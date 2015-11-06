Breaking News

    Karim Benzema: Star has Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's 'full support'

    Updated 0827 GMT (1627 HKT) November 6, 2015

    Real Madrid's website describes Karim Benzema as "a precocious talent," who is widely considered to be one of best all-round forwards in the world.
    Real Madrid's website describes Karim Benzema as "a precocious talent," who is widely considered to be one of best all-round forwards in the world.
    But this 'precocious talent" is now accused of blackmailing fellow France international footballer Mathieu Valbuena.
    But this 'precocious talent" is now accused of blackmailing fellow France international footballer Mathieu Valbuena.
    Benzema is pictured leaving the court house in Versailles, near Paris on November 5.
    Benzema is pictured leaving the court house in Versailles, near Paris on November 5.
    Valbuena (C) and Benzema (L) are pictured together at French training session at the Maracana Stadium Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 3, 2014, ahead of their match against Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4.
    Valbuena (C) and Benzema (L) are pictured together at French training session at the Maracana Stadium Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on July 3, 2014, ahead of their match against Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2014 FIFA World Cup on July 4.
    Before the start of this season, the Frenchman has put together five consecutive campaigns in which he had scored at least 20 goals for Real Madrid.
    Before the start of this season, the Frenchman has put together five consecutive campaigns in which he had scored at least 20 goals for Real Madrid.
    Benzema (right) slides his shot past Cladio Bravo to score Real Madrid&#39;s third goal against Barcelona in a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu in October 2014.
    Benzema (right) slides his shot past Cladio Bravo to score Real Madrid's third goal against Barcelona in a 3-1 win at the Bernabeu in October 2014.
    Benzema signed for Real Madrid from French club Lyon in 2009.
    Benzema signed for Real Madrid from French club Lyon in 2009.
    Karim Benzema has played 81 times for France and is pictured celebrating after scoring his team&#39;s third goal during the World Cup Brazil Group E match against Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Karim Benzema has played 81 times for France and is pictured celebrating after scoring his team's third goal during the World Cup Brazil Group E match against Honduras at Estadio Beira-Rio on June 15, 2014 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.
    Story highlights

    • Karim Benzema under police investigation
    • Real Madrid star accused of blackmail
    • Benzema's attorney says client is innocent

    (CNN)Accused of blackmailing a fellow France international footballer, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been given the " full support" of the club's president Florentino Perez.

    French police are looking into whether Benzema played a part in an alleged attempt to extort money from Marseille player Mathieu Valbuena.
      The allegations center around a purported sex tape, a source close to the investigation told AFP.
      Benzema was back in Madrid Thursday evening, where he trained and held a meetting with Perez, who "expressed his confidence that his actions were in good faith and that he is completely innocent."
      "The club values and recognises the professional commitment, the displays of camaraderie with his teammates and the impeccable attitude he has shown as a core member of the first team squad for the more than six seasons that he has been a part of Real Madrid," added the Real statement.
      Benzema is under investigation for "complicity in blackmailing and participating in criminal association with intent to organize a crime," according to a statement from the Versailles prosecutor's office.
      The statement used the French term "mise en examen" -- a legal status that allows prosecutors to investigate someone accused of criminal activity for up to two years.
      Benzema plays his football at Real Madrid
      Benzema plays his football at Real Madrid
      Benzema's attorney Sylvain Cormier says the 27-year-old has "taken no part in this blackmail attempt," and that the case has gone public "in a fallacious manner."
      "His heart goes to his friend Mathieu Valbuena," Cormier said in a statement broadcast on BMTV.
      Benzema appeared before a Versailles judge Thursday morning after being held overnight.
      Prosecutors say he has received a probation order and is not allowed to contact Valbuena.
      Both players were left out of the France squad for this month's friendly international matches Germany and England.
      Benzema could also potentially miss the 2016 European Championship finals which will be held in France next June and July. He has represented his country on 81 occasions and was a key part of the squad for last year's World Cup in Brazil.
      Valbuena did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
      Real, who top La Liga on goal difference, are away at Sevilla Sunday.
