(CNN) Accused of blackmailing a fellow France international footballer, Real Madrid star Karim Benzema has been given the " full support" of the club's president Florentino Perez.

French police are looking into whether Benzema played a part in an alleged attempt to extort money from Marseille player Mathieu Valbuena.

The allegations center around a purported sex tape, a source close to the investigation told AFP.

Benzema was back in Madrid Thursday evening, where he trained and held a meetting with Perez, who "expressed his confidence that his actions were in good faith and that he is completely innocent."

"The club values and recognises the professional commitment, the displays of camaraderie with his teammates and the impeccable attitude he has shown as a core member of the first team squad for the more than six seasons that he has been a part of Real Madrid," added the Real statement.

