(CNN) President Francois Hollande has called the worst violence witnessed in France since World War II "an act of war" planned outside the country "with inside complicity."

"When the terrorists are capable of doing such acts," he said, "they must know that they will face a France very determined."

French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.

French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.

Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.

Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.

People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.

People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.

French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.

French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.

Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.

Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.

A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.

Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.

Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.

A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.

A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.

A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.

A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.

A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.

A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.

Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.

Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.

Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.

Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.

A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.

A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.

Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.

Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.

Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.

Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.

A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.

A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.

Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.

Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.

Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words "horror," "massacre" and "war" peppered the front pages of the country's newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.

Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words "horror," "massacre" and "war" peppered the front pages of the country's newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.

A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.

A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.

Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.

Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.

Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.

Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.

A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.

A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.

Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.

Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.

Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.

Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.

Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.

Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.

Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.

Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.

Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.

Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.

Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.

Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.

A forensic scientist works near a Paris cafe on Saturday, November 14, following a series of coordinated attacks in Paris the night before that killed scores of people. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

A forensic scientist works near a Paris cafe on Saturday, November 14, following a series of coordinated attacks in Paris the night before that killed scores of people. ISIS has claimed responsibility.

After January's attack, Prime Minister Manuel Valls declared France at "war against terrorism, against jihadism, against radical Islamism."

But the scale of Friday's assaults takes that war to a new level, according to experts.

Valls tweeted: "We are at war. We will take exceptional measures. And this war, we will win."

Hollande said the "act of war" was carried out by "a jihadist army, against France, against the values that we're defending everywhere in the world."

"It's an act of war prepared, organized and planned from outside with inside accomplices," Hollande said. "It's an act of absolute barbarity."

On Friday, he vowed a tough response. "We will lead the fight and we will be ruthless, and we had to be here among the people who were subject to these atrocities because when the terrorists are capable of doing such acts they must know that they will face a France very determined -- a France united."

Will response be a military one?

JUST WATCHED The Paris attacks, minute by minute Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH The Paris attacks, minute by minute 02:50

Increasingly, France has moved in the direction of military force against terrorists overseas in recent years, according to Christopher Chivvis, associate director of the International Security and Defense Policy Center at the RAND Corp.

That's a significant change from a decade ago when France focused primarily on the domestic front in counterterrorism strategy.

"France can be one of the most aggressive countries in the world when it comes to striking terrorist groups overseas." Chivvis said via email Saturday.

"President Hollande has considerable capability at his disposal, including advanced airpower, highly trained special forces, and land and naval assets. France needs support of NATO allies and especially the United States to employ these capabilities to their fullest, however."

It's clear France will respond militarily, according to CNN military analyst Lt. Col. Rick Francona.

"The problem will be, how are they going to do that?" Francona said. "Stepping up air attacks doesn't do anything unless we got adequate targets to strike. That's been the problem all along in Syria and Iraq."

Christiane Amanpour, CNN's chief international correspondent, described Hollande's remarks Saturday as "a language of war."

JUST WATCHED Terrorism analyst: Who could be behind Paris attacks? Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Terrorism analyst: Who could be behind Paris attacks? 01:40

But David Schanzer, director of the Triangle Center on Terrorism and Homeland Security and a professor of public policy at Duke University, said unilateral action by France against ISIS in Iraq or Syria is unlikely.

Instead, Schanzer said via email, France may increase its activity and visibility as part of the international coalition against ISIS.

Yes, the massacre will increase calls for more vigorous military action than the coalition has mustered to date, Schanzer said.

"But despite the horrific attacks, the reasons against a large-scale land invasion by U.S. and NATO forces against ISIS in Iraq and Syria remain," he said.

"Such an invasion will deepen the extremist narrative of clash of civilization between the West and Muslims, will insert our militaries into a deep, nasty and unwinnable civil war, and the invading force will eventually be responsible for reconstructing a semblance of order and governance in (a) chaotic region infected with sectarian divisions."

What steps did France take after Charlie Hebdo?

One spent time in jail for ties to terrorism, and was in Syria as recently as last year, according to a French source. The other went to Yemen for training, officials say. They were killed in January during a standoff northeast of Paris.

JUST WATCHED FBI gathering information on Paris attacks Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH FBI gathering information on Paris attacks 02:00

"One of the Kouachi brothers had trained with al Qaeda in Yemen, but that had been some time in the past and it was a largely homegrown attack -- although with some links to al Qaeda in Yemen," CNN's national security analyst Peter Bergen said.

"Of course, France didn't attack, as far as I can tell, al Qaeda in Yemen. But the scale of this is obviously quite different. And the fact is, there is an ongoing war in Syria to which the French are attached. So you can see that they could amp up their role if they felt so inclined."

How has France fought ISIS before?

In an online statement distributed by supporters Saturday, ISIS said eight militants wearing explosive belts and armed with machine guns attacked precisely selected areas in the French capital.

A Syrian passport was found near the body of an attacker outside one of the targeted sites, the Stade de France, according to a police source, CNN affiliate France 2 and other French media reported.

"George W. Bush called 9/11 an act of war and as a result conducted an actual war or two," Bergen said.

"So given France's quite aggressive campaign in Mali against al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb and given the fact that France was one of the leaders of the coalition to overthrow (the late Moammar) Gadhafi in Libya, it seems quite likely that France will respond aggressively."

It has responded with military might in the past.

France announced that month that it was expanding its aerial campaign against ISIS in Iraq -- which it began a year ago -- to include the militant group's positions in Syria.

The President's office said the strikes in Syria were based on intelligence gathered from air surveillance operations conducted over Syria.

What are other examples of French military force?

Islamist militant Abdelhamid Abou Zeid was killed in 2013 in fighting by French forces in northern Mali. Abou Zeid was one of the major figures in al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, al Qaeda's North African offshoot.

In December, French troops killed a senior jihadist leader in northern Mali -- a man purportedly behind a number of high-profile attacks and kidnappings, according to the French military.

The United States had issued a $5 million reward for Ahmed el Tilemsi, the military head and co-founder of a jihadist group called the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa.

In 2012, France pulled its last troops engaged directly in combat out of Afghanistan . At the time, about 1,500 French troops remained in Afghanistan to remove equipment and to help train Afghan forces. France was one of the bigger contributors of troops to the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force.

"In its war on (al Qaeda) in Mali, French forces struck with great speed, force and violence against the enemy," said Chivvis of the RAND Corp.

JUST WATCHED Paris under attack: The world reacts Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Paris under attack: The world reacts 02:29

"They could do so again, but to have the same effect against Daesh (ISIS), they would need a much bigger operation, hence much more support from other countries. It remains to be seen if that support will be forthcoming."

Will France's response be different this time?

That depends on where the investigation leads French authorities.

"At the end of the day it seems unlikely that this is simply a wholly homegrown incident given the scale and complexity of the attack," Bergen said. "It would seem likely that it would have some links to ISIS central and therefore that would lead you to take aggressive action."

Schanzer, the Duke professor, said the basic contours of the current strategy against ISIS are right.

That means to keep encouraging and supporting local forces to fight, conduct airstrikes against ISIS targets and maintain pressure against both ISIS and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to force a political settlement in Syria, according to Schanzer.

"ISIS will remain a formidable force until a political settlement takes the steam out of the sectarian conflict in Syria," he said.

ISIS wants to satisfy its blood lust fighting against Americans on its home turf, Schanzer said.

"However, when ISIS is committing atrocities against or being attacked by other Muslims, it has a much harder time explaining how it is advancing the cause of Muslims or representing Islam in any comprehensible way."