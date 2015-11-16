ISIS will 'drag you to hellfire,' Muslim leaders say

Story highlights Muslim leaders warn their community against lure of ISIS

France says 570 of its nationals are fighting with ISIS

Paris (CNN) Muslim leaders gathered at a makeshift memorial in Paris on Monday to pay their respects to those killed in terror attacks and warn members of their community against joining ISIS.

Several of the attackers are believed to have been French nationals who traveled to Syria to join ISIS. According to the French interior ministry, France is the largest source of European jihadis in Iraq and Syria with at least 570 French nationals fighting in the ranks of ISIS.

Abdalali Mamoun, an imam at a southern Paris mosque, was one of a 20-strong group who came to lay flowers near the Bataclan theater where scores of people attending a rock concert were gunned down. He urged young French Muslims to steer clear of ISIS's unholy war.

"You're mistaken," Mamoun said. "You're mistaken in supporting that movement, ISIS.

"It will drag you to your death, to hellfire, because suicide and slaughter are not permitted in Islam."

