Story highlights Fleetwood Town's David Ball in running for major award

Ball up against Lionel Messi for FIFA Puskas Award

Award for most beautiful or aesthetically pleasing goal of the year

(CNN) Lionel Messi, Carlos Tevez, Carli Lloyd and... David Ball.

That's right, Fleetwood Town's Ball -- a 25-year-old footballer playing in English football's third tier -- is up against the four-time World Player of the Year, a Champions League and Copa Libertadores winner and a World Cup winner to take the FIFA Puskas Award for 2015.

And for one night only, all four -- plus six other nominees -- will be in contention for an award which is handed out to the scorer of the most beautiful or aesthetically pleasing goal of the year.

"It's fantastic just to be amongst those names," said Ball, who was shortlisted for his sublime chip against Preston in March.

"Playing League One football in England and to be able to be recognized with such names is fantastic.