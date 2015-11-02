Story highlights A couple from the UK tried to smuggle a Mcdonald's McMuffin, drugs and a knife into a London prison

(CNN) From drones to carrier pigeons, criminals use all kinds of ingenious methods to smuggle contraband into prison.

However, a British couple have gone back to basics and been convicted for trying to smuggle prohibited items using a fishing line and wash bag.

The pair attempted to smuggle cannabis, cocaine and a 5-inch blade, as well as a McDonald's McMuffin and a Kinder Surprise Egg containing SIM cards into Wormwood Scrubs prison in London, England.

The man and woman were spotted last October by staff at the prison acting suspiciously on Artillery Lane, which runs adjacent to the prison.

When police searched the home of the couple, they also found the box for a Smartwatch mobile phone, which had the same serial number as a Smartwatch found inside the Wormwood Scrubs jail.

