Breaking News

Polish teacher: How many migrants must be pushed overboard for boat to float?

By Don Melvin, CNN

Updated 1213 GMT (2013 HKT) November 12, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Refugees forced to pay thousands for passage
Refugees forced to pay thousands for passage

    JUST WATCHED

    Refugees forced to pay thousands for passage

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Refugees forced to pay thousands for passage 01:56

Story highlights

  • School official: Teacher has apologized
  • Outraged mother posted assignment on Facebook
  • NGO official: 'This is a question about murdering'

(CNN)To the teacher, the assignment was a simple question of physics. To critics, it was a tasteless assignment about death at sea.

A teacher in the eastern Polish city of Bialystok gave the size of a boat and the number of people on board.
    The students' assignment? To calculate how many Syrian refugees had to be thrown overboard for the boat to stay afloat and reach Greece.
    The teacher, Grzegorz Nowik, said it was a matter of holding the students' attention.
    "Pupils are not interested when I explain the lift of a wooden block floating on water," he said. "I told them it was a joke while saying words to be written down."
    Read More

    Mother: 'I am at a loss for words'

    Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in recent months. In early November a CNN team met little Meryem, who was hit by shrapnel from a barrel bomb in the Idlib province of Syria. The piece of shrapnel very nearly struck her heart, says her mother Amroon who was also hit in the same attack. It tore through her left hand, leaving it with little range of movement.
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Tens of thousands of migrants have arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos in recent months. In early November a CNN team met little Meryem, who was hit by shrapnel from a barrel bomb in the Idlib province of Syria. The piece of shrapnel very nearly struck her heart, says her mother Amroon who was also hit in the same attack. It tore through her left hand, leaving it with little range of movement.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 5
    Farah (R), 10, is from Baghdad. She has been waiting with her younger brother and parents for a boat to Athens for two days. When asked why they are leaving, she says, &quot;the situation in Baghdad is not good, that&#39;s what daddy said.&quot;
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Farah (R), 10, is from Baghdad. She has been waiting with her younger brother and parents for a boat to Athens for two days. When asked why they are leaving, she says, "the situation in Baghdad is not good, that's what daddy said."
    Hide Caption
    2 of 5
    Ali is 15 months old. He&#39;s also waiting to get on a boat to Athens. His hometown of Jarablus in northern Syria is an ISIS stronghold. His uncle, who he never got to meet, was one of the first five people beheaded for attempting to resist ISIS in Jarablus.
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Ali is 15 months old. He's also waiting to get on a boat to Athens. His hometown of Jarablus in northern Syria is an ISIS stronghold. His uncle, who he never got to meet, was one of the first five people beheaded for attempting to resist ISIS in Jarablus.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 5
    Emine and Wahibe, aged 2.5 and 4, respectively, are sisters from Aleppo, Syria. They are waiting with their parents for the boat to take them to Athens.
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Emine and Wahibe, aged 2.5 and 4, respectively, are sisters from Aleppo, Syria. They are waiting with their parents for the boat to take them to Athens.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 5
    Confiscated boat motors at the customs area in Lesbos. Officers there say this is just a tiny fraction of the motors they have impounded from refugee dinghies coming to the island from Turkey.
    Photos: Refugees wait for a boat to a new life
    Confiscated boat motors at the customs area in Lesbos. Officers there say this is just a tiny fraction of the motors they have impounded from refugee dinghies coming to the island from Turkey.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 5
    Greece Lesbos_01Greece Lesbos_02Greece Lesbos_03Greece Lesbos_04Greece Lesbos_05
    But if it was a joke, it was to many people a tasteless one, coming as it did when families trying to escape the war in Syria are drowning on a regular basis.
    And one mother, upon seeing the assignment in her daughter's notebook, was not amused. She photographed the assignment and posted it on her Facebook page.
    "4 refugees from Syria are to reach Greece on a raft which is 1m x 2 m x 20cm and (illegible) 800kg/m2," the assignment said. "Calculate how many refugees you need to push off the raft for them to reach their goal if each of them weigh 60kg."
    "This is the assignment made by a public schoolteacher in Białystok," the mother wrote, according to Sputnik News, an official Russian news agency. "I am lost for words trying to comment on this."

    School officials: If repeated, teacher will be fired

    School officials did not appreciate the joke, either.
    "We will terminate our cooperation immediately if it happens again," said Elzbieta Stasiewicz, deputy director of the Bialystok Gymnasium. "The teacher apologized and repented for what he had done."
    And the assignment drew criticism as well from Anna Mierzynska, of the Normal Bialystock Association, a group that promotes acceptance of multiculturalism.
    "This test question has some kind of subtext, not expressed directly -- how many people must die so that anyone could survive," Mierzynska said. "This is question about murdering."