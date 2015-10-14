Story highlights Jockey Club Racecourses reintroduces £1m ($1.5m) bonus

Kauto Star won similar bonus for winning three Grade 1 chases in 2006-07

New jackpot honors retired racer who died earlier this year

(CNN) UK horse racing's £1 million ($1.5m) jackpot is back.

Nine years after Kauto Star triggered the bonus awarded by bookmakers Betfair, a new initiative called the "Chase Triple Crown" has been launched in honor of the star steeplechaser who died earlier this year.

The seven-figure sum put up by the UK's Jockey Club Racecourses is on offer for any horse that can match the bay gelding's achievement of winning the Betfair Chase, William Hill King George VI Chase and Betfred Cheltenham Gold Cup during the 2006/07 season.

Jockey Club Racecourses, who own and operate 15 racecourses in the UK, has launched the incentive after Kauto Star, who retired from racing in 2012, was put down following a paddock fall in June.

"We want to encourage horses to attempt to win all three of our 'Chase Triple Crown' races and forge a place in racing folklore reserved for only the very best," Paul Fisher, group managing director of Jockey Club Racecourses, said in a statement

