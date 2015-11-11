Story highlights Products from the West Bank, Golan Heights and Gaza must bear label of "Israeli settlement"

The European Union is Israel's largest trading partner

Trade from territories said to be less than 1% of the total

(CNN) Can olive oil from the West Bank be labeled as a "product of Israel?"

Not if it's going to be sold in the European Union. Not anymore.

In a decision that has been hotly debated for three years or so, the European Commission -- the EU's executive arm -- decided Wednesday that products from the territories taken by Israel in the 1967 Six-Day War can no longer be sold in the 28-country EU as having come from Israel.

The decision outraged the Israeli government and settlers living in those territories. It was met with applause from advocates who do not support settlements they consider illegal.

"The labeling of products of the Jewish state by the European Union brings back dark memories. Europe should be ashamed of itself. It took an immoral decision. Of the hundreds of territorial conflicts around the world, it chose to single out Israel and Israel alone, while it's fighting with its back against the wall against the wave of terror," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

