Story highlights School official: Teacher has apologized

Outraged mother posted assignment on Facebook

NGO official: 'This is a question about murdering'

(CNN) To the teacher, the assignment was a simple question of physics. To critics, it was a tasteless assignment about death at sea.

A teacher in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok gave the size of a boat and the number of people on board.

The students' assignment? To calculate how many Syrian refugees had to be thrown overboard for the boat to stay afloat and reach Greece.

The teacher, Grzegorz Nowik, said it was a matter of holding the students' attention.

"Pupils are not interested when I explain the lift of a wooden block floating on water," he said. "I told them it was a joke while saying words to be written down."

