.
      "It's been an amazing season for me," Day added. "It's kind of hard to sit back and reflect on what's happened.
      Jordan Spieth, 2015 FedExCup Champ
      georgia spieth championship snell interview _00002222

        JUST WATCHED

        Jordan Spieth, 2015 FedExCup Champ

      Replay
      More Videos ...

      MUST WATCH

      Jordan Spieth, 2015 FedExCup Champ 01:58
      "It's been such a busy summer for me and to be able to finish the way I have and also play great in the playoffs, win my first major, get to number one in the world, it's been so much stuff condensed into such a short little period of golf that I've played.
      "It's been a wonderful season for me."
      Read: Spieth breaks record for most prize money
      Can Day win another major? Tell us on CNN Sport's Facebook page