Story highlights Jared Tallent won silver in the 50 kilometer race walk in 2012

He says he was deprived of gold by a Russian drug cheat

Report released Tuesday alleges widespread cheating in Russian athletics

(CNN) An Australian Olympic athlete says Russian doping robbed him of a gold medal in the London 2012 Olympics -- and he wants what's rightfully his.

Jared Tallent, an Olympic race walker, finished second in the 50 kilometer race walk behind Russian Sergey Kirdyapkin, who tested positive for doping before and after the London Games but was still allowed to compete.

"This has been a long process to get to this point, and to see the results in the wider report to show everything that's been going on feels amazing. Most people have known there are big problems for a while," Tallent told CNN.

Tallent made his comments after the release of a damning report, commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) , which alleges a "deeply rooted culture of cheating at all levels" within Russian athletics, and also implicated the IAAF in covering up the abuse.

"1185 days have past since I raced in London. How many more do I have to wait until I receive my Olympic gold medal?" Tallent tweeted.

