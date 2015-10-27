Breaking News

    Jose Mourinho: Chelsea boss handed misconduct charge after meltdown

    October 27, 2015

    Under pressure?: Jose Mourinho watches on as his side slips to another defeat against West Ham in the English Premier League.
    Under pressure?: Jose Mourinho watches on as his side slips to another defeat against West Ham in the English Premier League.
    Mourinho gives an ironic smile as the decisions went against him and his side at West Ham.
    Mourinho gives an ironic smile as the decisions went against him and his side at West Ham.
    Nemanja Matic was sent off for a second yellow card and trudges past his manager Mourinho.
    Nemanja Matic was sent off for a second yellow card and trudges past his manager Mourinho.
    Andy Carroll heads West Ham&#39;s winner in the 2-1 defeat of reigning champion Chelsea - his first goal in the EPL for 279 days.
    Andy Carroll heads West Ham's winner in the 2-1 defeat of reigning champion Chelsea - his first goal in the EPL for 279 days.
    Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates his team&#39;s 2-1 win over Everton to go top of the English Premier League.
    Olivier Giroud of Arsenal celebrates his team's 2-1 win over Everton to go top of the English Premier League.
    Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates his opening goal for Real Madrid in the 3-1 win at Celta Vigo at Estadio Balaidos.
    Ronaldo againCristiano Ronaldo celebrates his opening goal for Real Madrid in the 3-1 win at Celta Vigo at Estadio Balaidos.
    Arjen Robben returned to action for Bayern Munich with the opening goal at the Allianz Arena in the win over FC Cologne.
    Robben returnsArjen Robben returned to action for Bayern Munich with the opening goal at the Allianz Arena in the win over FC Cologne.
    Story highlights

    • Mourinho reportedly confronted referee Jonathan Moss
    • He watched the rest of the match against West Ham from the Directors' Box
    • All parties have until late Thursday to reply, Football Association says

    (CNN)Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct after being sent off during Saturday's 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

    The Football Association is also taking disciplinary action against Chelsea coach Silvino Louro, and against both clubs, according to a statement posted on its website Tuesday.
      "West Ham have been charged for failing to control their players in the 44th minute of the game and Chelsea have also been charged with the same offence for an alleged breach in the 45th minute of the game," the statement said.
      According to the statement, all parties have until 6pm local time on Thursday to reply.
      With his side down 1-0 at halftime, Mourinho reportedly confronted referee Jonathan Moss in the tunnel at Upton Park.
      The move saw him ejected, along with Louro. He watched the rest of the match from the Directors' Box.
      Earlier this month, Mourinho was fined £50,000 ($75,000) and given a suspended stadium ban for his criticism of another referee in a loss to Southampton.