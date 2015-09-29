Story highlights Golfer collapsed at U.S. Open due to vertigo

(CNN) Jason Day has rarely had it easy. From losing his father when he was just 12 to turning to drink as a teenager, he was grateful to golf for helping him get back on the straight and narrow.

If events in his early life helped shape him as a person, then one moment during a standout year redefined him as a golfer.

Day finished the season on a high, winning his first major title at August's PGA Championship -- and becoming world No. 1 for the first time in September, albeit only for a week.

However, these breakthrough achievements followed one of the most difficult challenges in his professional career, when he suffered a debilitating bout of vertigo at June's U.S. Open.

Ding dong the witch is dead. #pgachampionship #winning A photo posted by Jason Day (@jasondayofficial) on Aug 16, 2015 at 5:32pm PDT

"I learned a lot about how far I could really push myself, not only physically but mentally as well," Day told CNN.

