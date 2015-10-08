Breaking News

    Jurgen Klopp: he's eccentric, popular and successful -- but can he revive Liverpool?

    By Ravi Ubha, CNN

    Updated 1302 GMT (2102 HKT) October 9, 2015

    Jurgen Klopp ended his seven year stay at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the year to take time away from the sport. He has since become soccer&#39;s most wanted man and he has emerged as first choice for the vacant Liverpool job. The Anfield club sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after winning only four out of 11 games this season. &lt;br /&gt;&lt;br /&gt;Never shy in expressing himself, we explore the many faces of this charismatic coach.
    Jurgen Klopp ended his seven year stay at Borussia Dortmund earlier in the year to take time away from the sport. He has since become soccer's most wanted man and he has emerged as first choice for the vacant Liverpool job. The Anfield club sacked Brendan Rodgers on Sunday after winning only four out of 11 games this season.

Never shy in expressing himself, we explore the many faces of this charismatic coach.

    Never shy in expressing himself, we explore the many faces of this charismatic coach.
    Klopp&#39;s reign at Dortmund gave him plenty to smile about. He led the club to two German league titles -- in 2011 and 2012 -- while also clinching the German Cup in 2012.
    Klopp's reign at Dortmund gave him plenty to smile about. He led the club to two German league titles -- in 2011 and 2012 -- while also clinching the German Cup in 2012.
    But, Klopp also had reasons to be glum. His time at Dortmund is perhaps best remembered for the team&#39;s run to the 2013 Champions League final. While he won many admirers, Klopp didn&#39;t win club football&#39;s biggest prize. Dortmund were beaten 2-1 by archrivals Bayern Munich at London&#39;s Wembley Stadium.
    But, Klopp also had reasons to be glum. His time at Dortmund is perhaps best remembered for the team's run to the 2013 Champions League final. While he won many admirers, Klopp didn't win club football's biggest prize. Dortmund were beaten 2-1 by archrivals Bayern Munich at London's Wembley Stadium.
    As well as providing memorable moments on the pitch, Klopp gave numerous sound bites in his press conferences at Dortmund. Take this response when he was asked about his bountiful blonde locks: &quot;Yes, it&#39;s true. I underwent a hair transplant. I think the results are really cool, don&#39;t you?&quot;
    As well as providing memorable moments on the pitch, Klopp gave numerous sound bites in his press conferences at Dortmund. Take this response when he was asked about his bountiful blonde locks: "Yes, it's true. I underwent a hair transplant. I think the results are really cool, don't you?"
    And when he&#39;s not happy, Klopp makes his feelings known. No stranger to screaming from the touchlines, he terrified fans all over the world when he tore into a stunned official during Dortmund&#39;s match against Napoli in 2013.
    And when he's not happy, Klopp makes his feelings known. No stranger to screaming from the touchlines, he terrified fans all over the world when he tore into a stunned official during Dortmund's match against Napoli in 2013.
    When all is going well and his team is playing well, Klopp is serene. During his spell at BVB, he saw players like Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Lewandowski effortlessly defeat the opposition, meaning he can relax on the touchline.
    When all is going well and his team is playing well, Klopp is serene. During his spell at BVB, he saw players like Marco Reus, Mario Gotze and Lewandowski effortlessly defeat the opposition, meaning he can relax on the touchline.
    At times, Dortmund&#39;s players left Klopp scratching his head. Despite possessing a talented squad, they started the 2014-15 season poorly, losing 10 league matches by Christmas. After the winter break, however, the team rallied to finish seventh in the Bundesliga.
    At times, Dortmund's players left Klopp scratching his head. Despite possessing a talented squad, they started the 2014-15 season poorly, losing 10 league matches by Christmas. After the winter break, however, the team rallied to finish seventh in the Bundesliga.
    Klopp is one of football&#39;s brightest coaches and could be set to take on a new challenge at Anfield.
    Klopp is one of football's brightest coaches and could be set to take on a new challenge at Anfield.
    • Jurgen Klopp takes over as Liverpool manager
    • Klopp replaces Brendan Rodgers, who was sacked Monday
    • His first game is at Tottenham Hotspur on October 17

    (CNN)He has admitted to watching adult films, prefers "heavy metal" football and his teams sometimes practice in public parks. He has -- forget the fancy car -- walked home from games and possesses more facial expressions than there are months of the year.

    Every Christmas, he ordered his players to serve beer to fans.
      Liverpool, meet your new manager.
      Jurgen Klopp certainly isn't typical but his eccentricity didn't stop him from becoming one of the most sought after and popular coaches in all of world football.
      Brendan Rodgers sacked as Liverpool manager
        Brendan Rodgers sacked as Liverpool manager

      Former Liverpool defender talks up Klopp
        Former Liverpool defender talks up Klopp

      Klopp signed a three-year contract on Thursday, joining the famous but fading Reds after they sacked the perfectly nice although less charismatic Brendan Rodgers.
      And although the 48-year-old German has a well-earned reputation for the unconventional, he marked his first press conference in England Friday by declaring he was "the normal one" -- a witty alteration to Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho's description of himself as the "special one" when he first pitched up in England 11 years ago.
      That modest understatement had a short shelf-life, however.
      Klopp went on to describe the expectations that surround Liverpool as "cool" and predict that he can lead the team to the English championship for the first time in a quarter of a century.
      "We can wait for it but I don't want to say we can wait 20 years. If we sit here in four years I think we'll have won one title -- I'm pretty sure," he said.
      Klopp once joked he couldn't understood the Liverpudlian accent but in football language is less important than victories.
      Brendan Rodgers: A successful failure at Liverpool?
      Brendan Rodgers: A successful failure at Liverpool?
      If the 48-year-old can transform Liverpool's fortunes, though, German might just become the second most popular dialect on the Anfield terraces.
      "You have to change from doubters to believers," he said. "We have to start anew and see what happens this year.
      "This is a great club with big potential, fast players, strong players, good defenders. Everything is there (for success)."
      Klopp transformed Borussia Dortmund from sleeping giant to double Bundesliga champion, a true rival to behemoth Bayern Munich and a force to be reckoned with across Europe.
      Indeed Dortmund -- whose fans are every bit as passionate as Liverpool's -- came close to being crowned European champions in 2013, narrowly losing 2-1 to Bayern in the 2013 Champions League final.
      "We have a bow and arrow and if we aim well, we can hit the target," Klopp once said of Dortmund's heated rivalry with Bayern, according to the Daily Mail. "The problem is that Bayern has a bazooka. The probability that they will hit the target is clearly higher. But then Robin Hood was apparently quite successful."
      Liverpool, of course, would take an instant league title to end 25 years of torment but finishing in a Champions League position this season would instantly endear Klopp to the Kop faithful.
      Steven Gerrard looks back on career at Liverpool
      Steven Gerrard of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Leicester City and Liverpool at The King Power Stadium on December 2, 2014 in Leicester, England.

      Another stuttering season for Liverpool?
      On paper it appears doable. Liverpool only sits three points behind fourth, with not many, either, expecting Crystal Palace to retain its lofty position in the standings.
      At the same time, however, even if defending champion Chelsea is slumping badly, the Blues trail Liverpool by four points and logic dictates that at some stage the west Londoners will wake up.
      Klopp's penchant for developing young players and ensuring teams are competitive while losing top stars will give Liverpool backers hope.
      Yet whereas Bayern is the lone financial powerhouse in Germany, Liverpool must contend with Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in the Premier League.
      Further, in the short term, how will Klopp fare with a Rodgers-shaped squad that has largely flopped?
      In the wake of Rodgers' departure, Jamie Carragher, who played with distinction for Liverpool for 17 years, criticized Liverpool's hierarchy including U.S. owner Fenway Sports Group.
      "At this moment their track record in making decisions for Liverpool Football Club over the past two or three years has not been good enough," Carragher said in his role as a pundit for British broadcaster Sky, a role Klopp is also familiar with. "It's miles off."
      So there's another potential issue for Klopp.
      Klopp's wife, Ulla, has penned children's books. A new chapter in Liverpool's history is being written, with Klopp the charismatic man in charge.
