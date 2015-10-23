Story highlights Alexander Rossi will become the first American to race on a purpose-built U.S. circuit

(CNN) It's been a moment 65 years in the making.

This weekend, Alexander Rossi will make history by becoming the first American to race on a purpose-built Formula One circuit in the United States.

For the 24-year-old, Sunday's U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas is the culmination of 12 years of hard work.

"I'm going to be the very first American F1 driver to race at the purpose built circuit in Austin," the Manor Marussia driver told CNN. "There's a lot of pride that goes along with that."

Rossi is America's first F1 driver since Scott Speed raced for Toro Rosso in 2007, while you have to go back to 1978 to find the nation's last world champion -- Mario Andretti, who was born in Italy before immigrating to the U.S. and becoming a citizen.

