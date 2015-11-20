Breaking News

    November 30, 2015: Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are nominated for the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or award, that recognizes the world's best player. The winner will be announced in Zurich in January.
    November 30, 2015: Messi, Ronaldo and Neymar are nominated for the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or award, that recognizes the world's best player. The winner will be announced in Zurich in January.
    November 29, 2015: Ronaldo scores a late goal from the penalty spot as minnows Eibar are beaten 2-0 to ease the pressure on coach Rafa Benitez after the 4-0 home defeat to Barca.
    November 29, 2015: Ronaldo scores a late goal from the penalty spot as minnows Eibar are beaten 2-0 to ease the pressure on coach Rafa Benitez after the 4-0 home defeat to Barca.
    November 28, 2015: Barcelona's talented treble were all on the scoresheet as Real Sociedad were thumped 4-0 at the Camp Nou, Neymar grabbing two. The win maintained Barca's four-point lead at the top of La Liga.
    November 28, 2015: Barcelona's talented treble were all on the scoresheet as Real Sociedad were thumped 4-0 at the Camp Nou, Neymar grabbing two. The win maintained Barca's four-point lead at the top of La Liga.
    November 25, 2015: After a rare three-game drought, Ronaldo returned to scoring ways with a double as Real beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-3 in the Champions League.
    November 25, 2015: After a rare three-game drought, Ronaldo returned to scoring ways with a double as Real beat Shakhtar Donetsk 4-3 in the Champions League.
    November 24, 2015: Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's starting line-up a with a bang -- scoring twice in a 6-1 victory over Roma in the European Champions League. The Argentine missed two months of the season after injuring a knee ligament in September.
    November 24, 2015: Lionel Messi returned to Barcelona's starting line-up a with a bang -- scoring twice in a 6-1 victory over Roma in the European Champions League. The Argentine missed two months of the season after injuring a knee ligament in September.
    November 8, 2015: In Messi's absence, Luis Suarez and Neymar stepped up and hit prolific form. The latter has eight goals in his last five La Liga matches. The Brazilian scores his second goal in Barcelona's match against Villarreal, an incredible flick, pirouette and volley to put his team 3-0 up.
    November 8, 2015: In Messi's absence, Luis Suarez and Neymar stepped up and hit prolific form. The latter has eight goals in his last five La Liga matches. The Brazilian scores his second goal in Barcelona's match against Villarreal, an incredible flick, pirouette and volley to put his team 3-0 up.
    November 4, 2015: Luis Suarez slots home the second goal in a 3-0 win over BATE Borisov in the Champions League.
    November 4, 2015: Luis Suarez slots home the second goal in a 3-0 win over BATE Borisov in the Champions League.
    October 31, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo heads home Real Madrid's second goal in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas. He has failed to score in his subsequent three matches and will be looking for a return to form against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
    October 31, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo heads home Real Madrid's second goal in a 3-1 win over Las Palmas. He has failed to score in his subsequent three matches and will be looking for a return to form against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.
    October 17, 2015: Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against Levante to become Real Madrid's leading all-time goalscorer. As of October 17, 2015, the Portuguese striker had scored 324 goals in 309 games for the Spanish giants.
    October 17, 2015: Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring against Levante to become Real Madrid's leading all-time goalscorer. As of October 17, 2015, the Portuguese striker had scored 324 goals in 309 games for the Spanish giants.
    October 17, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo spits out water prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Levante UD. The Portuguese striker would go on to break the Real Madrid scoring record shortly after.
    October 17, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo spits out water prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid and Levante UD. The Portuguese striker would go on to break the Real Madrid scoring record shortly after.
    October 17, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his Golden Shoe award for the 2014/15 season prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The golden shoe is the annual award given to Europe's leading goalscorer.
    October 17, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his Golden Shoe award for the 2014/15 season prior to the La Liga match between Real Madrid Levante at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. The golden shoe is the annual award given to Europe's leading goalscorer.
    October 16, 2015: Barcelona faced a testing few weeks without talisman Lionel Messi, but Neymar and Luis Suarez have emphatically filled the void.
    October 16, 2015: Barcelona faced a testing few weeks without talisman Lionel Messi, but Neymar and Luis Suarez have emphatically filled the void.
    September 30, 2015: A night Ronaldo will never forget -- two goals against Malmo in the Champions League took his career tally to 501. He joins the exclusive 500 club, which includes Pele, Puskas and Gerd Muller. The forward's brace drew him level with Raul on 323 goals for Real. The 2-0 victory maintained Los Blancos' 100% start in Europe.
    September 30, 2015: A night Ronaldo will never forget -- two goals against Malmo in the Champions League took his career tally to 501. He joins the exclusive 500 club, which includes Pele, Puskas and Gerd Muller. The forward's brace drew him level with Raul on 323 goals for Real. The 2-0 victory maintained Los Blancos' 100% start in Europe.
    September 26th. 2015: It's a sight no Barcelona fan wanted to see -- Lionel Messi injured. The star faced two months on the side-lines after tearing a ligament in his knee during Barca's 2-1 win over Las Palmas.
    September 26th. 2015: It's a sight no Barcelona fan wanted to see -- Lionel Messi injured. The star faced two months on the side-lines after tearing a ligament in his knee during Barca's 2-1 win over Las Palmas.
    September 19, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo may not have scored, but he did walk out at the Bernabeu with the son of the Syrian refugee tripped by a Hungarian journalist. Osama Alabed Al-Mohsen and his 7-year-old son Zied were guests of honor for Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Granada.
    September 19, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo may not have scored, but he did walk out at the Bernabeu with the son of the Syrian refugee tripped by a Hungarian journalist. Osama Alabed Al-Mohsen and his 7-year-old son Zied were guests of honor for Real Madrid's 1-0 win over Granada.
    September 20, 2015: Barcelona maintained its 100% record in La Liga this season by beating Levante 4-1 at the Camp Nou. Messi scored twice, including one from the penalty spot. However, the Argentine missed a second spot kick, meaning he hasn't scored 16 of the 72 penalties he's taken for Barca, according to Opta. Messi has also missed four out of his last 10 penalties -- no other player in Spain's top flight has missed more in the last decade.
    September 20, 2015: Barcelona maintained its 100% record in La Liga this season by beating Levante 4-1 at the Camp Nou. Messi scored twice, including one from the penalty spot. However, the Argentine missed a second spot kick, meaning he hasn't scored 16 of the 72 penalties he's taken for Barca, according to Opta. Messi has also missed four out of his last 10 penalties -- no other player in Spain's top flight has missed more in the last decade.
    September 15, 2015: Ronaldo sparkles in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu. He claimed the 33rd hat-trick of his career and moved three goals clear of Lionel Messi at the top of the Champions League all-time scoring chart on 80.
    September 15, 2015: Ronaldo sparkles in Real Madrid's 4-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk at the Santiago Bernabeu. He claimed the 33rd hat-trick of his career and moved three goals clear of Lionel Messi at the top of the Champions League all-time scoring chart on 80.
    September 12, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo smashed five goals past Espanyol to become Real Madrid's all-time top scorer in La Liga. The Portugal striker moved ahead of Alfredo di Stefano and Raul to amass 229 goals in 203 matches.
    September 12, 2015: Cristiano Ronaldo smashed five goals past Espanyol to become Real Madrid's all-time top scorer in La Liga. The Portugal striker moved ahead of Alfredo di Stefano and Raul to amass 229 goals in 203 matches.
    September 12, 2015: The Argentine came off the bench at the Vicente Calderon to inspire Barcelona to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Messi was left out of the starting 11 because he missed training to be present at the birth of his second child.
    September 12, 2015: The Argentine came off the bench at the Vicente Calderon to inspire Barcelona to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Messi was left out of the starting 11 because he missed training to be present at the birth of his second child.
    August 17, 2015: Messi's goal against Athletic Bilbao was not enough to help his side stage an unlikely comeback in the Supercopa. Barcelona were bidding to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit, but the tie ended 1-5 on aggregate.
    August 17, 2015: Messi's goal against Athletic Bilbao was not enough to help his side stage an unlikely comeback in the Supercopa. Barcelona were bidding to overturn a 4-0 first leg deficit, but the tie ended 1-5 on aggregate.
    August 11, 2015: Leo Messi hit two free kicks past Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final, which took place in Tbilisi, Georgia. Pedro's extra-time goal gave Barcelona a 5-4 victory over their rivals.
    August 11, 2015: Leo Messi hit two free kicks past Sevilla in the UEFA Super Cup final, which took place in Tbilisi, Georgia. Pedro's extra-time goal gave Barcelona a 5-4 victory over their rivals.
    In the 2014/15 season, Messi and Ronaldo scored a combined 119 goals for club and country. In a season where the Barcelona won La Liga, the Copa Rey and the UEFA Champions League, the Argentine maestro hit 58 goals.
    In the 2014/15 season, Messi and Ronaldo scored a combined 119 goals for club and country. In a season where the Barcelona won La Liga, the Copa Rey and the UEFA Champions League, the Argentine maestro hit 58 goals.
    Real Madrid failed to win a trophy last season. On the upside, Ronaldo was named as the world's best player by FIFA and ended the season with 61 goals - three ahead of Messi.
    Real Madrid failed to win a trophy last season. On the upside, Ronaldo was named as the world's best player by FIFA and ended the season with 61 goals - three ahead of Messi.
    (CNN)November 21.

    The date has been etched into the calendars of millions of football fans around the world ever since Lionel Messi was ruled out for eight weeks, following a knee ligament injury suffered in a 2-1 win over Las Palmas at the end of September.
      Would Barcelona's star player be fit in time for this weekend's "El Clasico" clash with Real Madrid and, more importantly, how would the Catalans fare during his two-month absence?
      Quite well, it would turn out.
      In the eight weeks since Messi's injury, the other two spikes of Barca's famed "El Tridente" have more than stepped up to fill the sizable void left by the four-time World Player of the Year.
      Brazilian star Neymar has scored eight goals in five La Liga games during Messi's absence, averaging a goal every 56 minutes -- as well as notching three assists -- while the prolific Uruguayan Luis Suarez has registered six goals and two assists.
      And the pair may have to continue leading the line without the Argentine, after coach Luis Enrique could not confirm Messi would be fit enough to play a part.
      "We know he won't be 100%," Enrique said in his press conference Friday. "Whether he plays or not, the great news is that he is fit again."
      "I don't have things planned yet. I will speak with Leo today and again tomorrow. An hour before the game, things will be decided.
      "You can see things, but it is the player who can tell you how he is feeling, how confident he is. Leo is excited about his comeback."
      In his absence, Neymar, in particular, has been lavished with the kind of praise usually reserved for Messi.
      "He's electric," Enrique said of Neymar. ""When he runs into the area, either they commit a penalty or he scores."
      And it is not just his own manager lauding the 23-year-old's performances.
      Villarreal coach Marcelino admitted he would have applauded Neymar's second goal during his team's 3-0 defeat in the last round of La Liga fixtures had he not been on the receiving end of it.
      "He is probably the most in-form attacker in the league, decisive in front of goal and also in their play," he said.
      So incredible has the duo's form been -- they have scored all of Barcelona's last 17 La Liga goals -- that fans of the Catalan club don't want Messi in the starting XI for "El Clasico."
      In a poll run by Spanish newspaper "Sport," 79% of 3,600 fans asked would rather Messi started on the bench -- presumably to protect their idol from aggravating his knee injury.
      Barcelona goes into the match sitting top of the table, three points clear of its archrival, with Real in something of a rut ahead of Rafa Benitez's first "El Clasico."
      Los Blancos has won just three of its last six league games, including a 3-2 defeat last time out against Sevilla, while Barca has won five of its previous six and is on a four-game winning streak.
      However, Barca is not alone in its talisman troubles heading into the world's biggest club match.
      Cristiano Ronaldo, Real's record goal-scorer with 326 goals, has suffered a relative slump in form of late.
      Although it seems ridiculous to say that a player who has five goals in his last eight league games is going through a bad patch, the Portuguese superstar is falling short of his own stellar standards.
      After failing to score in Real's opening two league matches, Ronaldo hit eight goals in the following two games, including five in a 6-0 victory over Espanyol.
      Since then, talk has centered on Ronaldo's downturn and whether, at the age of 30, "CR7" is in terminal decline.
      So much so, that the idea of Neymar now being one of the two best players in the world -- at Ronaldo's expense -- is gaining credibility.
      "Neymar is so good that, when Messi stops, he will be his replacement," Barcelona legend Xavi said earlier this year. "He will be the best player in the world, I have no doubt."
      Hristo Stoichkov, the former Barcelona forward and 1994 Ballon d'Or winner, went one step further by declaring Ronaldo should not even make the podium for this year's individual honors award.
      "Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez is how the Ballon d'Or podium should look in January," Stoichkov said.
      During Saturday's match at Real's Santiago Bernabeu stadium, on perhaps the biggest stage in world football, can Ronaldo to prove his doubters wrong?
      Meanwhile, in the wake of last Friday's terror attacks in Paris, security will be ramped up on the day of one of the world's most anticipated matches.
      At least 1,000 police and 1,400 private security -- hired by Real -- are set to be deployed, double the amount for a normal "high risk" game, it was confirmed Wednesday.