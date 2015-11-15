Breaking News

Passport linked to terrorist complicates Syrian refugee crisis

By Christiane Amanpour and Thom Patterson, CNN

Updated 1724 GMT (0124 HKT) November 15, 2015

Suicide bomber smuggled in with refugees
Suicide bomber smuggled in with refugees

    Suicide bomber smuggled in with refugees

Story highlights

  • Passport revelation has made the Syrian war refugee situation more complicated
  • Terrorist entered Europe in Greece, embedded with refugees, French senator says

Paris (CNN)The Syrian refugee crisis just got worse, due to the Paris attacks.

A forensic scientist works near a Paris cafe on Saturday, November 14, following a series of coordinated attacks in Paris the night before that killed scores of people. ISIS has claimed responsibility.
Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.
Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.
Police are out in force November 14 near La Belle Equipe, one of the sites of the terror attacks.
Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.
Forensic police search for evidence inside the Comptoir Voltaire cafe after the attacks.
Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.
Shoes and a bloody shirt lie outside the Bataclan concert hall on November 14. Most of the fatalities occurred at the Bataclan in central Paris.
Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.
Security forces evacuate people on Rue Oberkampf near the Bataclan concert hall early on November 14.
Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.
Medics evacuate an injured woman on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire near the Bataclan early on November 14.
Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.
Police, firefighters and rescue workers secure the area near the Bataclan concert hall on November 14.
A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.
A man with blood on his shirt talks on the phone on November 14. He is next to the Bataclan theater, where gunmen shot concertgoers and held hostages until police raided the building.
Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.
Police officers patrol the area around Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on November 14.
Police officers patrol Paris' Saint-German neighborhood on November 14.
Police officers patrol Paris' Saint-German neighborhood on November 14.
Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.
Victims of the shooting at the Bataclan concert venue in central Paris are evacuated to receive medical treatment on November 14.
A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.
A woman is evacuated from the Bataclan theater early on November 14.
Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words "horror," "massacre" and "war" peppered the front pages of the country's newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.
Forensics are working in the street of Paris after the terrorist attack on Friday, November 13. The words "horror," "massacre" and "war" peppered the front pages of the country's newspapers, conveying the shell-shocked mood.
Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.
Rescuers evacuate an injured person near the Stade de France, one of several sites of attacks November 13 in Paris. Thousands of fans were watching a soccer match between France and Germany when the attacks occurred.
A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.
A survivor of the terrorist attack in the Bataclan is assisted following terror attacks, November 13. The violence at the Bataclan, which involved a hostage-taking, resulted in the highest number of casualties of all the attacks.
Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.
Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France stadium after the international friendly soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis.
Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.
Spectators embrace each other as they stand on the playing field of the Stade de France stadium at the end of a soccer match between France and Germany in Saint-Denis, outside Paris, on November 13.
A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.
A body, covered by a sheet, is seen on the sidewalk outside the Bataclan theater.
Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.
Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theater in Paris on November 13.
A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.
A medic tends to a wounded man following the attacks near the Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire.
A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.
A woman walks past police and firefighters in the Oberkampf area of Paris.
A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
A riot police officer stands by an ambulance near the Bataclan concert hall in central Paris.
Wounded people are evacuated outside the Bataclan concert hall.
Wounded people are evacuated outside the Bataclan concert hall.
Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.
Police secure the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, following explosions during the soccer match between France and Germany.
A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
A wounded man is evacuated from the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, outside Paris.
Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.
Spectators gather on the field of the Stade de France after the attacks. Explosions were heard during the soccer match between France and Germany.
French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.
French security forces rush in as people are evacuated in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District of Paris.
People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.
People leave the Stade de France after explosions were heard near the stadium during a soccer match between France and Germany on Friday. Paris Deputy Mayor Patrick Klugman told CNN President Francois Hollande was at the match and was evacuated at halftime.
Victims lay on the pavement outside a Paris restaurant.
Victims lay on the pavement outside a Paris restaurant.
Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.
Rescue workers and medics tend to victims at the scene of one of the shootings, a restaurant in the 10th District. Attackers reportedly used AK-47 automatic weapons in separate attacks across Paris, and there were explosions at the Stade de France.
French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.
French security forces move people in the area of Rue Bichat in the 10th District. A witness told BFMTV that firefighters were on the scene to treat the injured.
Now more than ever, since the Syrian war began 4½ years ago, the crisis can be summed up as damned if you do, damned if you don't.
    What made it worse? Sunday's revelation that at least one of the Paris terrorists who killed more than 120 people on Friday entered Europe as just another face in the crowd -- embedded in the current wave of Syrian war refugees. The development appears likely to fire up the security debate over what to do with them.
    2016 hopefuls express alarm over refugees after Paris attacks
    More than 4 million refugees have come to Europe since Syrian government forces and rebels started fighting, opening up safe havens for ISIS and pro-ISIS forces.
    The immigrant wave into Europe has been reaching new highs and it shows no sign of tapering off.
    One of the men who attacked Paris held an emergency passport or similar document, according to an unnamed French senator who was briefed by the French Ministry of the Interior. The senator told CNN the bomber falsely declared himself to be a Syrian named Ahmad al Muhammad, born on September 10, 1990, and was allowed to enter Greece on October 3. From there he moved to Macedonia, then Serbia and Croatia, where he registered in the Opatovac refugee camp, the lawmaker said. Eventually, he made his way to Paris, where he was one of three men who blew themselves up at the Stade de France.
    Displaced Syrian residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the UN Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria, on January 31, 2014. According to the UN Envoy for Syria, an estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed since an uprising in March 2011 spiraled into civil war.
    Displaced Syrian residents wait to receive food aid distributed by the UN Relief and Works Agency at the besieged al-Yarmouk camp, south of Damascus, Syria, on January 31, 2014. According to the UN Envoy for Syria, an estimated 400,000 Syrians have been killed since an uprising in March 2011 spiraled into civil war. See how the conflict has unfolded.
    An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, Syria, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
    An injured man lying in the back of a vehicle is rushed to a hospital in Daraa, Syria, on March 23, 2011. Violence flared in Daraa after a group of teens and children were arrested for writing political graffiti. Dozens of people were killed when security forces cracked down on demonstrations.
    Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
    Anti-government protesters demonstrate in Daraa on March 23, 2011. In response to continuing protests, the Syrian government announced several plans to appease citizens.
    Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
    Syrian children walk over bricks stored for road repairs during a spontaneous protest June 15, 2011, at a refugee camp near the Syrian border in Yayladagi, Turkey.
    Jamal al-Wadi speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against Bashar al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system.
    Jamal al-Wadi speaks in Istanbul on September 15, 2011, after an alignment of Syrian opposition leaders announced the creation of a Syrian National Council -- their bid to present a united front against Bashar al-Assad's regime and establish a democratic system.
    Delegates from Arab League member states and Turkey discuss a response to the government's crackdown in Syria on November 16, 2011.
    Delegates from Arab League member states and Turkey discuss a response to the government's crackdown in Syria on November 16, 2011.
    Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported at least 55 deaths across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. "Essentially, what (al-Assad's) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control," a US State Department spokeswoman said.
    Supporters of al-Assad celebrate during a referendum vote in Damascus on February 26, 2012. Opposition activists reported at least 55 deaths across the country as Syrians headed to the polls. Analysts and protesters widely described the constitutional referendum as a farce. "Essentially, what (al-Assad's) done here is put a piece of paper that he controls to a vote that he controls so that he can try and maintain control," a US State Department spokeswoman said.
    Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
    Syrian refugees walk across a field in Syria before crossing into Turkey on March 14, 2012.
    Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
    Rebel fighters with the Free Syrian Army capture a police officer in Aleppo, Syria, who they believed to be pro-regime militiaman on July 31, 2012. Dozens of officers were reportedly killed as rebels seized police stations in the city.
    A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
    A Free Syrian Army fighter runs for cover as a Syrian Army tank shell hits a building across the street during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo on August 17, 2012.
    Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
    Family members mourn the deaths of their relatives in front of a field hospital in Aleppo on August 21, 2012.
    A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
    A Syrian man carrying grocery bags dodges sniper fire in Aleppo as he runs through an alley near a checkpoint manned by the Free Syrian Army on September 14, 2012.
    Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
    Free Syrian Army fighters are reflected in a mirror they use to see a Syrian Army post only 50 meters away in Aleppo on September 16, 2012.
    Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, Turkey fired on Syrian targets and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
    Smoke rises over the streets after a mortar bomb from Syria landed in the Turkish border village of Akcakale on October 3, 2012. Five people were killed. In response, Turkey fired on Syrian targets and its parliament authorized a resolution giving the government permission to deploy soldiers to foreign countries.
    A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
    A Syrian rebel walks inside a burnt section of the Umayyad Mosque in Aleppo hours before the Syrian army retook control of the complex on October 14, 2012.
    An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
    An Israeli tank crew sits on the Golan Heights overlooking the Syrian village of Breqa on November 6, 2012. Israel fired warning shots toward Syria after a mortar shell hit an Israeli military post. It was the first time Israel fired on Syria across the Golan Heights since the 1973 Yom Kippur War.
    Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
    Smoke rises in the Hanano and Bustan al-Basha districts in Aleppo as fighting continues through the night on December 1, 2012.
    The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
    The bodies of three children are laid out for identification by family members at a makeshift hospital in Aleppo on December 2, 2012. The children were allegedly killed in a mortar shell attack that landed close to a bakery in the city.
    A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
    A father reacts after the deaths of two of his children in Aleppo on January 3, 2013.
    Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
    Syrians look for survivors amid the rubble of a building targeted by a missile in the al-Mashhad neighborhood of Aleppo on January 7, 2013.
    Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
    Rebels launch a missile near the Abu Baker brigade in Al-Bab, Syria, on January 16, 2013.
    An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Ma
    An aerial view shows the Zaatari refugee camp near the Jordanian city of Mafraq on July 18, 2013.
    The UN Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
    The UN Security Council passes a resolution September 27, 2013, requiring Syria to eliminate its arsenal of chemical weapons. Al-Assad said he would abide by the resolution.
    Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo&#39;s Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
    Residents run from a fire at a gasoline and oil shop in Aleppo's Bustan Al-Qasr neighborhood on October 20, 2013. Witnesses said the fire was caused by a bullet from a pro-government sniper.
    Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
    Syrian children wait as doctors perform medical checkups at a refugee center in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 26, 2013.
    An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo&#39;s Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
    An injured man is helped following an airstrike in Aleppo's Maadi neighborhood on December 17, 2013.
    A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
    A man holds a baby who was rescued from rubble after an airstrike in Aleppo on February 14, 2014.
    A US ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria&#39;s most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
    A US ship staff member wears personal protective equipment at a naval airbase in Rota, Spain, on April 10, 2014. A former container vessel was fitted out with at least $10 million of gear to let it take on about 560 metric tons of Syria's most dangerous chemical agents and sail them out to sea, officials said.
    A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
    A Free Syrian Army fighter fires a rocket-propelled grenade during heavy clashes in Aleppo on April 27, 2014.
    A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country&#39;s presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country&#39;s first election after the civil war broke out.
    A giant poster of al-Assad is seen in Damascus on May 31, 2014, ahead of the country's presidential elections. He received 88.7% of the vote in the country's first election after the civil war broke out.
    Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
    Rebel fighters execute two men on July 25, 2014, in Binnish, Syria. The men were reportedly charged by an Islamic religious court with detonating several car bombs.
    Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as &quot;Caesar,&quot; center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called &quot;Assad&#39;s Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy.&quot; Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime&#39;s brutality, smuggled more than 50,000 photographs depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
    Photographs of victims of the Assad regime are displayed as a Syrian army defector known as "Caesar," center, appears in disguise to speak before the House Foreign Affairs Committee in Washington. The July 31, 2014, briefing was called "Assad's Killing Machine Exposed: Implications for U.S. Policy." Caesar, apparently a witness to the regime's brutality, smuggled more than 50,000 photographs depicting the torture and execution of more than 10,000 dissidents. CNN cannot independently confirm the authenticity of the photos, documents and testimony referenced in the report.
    Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
    Volunteers remove a dead body from under debris after shelling in Aleppo on August 29, 2014. According to the Syrian Civil Defense, barrel bombs are now the greatest killer of civilians in many parts of Syria. The White Helmets are a humanitarian organization that tries to save lives and offer relief.
    Medics tend to a man&#39;s injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
    Medics tend to a man's injuries at a field hospital in Douma after airstrikes on September 20, 2014.
    A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
    A long-exposure photograph shows a rocket being launched in Aleppo on October 5, 2014.
    Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
    Rebel fighters dig caves in the mountains for bomb shelters in the northern countryside of Hama on March 9, 2015.
    Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
    Nusra Front fighters inspect a helicopter belonging to pro-government forces after it crashed in the rebel-held Idlib countryside on March 22, 2015.
    A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
    A Syrian child fleeing the war gets lifted over fences to enter Turkish territory illegally near a border crossing at Akcakale, Turkey, on June 14, 2015.
    A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People&#39;s Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
    A refugee carries mattresses as he re-enters Syria from Turkey on June 22, 2015, after Kurdish People's Protection Units regained control of the area around Tal Abyad, Syria, from ISIS.
    A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
    A sandstorm blows over damaged buildings in the rebel-held area of Douma, east of Damascus, on September 7, 2015.
    Members of a Syrian opposition group attack the headquarters of al-Assad regime forces in the Aleppo villages of Nubul and al-Zahraa on February 12, 2016.
    Members of a Syrian opposition group attack the headquarters of al-Assad regime forces in the Aleppo villages of Nubul and al-Zahraa on February 12, 2016.
    This still image, taken from a video posted by the Aleppo Media Center, shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on August 17, 2016. It took nearly an hour to dig the boy, identified as Omran Daqneesh, out from the rubble, an activist told CNN. The airstrike destroyed his home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. Director of the Aleppo Media Center Yousef Saddiq said Omran&#39;s 10-year-old brother, Ali, died from his injuries.
    This still image, taken from a video posted by the Aleppo Media Center, shows a young boy in an ambulance after an airstrike in Aleppo, Syria, on August 17, 2016. It took nearly an hour to dig the boy, identified as Omran Daqneesh, out from the rubble, an activist told CNN. The airstrike destroyed his home, where he lived with his parents and two siblings. Director of the Aleppo Media Center Yousef Saddiq said Omran's 10-year-old brother, Ali, died from his injuries.
    Smoke rises after an airstrike in Aleppo on October 4, 2016.
    Smoke rises after an airstrike in Aleppo on October 4, 2016.
    Arabic writing that reads &quot;some day we will return&quot; is seen on a bus window as civilians evacuate Aleppo on December 15, 2016. The evacuations began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    Arabic writing that reads "some day we will return" is seen on a bus window as civilians evacuate Aleppo on December 15, 2016. The evacuations began under a new ceasefire between rebels and pro-government forces.
    This photo, provided by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups. The United States responded a few days later by launching between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out the chemical attack. Syria has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack.
    This photo, provided by the activist Idlib Media Center, shows dead children after a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held city of Khan Sheikhoun on April 4, 2017. Dozens of people were killed, according to multiple activist groups. The United States responded a few days later by launching between 50-60 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian government airbase. US officials said the base was home to warplanes that carried out the chemical attack. Syria has repeatedly denied it had anything to do with the attack.
    Members of the UN Security Council raise their hands on April 12, 2017, as they vote in favor of a draft resolution that condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria.
    Members of the UN Security Council raise their hands on April 12, 2017, as they vote in favor of a draft resolution that condemned the reported use of chemical weapons in Syria.
    Residents of the war-torn city of Douma break their Ramadan fast on June 18, 2017.
    Residents of the war-torn city of Douma break their Ramadan fast on June 18, 2017.
    A member of the Syrian pro-regime forces fires a machine gun as a comrade holds his feeding ammunition belt on November 11, 2017. It was during an advance toward rebel-held positions west of Aleppo.
    A member of the Syrian pro-regime forces fires a machine gun as a comrade holds his feeding ammunition belt on November 11, 2017. It was during an advance toward rebel-held positions west of Aleppo.
    A child receives medical treatment after a village was attacked in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region on February 25, 2018. Several people were treated for exposure to chlorine gas, opposition groups said, as airstrikes and artillery fire from the regime continued. CNN was unable to independently verify claims that chlorine was used as a weapon.
    A child receives medical treatment after a village was attacked in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta region on February 25, 2018. Several people were treated for exposure to chlorine gas, opposition groups said, as airstrikes and artillery fire from the regime continued. CNN was unable to independently verify claims that chlorine was used as a weapon.
    Bodies lie on the ground in the rebel-held city of Douma, Syria, on April 8, 2018. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2018/04/11/middleeast/syria-chemical-attack-500-affected-who-intl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;According to activist groups,&lt;/a&gt; helicopters dropped barrel bombs filled with toxic gas on Douma, which has been the focus of a renewed government offensive that launched in mid-February. The Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, vehemently denied involvement and accused rebel groups of fabricating the attack to hinder the army&#39;s advances and provoke international military intervention.
    Bodies lie on the ground in the rebel-held city of Douma, Syria, on April 8, 2018. According to activist groups, helicopters dropped barrel bombs filled with toxic gas on Douma, which has been the focus of a renewed government offensive that launched in mid-February. The Syrian government and its key ally, Russia, vehemently denied involvement and accused rebel groups of fabricating the attack to hinder the army's advances and provoke international military intervention.
    Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the US and its allies launch an attack on Syria&#39;s capital early on April 14, 2018. US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for Syria&#39;s alleged use of chemical weapons. Trump says the strikes are part of a sustained military response, in coordination with France and the United Kingdom.
    Damascus skies erupt with anti-aircraft fire as the US and its allies launch an attack on Syria's capital early on April 14, 2018. US President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for Syria's alleged use of chemical weapons. Trump says the strikes are part of a sustained military response, in coordination with France and the United Kingdom.
    Fingerprints on the passport matched those of the Stade de France bomber, the French senator told CNN.
    The fingerprint was not in the French database, the senator said, and therefore officials believe the man was among a group of refugees and migrants.
    The two others who detonated themselves at the stadium carried false Turkish passports, the French senator said.
    "This is what we had feared," a senior French official told the Wall Street Journal.
    European officials told CNN that they believe a new professional squad of terrorists is inserting itself into some of these migrant voyages.
    Terror in Paris: What we know so far
    Pope Francis had already thought about this possibility back in September. He told a Portugese radio station, "It's true, nowadays, territorial security conditions are not the same as they were in other periods (of mass migration). ... The truth is that just 400 kilometres (250 miles) from Sicily there is an incredibly cruel terrorist group. So there is a danger of infiltration, this is true," The Telegraph reported.

    Shelter the homeless, or protect the host country?

    This development will likely intensify a bitter argument. One side believes it's important to provide shelter to thousands of helpless people who may die if they remain in Syria.
    The other side believes letting in Syrian war refugees will put host countries at greater risk for terrorist attacks.
    Vetting every incoming refugee would require huge resources. It likely would slow down a widening river of refugees that has already posed logistical problems in many nations. Just look how slowly the European Union is moving on its promise to relocate refugees: As of a few days ago, the EU had only relocated 147 of 160,000.
    See U.N. data about the refugee crisis
    But the other end of the spectrum, closing borders to Syrian war refugees could force many Syrians to remain at home -- exposing them to deadly fighting between anti-government rebels and government forces. Many feel they must leave the region to save their lives.

    U.N. convention on treatment of refugees

    Closing borders to refugees also may violate international agreements.
    The United Nations' 1951 Refugee Convention, adopted after World War II, defines what refugees are: those who are seeking refuge from persecution. It also gives them the right to not be sent back home into harm's way, except under extreme circumstances.
    Hungary signed the U.N convention. But refugees who've sought refuge there have been subjected to detainment in what migrants and activists have described as dismal conditions as they await transfer. Hungary has erected a fence at its Serbian border to help control the flow of migrants.
    To get around Hungary, throngs of refugees traveling through Serbia headed west to Croatia as an alternative route into Western Europe.
    So far, Germany has been the most welcoming country, saying it might take in 1 million migrants by the end of the year.
    The government has worked to reduce aid to asylum seekers in the country and deport more quickly those who don't meet the official designation of political refugee.
    And in spite of sympathy for refugees from the vast majority of Germans, bands of far-right protesters have shouted hate and venom at arriving refugees, throwing bottles at their buses. Dozens of empty, waiting shelters have been torched by arsonists.
    Another wrinkle to this global headache: Keeping borders open to war refugees might encourage more people to take dangerous risks during their journey from Syria to Europe. Many have already drowned during attempts to cross the Mediterranean in makeshift boats.
    Then there's the deadly weather. Winter is coming. Travel will increasingly become a potentially life-threatening choice for many families.
    There seem to be no simple solutions to a terribly complicated problem. And it just got a lot worse.

    CNN's Holly Yan and Nick Thompson contributed to this report.