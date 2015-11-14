Story highlights Nico Rosberg on pole for Brazil GP

Fifth straight pole for German

Teammate Lewis Hamilton second

Hamilton has clinched world title

(CNN) While Lewis Hamilton has been busy partying and celebrating his F1 title success, his smarting teammate Nico Rosberg has been doing his level best to finish the season on a high, claiming his fifth straight pole at the Brazil Grand Prix Saturday.

Hamilton admitted an embarrassing auto accident in Monte Carlo this week had been down to his recent frantic lifestyle, but appeared to be on course to re-assert his dominance when he led the first two sessions of qualifying in his Mercedes.

But on the final decisive run of qualifying session three, the Briton locked up and Rosberg pipped him by a tiny margin of 0.078 seconds to take first place on the grid for Sunday's race at Interlagos in Sao Paulo.

Heading into qualifying with a heavy heart. Thoughts are with everyone in Paris. God bless. #PrayForParis pic.twitter.com/jLV0sJQaTe — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) November 14, 2015

Hamilton wrapped up the championship in dramatic fashion in Texas with three rounds remaining, overtaking Rosberg in the closing stages.

