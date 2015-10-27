Story highlights Mourinho reportedly confronted referee Jonathan Moss

He watched the rest of the match against West Ham from the Directors' Box

All parties have until late Thursday to reply, Football Association says

(CNN) Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct after being sent off during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

The Football Association is also taking disciplinary action against Chelsea coach Silvino Louro, and against both clubs, according to a statement posted on its website Tuesday.

"West Ham have been charged for failing to control their players in the 44th minute of the game and Chelsea have also been charged with the same offence for an alleged breach in the 45th minute of the game," the statement said.

According to the statement, all parties have until 6pm local time on Thursday to reply.

