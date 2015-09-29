Story highlights Romain Grosjean to join American outfit Haas F1 for 2016 season

Lotus driver says he is excited to join a team that is taking a new approach to F1

Haas F1 is the first U.S. team in the top division of motorsport since 1986

(CNN) The experienced Romain Grosjean will pilot one of Haas F1's cars in 2016 as it becomes the first American team to compete in the elite division of motorsport for 30 years.

Grosjean, from France, was unveiled at a news conference held at the team's base in Kannapolis, North Carolina, on Tuesday.

He has 78 grand prixs under his belt, along with 10 podium finishes, and will make the move from Lotus at the end of the 2015 campaign.

The 29-year-old is in his third year at Lotus, having spent one year driving for the team under its guise as Renault in 2009.

He will link up with the Haas F1 team which is the brainchild of Gene Haas, co-owner of Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series.

