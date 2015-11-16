Story highlights Grieving husband: "I will not give you the privilege of hating you"

Antoine Leiris' wife was one of the 129 who died in Friday's terror attacks

He vows to bring up his 17-month-old son "happy and free"

(CNN) "You will not have my hatred."

That's the defiant message the husband of one of the Paris attacks victims is sending to ISIS.

Antoine Leiris lost his wife Helene Muyal in the Friday violence that shook the French capital, taking the lives of at least 129 and injuring hundreds more.

He penned the poignant tribute to his wife on Monday, publishing it on his Facebook page. His status, promising to not let his 17-month-old son grow up in fear of ISIS, has been shared over 150,000 times.