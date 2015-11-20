Man came face to face with terrorist before stadium bombing

Story highlights Bombing witness: Terrorist's beard was dripping with sweat

Mokono hopes to raise awareness about differences between Muslims and terrorists

(CNN) On November 13, Bley Bilal Mokono took his son Ryan to the Stade de France for a football match. They did what a lot of people do before a sporting event: stop to use the restroom and get food. It was then that Mokono came face to face with a man who was about to try to bomb the stadium, one of six attacks across Paris that night that killed 130 people.

Through a translator, Mokono, a Muslim, recounted the night to CNN's Chris Cuomo. He said when he left the restroom, he saw a man whose beard was dripping with sweat.

"He was anxious, disturbed, questioning what he was doing."

While Ryan was in the restroom, another man rushed by. Mokono thought it was strange, but didn't think much of it, until he saw the first man again. He jostled Mokono's shoulder as he brushed by, and Mokono knew something was wrong. As he bit into his sandwich, the bomb went off just 20 feet away.

Mokono was propelled backward but he got up and walked back to the brasserie entrance where he saw the bomber's body.

