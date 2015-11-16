Breaking News

ISIS will 'drag you to hellfire,' Muslim leaders say

By Ben Wedeman and Pete Wilkinson, CNN

Updated 2356 GMT (0756 HKT) November 16, 2015

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Parisian imam: Death &amp; hellfire await ISIS supporters
Paris' Muslims march to show their solidarity.

    JUST WATCHED

    Parisian imam: Death & hellfire await ISIS supporters

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Parisian imam: Death & hellfire await ISIS supporters 02:28

Story highlights

  • Muslim leaders warn their community against lure of ISIS
  • France says 570 of its nationals are fighting with ISIS

Paris (CNN)Muslim leaders gathered at a makeshift memorial in Paris on Monday to pay their respects to those killed in terror attacks and warn members of their community against joining ISIS.

Several of the attackers are believed to have been French nationals who traveled to Syria to join ISIS. According to the French interior ministry, France is the largest source of European jihadis in Iraq and Syria with at least 570 French nationals fighting in the ranks of ISIS.
    Abdalali Mamoun, an imam at a southern Paris mosque, was one of a 20-strong group who came to lay flowers near the Bataclan theater where scores of people attending a rock concert were gunned down. He urged young French Muslims to steer clear of ISIS's unholy war.
    "You're mistaken," Mamoun said. "You're mistaken in supporting that movement, ISIS.
    Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated in the French national colors on Monday, November 16. Displays of support for the French people were evident at landmarks around the globe after the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday, November 13.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Eiffel Tower in Paris is illuminated in the French national colors on Monday, November 16. Displays of support for the French people were evident at landmarks around the globe after the deadly terrorist attacks in Paris on Friday, November 13.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 27
    The world&#39;s tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, is lit in French colors Sunday, November 15 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The world's tallest tower, Burj Khalifa, is lit in French colors Sunday, November 15 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 27
    A man walks past Jerusalem&#39;s Old City walls, which were illuminated in the colors of the French flag on November 15.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    A man walks past Jerusalem's Old City walls, which were illuminated in the colors of the French flag on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 27
    The Tokyo Skytree is lit up in the colors of the French flag on November 15.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Tokyo Skytree is lit up in the colors of the French flag on November 15.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 27
    A paddlewheel riverboat passes under a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    A paddlewheel riverboat passes under a bridge in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, November 14.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 27
    Estonia&#39;s government building in Tallinn glows with the French national colors on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    Estonia's government building in Tallinn glows with the French national colors on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 27
    The Peace Bridge, which connects Canada and the United States, glows with the colors of the French flag November 14 in Buffalo, New York.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Peace Bridge, which connects Canada and the United States, glows with the colors of the French flag November 14 in Buffalo, New York.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 27
    The Staples Center&#39;s ice is lit up with the colors of the French flag before the start of an NHL hockey game on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Staples Center's ice is lit up with the colors of the French flag before the start of an NHL hockey game on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 27
    The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro is illuminated in French national colors on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro is illuminated in French national colors on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 27
    As the sun sets, London&#39;s Tower Bridge is lit in a succession of blue, white and red on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    As the sun sets, London's Tower Bridge is lit in a succession of blue, white and red on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 27
    The Palace Albania building in Belgrade, Serbia, is lit in the colors of the French flag on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Palace Albania building in Belgrade, Serbia, is lit in the colors of the French flag on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 27
    The White Tower, a symbol of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, is lit with the colors of the French national flag on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The White Tower, a symbol of the Greek city of Thessaloniki, is lit with the colors of the French national flag on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 27
    The Southbank Centre in London lights the cloudy sky on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Southbank Centre in London lights the cloudy sky on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 27
    People in Tel Aviv, Israel, light candles and hold posters during a gathering to honor the victims of the Paris attacks on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    People in Tel Aviv, Israel, light candles and hold posters during a gathering to honor the victims of the Paris attacks on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 27
    The London Eye reflects onto the River Thames on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The London Eye reflects onto the River Thames on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 27
    People cross the street past the Cibeles Palace, Madrid&#39;s town hall, on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    People cross the street past the Cibeles Palace, Madrid's town hall, on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 27
    London&#39;s National Gallery is illuminated in blue, white and red lights on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    London's National Gallery is illuminated in blue, white and red lights on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 27
    Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, is illuminated in blue, white and red on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    Friends Arena in Solna, Sweden, is illuminated in blue, white and red on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 27
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin stands illuminated in the colors of the French flag as people lay candles and flowers at the adjacent French Embassy on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Brandenburg Gate in Berlin stands illuminated in the colors of the French flag as people lay candles and flowers at the adjacent French Embassy on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 27
    A ferry travels past the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai, China, on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    A ferry travels past the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai, China, on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 27
    &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/11/14/world/paris-attacks-tributes-irpt/index.html&quot;&gt;As a sign of solidarity&lt;/a&gt;, Australia&#39;s Sydney Opera House is illuminated in the colors of the French flag on November 14.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    As a sign of solidarity, Australia's Sydney Opera House is illuminated in the colors of the French flag on November 14.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 27
    The Calgary Tower in Alberta, Canada, is lit up with the colors of the French flag on Friday, November 13.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Calgary Tower in Alberta, Canada, is lit up with the colors of the French flag on Friday, November 13.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 27
    The Senate building in Mexico City is lit up blue, white and red on November 13.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Senate building in Mexico City is lit up blue, white and red on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 27
    The Auckland Museum in New Zealand is illuminated in French colors on November 13.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Auckland Museum in New Zealand is illuminated in French colors on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 27
    In New York, the antenna of One World Trade Center was lit on November 13.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    In New York, the antenna of One World Trade Center was lit on November 13.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 27
    The Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas was dimmed over the weekend.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Eiffel Tower replica at Paris Las Vegas was dimmed over the weekend.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 27
    The Taipei 101 building in Taiwan is illuminated blue, white and red. Have you seen other world landmarks lit up in tribute to France? Share your photos with CNN by tagging #CNNiReport on social networks.
    Photos: Landmarks turn blue, white and red in support for Paris
    The Taipei 101 building in Taiwan is illuminated blue, white and red. Have you seen other world landmarks lit up in tribute to France? Share your photos with CNN by tagging #CNNiReport on social networks.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 27
    eiffel tower illuminated 111620 french colors 111501 1115 french colors04 french colors 111502 french colors 111503 french colors 111502 1115 french colors01 french colors 1115 19 french colors 1115 - RESTRICTED10 french colors 111411 french colors 111413 french colors 111412 french colors 111418 french colors 111415 french colors 111416 french colors 111417 french colors 111414 french colors 111409 french colors 111408 french colors 111407 french colors 111401 french colors 111402 french colors 111403 french colors 111404 french colors 111406 french colors 111406 french colors 1114
    "It will drag you to your death, to hellfire, because suicide and slaughter are not permitted in Islam."
    Read More
    Another member of his group insisted that the killers were indiscriminate in their choice of targets. "As French citizens, and as human beings, we have been wounded by this attack," Yasser Laouti, spokesman for the Collective Against Islamophobia in France, said.
    "They killed Christians, Muslims and Jews indiscriminately."
    French politician fears &#39;hell of Islamophobia&#39;
    intv amanpour nathalie goulet french attacks_00014803

      JUST WATCHED

      French politician fears 'hell of Islamophobia'

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    French politician fears 'hell of Islamophobia' 02:55
    Sympathy for the dead does not, however, mean support for French air strikes against the ISIS stronghold of Raqqa, in Syria.
    "I saw that yesterday, after what happened, (French President) Francois Hollande decided to bomb Raqqa," reflected human rights activist Samia Hathroubi. "Do we really think that bombing a city of 200,000 people will help us combat terrorism in our own country?"
    French Muslims point to discrimination and poverty, political and economic marginalization as some of the reasons why so many young French Muslims have flocked to ISIS.
    But Noura Mounira, a French woman of Tunisian extraction, instead blames home-grown extremists for targeting young people -- including her own nephew -- with a version of Islam that's alien to her. Her advice to him was simple: "Listen to your grandmother."
    Two hundred meters away, municipal workers were washing away dried blood from the pavement outside the Bataclan as police lifted barriers that had kept people away. Removing the traces of radicalism in the French Muslim community will be far harder.
    READ: The latest on the terror attacks, the investigation and the military fallout